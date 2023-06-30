The Eerily Similar Astrology Behind The Sinking Of The Titanic And The Lost Titan Submersible

On June 23, 2023, the world learned the five people on the Titan submersible who were attempting to visit the Titanic wreckage had died after a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. The story of the very ship the submersible planned to explore, the Titanic, is similarly widely known. The date of the Titanic's tragic ending, April 14th, 1912, has been studied by astrologers and others for decades.

The mystery surrounding the Titan implosion may, in the end, be just as historic as the Titanic. The remains of both vessels and their occupants now lie on the ocean floor only 1600 feet from each other.

So, what can astrology tell us about the Titan and Titanic?

Ironically, there are similarities astrologically between the sinking of the Titanic and the implosion of the Titan, making truth stranger than fiction. Let’s take a look.

The signs of Gemini and Pisces as well as the planet Neptune are all heavily entangled in both tragedies.

When the Titanic collided with an iceberg and sank, transiting Pluto was at 27 degrees of Gemini. Coincidentally, the chart for the Titan submersible also shows the Sun at 27 degrees of Gemini.

Gemini is the sign ruling travel and its planetary ruler Mercury is considered the planet of communication. In both instances, communication was lost with both the Titanic and the Titan.

The 27th degree of Gemini is associated with communication of all sorts, curiosity, the local community, advertising and media. Certainly, the media has played a role in both disasters as did the curiosity of those on board both vessels all of whom were attempting new endeavors and believed they were safe enough.

When the Titanic sank, Pluto in Gemini was square the Moon in Pisces, and the Sun in Gemini was square Neptune in Pisces in the Titan chart.

In the case of the Titan, the Sun squared Neptune in Pisces which rules sea water, mysteries and the deep oceans. This aspect would be considered a bad omen by astrologers for the dive had anyone looked ahead. Neptune also squared Mercury and the Sun in the Titanic’s, which were in Aries at the time. No astrologer worth their salt would recommend setting sail with aspects like this.

The Sun in the Titan chart is conjunct Pluto in the Titanic's chart. Transiting Sun conjunct Pluto can be associated with endings or even death. Pluto is often thought of as one of the planets of karma or fate.

Neptune is significant in both charts and remember that Neptune rules saltwater. When the Titanic sank Neptune was in Cancer and the Moon was in Pisces. When the Titan lost pressure, Neptune was in Pisces and the Moon in Cancer. Cancer and Pisces are perhaps the most water-related of the signs so it is really no surprise Neptune was heavily involved in both accidents since it is often connected with accidents at sea.

The names of both vessels have an astrological meaning.

Titania is technically considered a minor planet, sometimes referred to as an asteroid. Titan and the Titanic’s Titania and Pluto conjunct each other in both charts. Titania was in Aquarius at the time of both disasters at 1 and 17 degrees respectively.

Significant planets in both charts fall at 21, 26, 27 and 29 degrees.

The sail date of the Titanic features:

Neptune at 21 degrees of Cancer

Pluto at 27 degrees of Gemini

Mercury at 27 degrees of Aries

Moon at 26 degrees Aquarius

The dive time of the Titan features;

The Sun at 27 degrees of Gemini

Uranus at 21 degrees of Taurus

Neptune at 27 degrees of Pisces

Pluto at 29 degrees of Capricorn

It’s interesting how these planets connect with each other between the two charts:

Titanic’s Neptune at 21 degrees Cancer sextiles Titans Uranus at 21 degrees.

Titanic’s Pluto conjuncts Titan’s Sun.

Titanic’s Mercury in Aries at 27 degrees squares Titan’s Pluto at 29 degrees.

Titanic’s Moon in Aquarius trines Titan’s Sun and squares Titan’s Uranus.

These are only a few of the significant aspects between the two charts. Does this point to some unusual type of fate? I personally believe that it does from an astrological perspective.

Mercury and the Sun in Aries (ruled by Mars) square Neptune in Cancer likely point to the fire that started in the engine room of the Titanic.

Mars in Leo in the Titan chart square Uranus points to a sudden explosion or implosion and loss of pressure. During the days the Titan was missing we experienced a powerful Mars-Uranus square in the sky which points to explosions and sudden unexpected events.

Both charts point toward a type of unclarity or potential deception or the covering up of something at the time of launch.

This is shown by Neptune’s square to the Sun and Mercury in the Titanic and Sun square Mercury in the case of the Titan.

Multiple mistakes are involved with the Titanic including the fact that on the day of the accident, numerous warnings of icebergs went unheeded, and a final warning of an iceberg was not received at the Titanic’s bridge. It was also found that the iron rivets on the boat were too weak, and too few lifeboats were carried.

There were also questions about the safety of the Titan before the accident. Industry professionals warned owner Stockton Rush he needed to follow industry protocol and he did not.

Were these ‘mistakes’ really mistakes and ill-thought-out actions or were they in some way motivated by greed, financial gain or a desire for power and prestige by the individuals involved at the risk of life and limb? Neptune is associated with all of these characteristics as well as unclear information.

Neptune is referred to as ‘The God of the Sea’ in Roman mythology and is prominent in both disasters leading all of the curious travelers aboard both vessels to a fateful watery grave on the ocean floor as shown by Pluto and the Sun conjunct in Gemini between the two charts.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.