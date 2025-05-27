What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 28, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On May 28, 2025, we are ready for whatever life hands us, and our tarot horoscopes for the day reveal how the Moon leaving Taurus to enter Cancer supports us in many ways. The Cancer Moon is associated with the Chariot card, encouraging us to stay true to our dreams.

We experience some difficulties that make us want to quit, but the message from the Chariot is to hold on until the journey is over. Life can be an uphill climb, but if you stay strong and determined, you'll be glad you did. Now, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, May 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aries, when you get asked a question today, don't be afraid to speak your truth. In a world where honesty is rare, don't be shy about sharing your thoughts and opinions.

You never know who may need to hear your ideas and you might have someone who is already thinking the same way as you are but too shy to open up and reveal their point of view. Your bravery may help others speak up, and you could start a change that is needed.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Taurus, it's time to step out of your comfort zone and do something you ordinarily would pass up but know needs to be done now.

Today's about confrontation, especially if you feel like someone has crossed a boundary and betrayed trust.

Even if a person lies to you, you'll sense in your gut the truth. Don't shortchange yourself from discovering what you feel you ought to know.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, how do you manage stress? Today may come with a little bit of chaos, and you'll need to use everything inside of yourself to make it through the day without dropping any balls or missing deadlines.

Tap into that contagious sense of humor to laugh about things you can't control. A little bit of optimism can go a long way.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups

Cancer, have faith in the impossible. Sometimes, you can't see what is happening, but your higher power and the universe know what you don't, and they're guiding you along the way.

All you need today is a small amount of faith in yourself and the process.

When you allow yourself to let go of worry and lean on belief, amazing things can happen, including changing your view of how the world works.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

There's a time and place for everything, and today's tarot card tells you to make time for yourself and your partner. Leo, the Two of Cups is a card of love, and you may be asked to pay attention to the world instead.

Rather than push aside your desire to be with your partner, make room for romance.

It's so easy to believe that your mate will be there waiting for you, but avoid taking advantage of your love life. Focus on it instead.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Virgo, is it hard to lower your expectations? Sometimes you may think you deserve a lot, and that may be great, but there's an advantage to going into something with an open mind and not anticipating what you will get out of it.

Today, enter situations with the belief that what belongs to you will be yours and what isn't won't.

You'll find it much easier to connect with self-gratitude and not feel disappointed if things don't work out as you had hoped or planned.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Libra, you have felt hurt in the past, and as a result, a part of you has also felt hurt in your financial life. Today is the day to recoup losses that have affected your life on a holistic level.

Do inner work to improve your self-confidence. Believe that when you are feeling better, everything else is better for you, too.

See how all the pieces between emotions, mental state and physical being work together to boost your positive outcomes.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Scorpio, make today a peaceful day. Put it into your mind that no matter what happens today, you will not allow anything or anyone to get under your skin and cause you to feel negative energy.

It's incredible how you can control your outlook with a straightforward, simple decision: choosing joy.

A positive mindset isn't toxic, and you have the power and capacity to do that for yourself today.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, when you want something to change and it seems like there are not enough people supporting you to get things rolling, set it to rest and wait.

You may be at the stage of planting seeds and ideas in people's minds.

Rather than force your will and lose interest, generate it by being gentle with your thoughts and easy on the approach. Small gains are great when they are consistent.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Capricorn, what do you want to see happen this week? Today's the perfect time to make an important move. As the saying goes, "nothing changes if nothing changes."

So, if you are tired or bored with a particular routine or problem, the change starts and ends with you.

Do one small act that makes everything else shift in your life. See where you can start.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aquarius, are you open to learning new ideas? Today, take one step to building your knowledge in a particular area.

If you don't know where to start, consider asking a friend who is always busy trying new things.

Their input can be invaluable. They may have already begun to think of you and what you can do. Your curiosity could be timely!

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, expect the miracles. Miracles happen every, single day, and you might not believe that you can get what you pray for; however, how will you know if you don't ask?

Today, make it a point to ask the universe for what you need, but don't. limit yourself, ask for your higher power to deliver to you beyond your capacity to comprehend the blessing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.