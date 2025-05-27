4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 28, 2025

Beginning on May 28, 2025, four zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance because today the Sun is conjunct Mercury in Gemini. When these two planets connect, the universe is urging you to go on and speak your brilliance into existence!

The Sun rules over your identity. It's also your presence and outward expression, as the light that illuminates your path forward. Mercury, on the other hand, governs communication and intellect. So when they meet in fast-talking, sharp-thinking Gemini (Mercury’s home sign, btw), it’s like your brain just got plugged into a cosmic power source. Conjunctions bring out the best of both planets, and with this one, your mental faculties are operating at a high speed, and you can ask for what you want.

On May 28, this is the kind of transit that hones your communication and sharpens your mind. By embracing this energy, you can unlock major mental breakthroughs and align your thoughts with your most authentic self. Think of it as a cosmic brainstorming session, perfect for manifesting abundance through words. And Wednesday, four lucky zodiac signs are going to feel fluent in the language of the universe notice that luck and abundance are on the way.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you attract powerful luck and abundance on May 28 with today’s Sun-Mercury conjunction in Gemini, bringing luck to the money area of your chart. You are right at home, and on May 28, you’re focused squarely on cultivating abundance in the area of financial security and self-worth. Now that the Sun has just left your sign, you’re rooted more than ever in what you believe. You’re grounded in it, and now, you’re ready to focus on the moola and building a deep-rooted sense of financial security.

Your mind is on the money, and your intellectual prowess is helping you scheme up ways to turn your dreams of success into a reality. Money is a strong motivator for you right now as you are realizing that wealth builds freedom. Whether it's through actual income or simply appreciating what you already have and making the most of it, you're focused on creating a life rooted in comfort, pleasure, and long-term value. Or maybe you already have all of that, and you're craving more.

You know that everything you need is within reach, and there are endless, free ways to feel good. Still, the desire to pamper yourself and experience more luxury in your life is strong, and you’re piecing together brilliant ideas on exactly how to make it happen. You're ready to pour your energy into your work to create luck and abundance on May 28.

You’re set on cashing in on your best ideas and building toward luck and abundant growth. More than ever, you know it’s time to dig into what truly makes you feel secure, even if that means stepping outside your comfort zone, expanding your vision, and setting off on the path that turns your biggest idea yet into the abundance that’s been calling your name.

2. Gemini

Gemini, we’re still in your season (obviously), so you're ready to attract powerful abundance into your life. You're lucky because this is your reset and rebirth, so of course, today is the day to manifest all the abundance! With the Sun and Mercury conjoining in your sign, not only are you experiencing a renewal, you’re stepping fully into your power and birthing ideas that feel even truer to who you are than ever before. You’re coming up with some of your best thoughts yet, speaking them into existence and turning the world into opportunity and abundance.

May 28 marks the height of your solar return, where your intellect and sense of purpose in this world align with the magic you want to bring into this world. You’re ready to leave all that’s in the past behind you, and venture on your most mischievous plot yet towards world domination with the spark of genius only you can deliver, of course!

Remember that wild idea you dreamed up at 3:00 a.m. during your late-night internet deep dive? Well, today you have everything it takes to run with it and make the world remember your name by it. You’re more in tune with your identity and purpose than ever; your intellectual edge is sharp enough to turn inspiration into something unforgettable. Today, your most enterprising self is showing up loud and proud. You’ve got all the brilliance and courage to make those ideas real.

3. Libra

Libra, with Mercury and the Sun aligning in Gemini, you are set to attract powerful luck and abundance on May 28. Your mindset is shifting significantly. You’re no longer consumed by the personal concerns that used to fill your indecisive brain. You’re no longer tiptoeing around other people’s comfort or dimming your light to appear agreeable and polished. You’re done squeezing yourself into the tidy little box that others made you feel like you had to fit in.

Now, you’re ready to commit to that idea, that calling, that way of being that dares you to go bigger and expands your presence beyond what you ever thought was possible. Your mind is curiouser than ever, and you’re ready to take on new experiences, to stretch you to your limits and help you understand how your loftiest dreams fit into the larger story of your life.

Maybe you’re thinking of booking that flight soon (or perhaps it’s already booked!), taking a new online course or returning to school or just embarking on anything that will help you build the life of impact you’ve been craving. It’s time to spread your wings and fly to create your luck.

People are noticing the funny, energetic and outgoing social butterfly you’ve always known you were, even if past experiences made you hide it. And they love what they see. So go ahead. Be proud of who you are. Be honest in your self-expression. Let that fun-loving, harmony-building side of you out into the open. Today is about remembering who you are and finally living the abundant, authentic life you were always meant to live.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, we know how much pride you take in your public image and the legacy you work so tirelessly to build, but today you’re realizing that true success goes far beyond the titles you hold and responsibilities you fulfill. With the Sun and Mercury joining forces in Gemini, your inner thoughts and sense of purpose are in deep alignment, urging you to reach for something more.

You’re no longer driven by a life built on superficial things. Instead, you’re focused on building a life that brings a sense of calm to your nervous system, a life that brings balance to your health, relationships, routines and sense of personal fulfillment. Wednesday, the universe is bringing you a moment of clarity, where you’re beginning to understand what truly makes you feel whole, brings you peace and creates a life not just looks good from the outside but that feels good on the inside.

With the Sun and Mercury conjoining in Gemini, your mind and willpower and syncing up beautifully, pushing you to seek balance. Yes, you’ve built a life of material success, and that’s admirable, but now your brain is asking what’s next?

You now see what no longer fits with the future you’re stepping into, and you’re ready to bring order to the chaos that makes life whole. You’re ready to build systems that support your happiness. Whether it’s strengthening meaningful relationships, refining your wellness rituals or reclaiming time for rest and joy, you’re redefining what it means to thrive.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.