Spiritual signs are gentle nudges from the universe or your higher self intended to guide you through life. The universe can let us know if our relationship will last or if we're on the path to wealth, but it can also warn us of negative things occurring without us knowing. In fact, there are many spiritual signs someone is talking behind your back, as the energetic field between the two of you is disrupted, causing your spirit to pick up on the misalignment through physical means.

From strangely vivid dreams to sudden emotional shifts, the universe may be sending you warnings of a specific person's intentions. Experiencing these signals isn't a bad thing, as the universe is on your side, but it may be difficult to know if it's a sign or just a coincidence. While it's not obvious at first, it's important to stay vigilant and keep your eyes open.

Here are 11 spiritual signs someone is talking behind your back

1. You experience sudden mood swings

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

If you feel angry, irritable or sad out of nowhere, you might have just absorbed energy that wasn't your own, but is that of someone who is currently gossiping about you. One crucial way to know if it's you or them is dependent on what you are thinking about at that moment. For example, if you're driving and all of a sudden you're taken back to that moment the two of you argued, your energy is out of whack.

These constant mental replays can be a sign that a person is pulling on you energetically. Research published in PNAS shows that emotional states can be transferred to others via emotional contagion, which leads people to experience the same emotions without their awareness.

This can often occur without direct interaction between the two people, which means that sending energy to others without being in their presence is a very real phenomenon.

Advertisement

2. You crave something sweet out of nowhere

Rocketclips, Inc. | Shutterstock

One of the less obvious spiritual signs someone is talking behind your back is a sudden craving for sweets. Our bodies sometimes respond to spiritual disturbances before our minds can fully understand them. When you crave something sweet out of nowhere, it can mean that harmful negativity is being sent your way.

The craving for sugar often reflects a subconscious desire for comfort. Sweet foods are emotionally soothing and trigger dopamine releases when we eat them. This reaction can be seen as your body's way of soothing your future reaction to bad news, even if you aren't aware of the gossip yet.

The idea that someone miles away can influence you this way sounds wild, but spiritual energy isn't bound by distance. Gossip and judgment carry residual energy that sensitive people absorb without realizing it.

Advertisement

3. You have vivid dreams about them

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Dreams often carry messages from the unconscious mind or spiritual world. If you're dreaming about someone who is potentially taking your back, it could be a reflection of their energy or intentions towards you.

The more vivid the dream, the more energetically malicious the other person could be acting towards you. If they reoccur in your dream, it's likely that there's a toxic cycle between the two of you that you can't see but the spirits are trying to alert you of.

These dreams serve as warnings that encourage you to examine the dynamics of the relationship between you and this person. Pay attention to how you feel in the dream because that will tell you what the underlying issues are. If you feel negative emotions like fear, betrayal, or confusion, chances are that a person in your life is causing these feelings.

Advertisement

4. You feel like you're being watched

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Spiritually, the feeling of being watched is directly tied to someone who is gossiping about you. This can create discomfort and make you hypervigilant of your surroundings. Your intuition feels out of balance because there's danger somewhere, you just can't see it. Your mind and body become alert and you become paranoid.

Many people have had the feeling of being watched or stared at on at least one occasion. People will try to understand why they feel so off, but they can't manage to find the source. Whether you attribute it to psychological factors, intuition, or even a spiritual meaning, one thing is for sure: it's pretty creepy.

Advertisement

5. You experience a blocked throat chakra

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you have difficulty speaking or have a tightness around your throat, you have some sort of imbalance in your throat chakra, which could mean someone is gossiping about you. This energy center governs communication, self-expression, and authenticity. When disrupted, you may feel unheard, misunderstood, or even silenced.

To restore balance, focus on nurturing your throat chakra through practices like chanting, singing, or speaking affirmations aloud. Wearing blue stones like lapis lazuli or drinking tea can help release the negative energy. The most important thing you can do is listen to your inner voice. The more you honor your truth, the more positivity you will radiate.

Advertisement

6. You notice changes in how others treat you

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

You can tell when others have talked about you behind your back based on how they treat you. You may begin to sense subtle shifts in people's behavior such as sudden coldness, distant energy, or even overly friendly gestures that feel out of place. These changes can be felt after gossip or discussions keep happening behind your back.

Despite this, people tend to notice and often distrust the gossiper more than the person they are talking badly about. A study published in the journal Group & Organization Management found that people use their intuition, reading of social cues, and reasoning to assess a gossiper's intentions while at work. Watch to see if others behave strangely around you, especially if the day before they seemed just fine.

Advertisement

7. You have an urge to change your clothes or hairstyle

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

If you're suddenly drawn to get a new wardrobe or drastically change your hairstyle, consider it one of the spiritual signs someone is talking behind your back. This urge is your intuition alerting you to hidden conversations or judgment coming from others. Spiritually, your subconscious mind is trying to protect you from the bad energies that are entering your field. Our appearances are an extension of our auras, after all.

When someone suspects gossip or negative social commentary, they may experience a drop in self-worth and social exclusion. According to a study published in the journal Sustainability, personal fashion choices are closely linked to identity expression and social feedback. People desire to align with social norms when they feel at their most vulnerable.

Advertisement

8. You think about this person frequently

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Constant thoughts about someone may indicate an unresolved energetic cord between the two of you. You may feel their presence in your mind because you're picking up on their thoughts or projections. Even if you're not consciously thinking about them, memories of past interactions can suddenly pop into your mind for no apparent reason.

According to research from the British Journal of Clinical Psychology, people who ruminate about past interactions do it during the nighttime when their lives are seemingly quiet. They often reminisce about the times they shared together, and while it's great to reminisce, sometimes exchanged energies in the same moment can't really be explained. It could be that they are speaking about you in that moment and you somehow telepathically feel it.

Advertisement

9. Your ear randomly itches

InesBazdar | Shutterstock

Spiritually, an itchy or burning ear means someone is speaking negatively about you. The sensation might happen out of the blue, particularly when you're deep in thought or experiencing emotional shifts. This could be interpreted as a subtle signal from the universe warning you that your name is being whispered in conversations outside of your presence.

Ear sensations are sometimes viewed as signs of chakra activation or alignment. If you left ear itches, someone is speaking ill of you or gossiping behind your back; if your right ear itches, someone is praising you. This interpretation links the sensations to the flow of spiritual energy.

Advertisement

10. You see bugs flying around you

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

In many spiritual traditions, flying bugs are seen as messengers or symbols of hidden energies. Mosquitos or other bugs that are attracted to the scent of blood are considered energy drainers in the spiritual realm. While gnats tend to fly near eyes or mouths to seek moisture from the salt in tears and saliva, these bugs symbolize that there are energies in your field that you may want to phase out.

If you notice bugs persistently buzzing around you, it's one of the glaring spiritual signs someone is talking behind your back and that negative energy is being directed your way. It can show that you are under spiritual surveillance by someone who is either talking about you or wants to know more about you.

Advertisement

11. You have a gut feeling something is off

Kateryna Onyshchuk | Shutterstock

Sometimes, you might get an instinct that someone is talking behind your back, even if there's no clear evidence. Spiritually, this can manifest as a nagging feeling or a sudden sense of uneasiness in your energy. You might experience random waves of anxiety or even hear a quiet inner voice telling you that something isn't right.

Research published in PLOS One shows that our brains can process emotional information without our consciousness being aware, which might explain why we sometimes "just know" when something is off before we can logically explain it. This allows us to look more at the shifts in tone or the body language changes that a person makes. The more they get jittery, the more likely it is they are hiding something from you.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.