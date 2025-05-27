Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 28, 2025

On May 28, 2025, loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs during Moon square Neptune. This important transit opens the gates of the imagination and the heart. While this transit can blur lines and stir emotion, it also makes space for connection on a deeper, more soulful level.

Loneliness dissolves in moments of truth on this day. For Gemini, Libra, and Pisces, this energy lifts the veil and brings someone or something closer. We are asked to trust this feeling and look past what we once believed were facts. There may be some confusion, yes, but there is also intuition. Our emotional sensitivity is heightened, though it's not here to overwhelm us, but to get us back on track. The world isn’t as quiet as it seemed. Loneliness finally comes to an end for these astrological signs on Wednesday.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You’ve been surrounded by noise, but all the while, you've been craving meaning, Gemini. Lately, even your cleverness can't cut through the sense that something is missing in your life. May 28 is here to remind you that you're not alone.

Advertisement

Someone interesting and important makes an appearance in your life on this day. It may surprise you how good it feels to let your guard down a little and hear what they have to say. It's OK to be vulnerable, or rather, to show and express vulnerability. Really, it's OK.

You don’t need to have all the answers right now. You just need to stay open. The connection you crave is closer than it seems. Keep an open mind and trust that the universe is on your side, Gemini. It is!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know how to keep the peace, Libra, but in doing so, you sometimes sidestep your own needs. This Moon-Neptune square draws you back to the parts of you that want to feel held, maybe even taken care of.

It's OK to feel this way, Libra. The loneliness that’s lingered around the edges feels like it's starting to fall away as your heart softens to the idea of being truly seen. Someone may offer understanding, which will put you at ease.

You may stumble upon the kind of beauty that speaks directly to your soul, Libra-style. Whatever form it takes, let yourself feel it. This is a day for dropping the mask and stepping back into the heart. Go with what really matters to you on this day.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Neptune is your ruling planet, Pisces, so you’re no stranger to emotional intensity. This square with the Moon brings more than intensity; however, it brings release. Something long held in may come to the surface. Release is the name of the game during Moon square Neptune.

If you experience an old grief, an unsaid truth, or the simple ache of missing someone, you can trust in the idea that "all this shall pass." It's not going to last forever, Pisces. You're due for a long vacation from loneliness.

Advertisement

Maybe you see yourself more clearly on this day, and realize you’ve never really been abandoned. You just needed to remember your worth. This is healing territory. Let the tears fall if they come. Letting go is the healthiest thing you've done in a while.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.