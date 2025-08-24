What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 25, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for August 25, 2025. Mondays card for everyone is the Two of Wands, reversed. The number two in numerology signifies balance and duality. It represents the harmony between two people or situations, and it can hint at a tendency to people-please at times. Wands relate to our thoughts, including how we process ideas and information. What's interesting about our tarot for everyone is that this beautiful card is in reverse.

We need more time to figure things out, and that makes a lot of sense considering that Mercury's shadow is still going on for the last day. Today, however, we do have one small change that helps improve courage: Venus entering Leo. We are growing more assertive and more passionate! Let's find out what this means for each astrological sign.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles

Aries, you are an eternal optimist, and one thing that you do is love people. On August 25, the Six of Pentacles encourages you to be generous and kind to others as much as possible.

Participating in charity will help you to solidify your sense of well-being about the world, while also allowing you to channel the authentic traits of love and tenderness that come so naturally to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil

Taurus, you love good things, and you may be tempted to give in to something that you find decadent or alluring, like a desert or a luxury item.

Today's tarot message from The Devil is to be careful not to let yourself be pulled into a situation you'll regret later. On August 25, put your guards up and your thinking cap on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you can detach and reflect in ways that others struggle to do. And, on August 25, the Nine of Cups, reversed, is telling you to let go so you can sit back and think.

You may need space to see what you need to. Right now, you may be too close to notice certain red flags or behaviors.

But a bit of distance can help you sort through your thoughts and understand the big picture more clearly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you're a deeply sentimental and feeling zodiac sign, so when you feel glad, it's just as intense as sorrow. Today's tarot message for August 25 is to let your emotions process.

They are there to help you understand yourself better. With the Three of Cups, reversed, you may feel uncertain about what you are going through. Understanding takes time, and you deserve not to be rushed when you need patience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Wands

Leo, things are going to move very quickly for you in an area of your life that seems to be maturing along quite smoothly.

Your tarot card, the Eight of Wands, is a sign that on August 25, you will not have much time to think. Instead, you'll go with the flow and let the journey unfold naturally, without influencing or trying to control the outcome.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor, reversed

On August 25, you learn to release the need to turn and make war, and instead love someone where they are. The Emperor is a sign of courage and also assertiveness.

You may feel like you have to push a boundary or stand your ground in a relationship or with someone you are trying to make peace with.

Your efforts may not be as well-received as you would like, but they still will produce a successful result.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles

Liba, everything tends to work itself out with time. By August 25, you may notice that areas of difficulty are becoming less challenging. It may be that your peacemaking personality allows others to start getting along better than before.

Reconciliation is a process. Don't give up right now, even if you don't see a light at the end of the tunnel. The outcome may surprise you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Temperance, reversed

Scorpio, you don't always have to be so intense, but when you do find something you are interested in, you want to tune in and focus.

This can lead to burnout, but on August 25, your tarot card, the Temperance, reversed, reminds you to pace yourself.

You can still create the outcome you desire without having to push hard for a specific timeline. Things take the time that they need; trust the process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagitarrius: King of Swords

You are such a brilliant zodiac sign. Jupiter rules you, so how could you not be? So on August 25, when you have one of the smartest tarot cards to get, you feel like your intelligence is stimulated.

An area of interest will arise that captures your attention. Dive in, Sagittarius. Let yourself be curious today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower

Things happen, Capricorn, and sometimes they take place suddenly and disruptively. On August 25, you may go through a challenging situation.

The Tower suggests that your daily routine may be slightly disrupted in a way that appears difficult to recover from.

The nice thing about this card is that you often recover a lot sooner than you realize, and many times without having to do anything at all. The problem resolves itself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, things end, and analytically, you know this. But it takes time for the truth to make it to your heart, and that includes when you are in the middle of a disagreement. On August 25, peace comes into your life, and there's no desire for quarrels or situations that divide family alliances.

The past is behind you. Starting today, the Five of Wands, reversed, indicates it's time to rebuild and improve life for everyone. Happiness and joy are just around the corner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, you love to help others, and that's just what you do. Being such a spiritually gifted zodiac sign, you possess innate empathy that emanates a soft energy, creating a safe space for friends and even strangers to find refuge. On August 25, you may feel called to open your pocketbook and give someone a gift.

This will come from the heart. It may not be easy to know what you should or shouldn't give, or how to make the offer. However, don't let yourself focus too much on the gift itself. Give from a place of knowing when your heart says to help someone in need; it's for a reason.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.