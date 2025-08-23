Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From August 25 - 31

The week of August 25 - 31, 2025, each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope has a message about how to end the month strong. The week begins with the Moon in Virgo entering Libra, and it will end in the sign of Sagittarius. With the Sun in Virgo, we are focused on work, relationships, shared resources, and travel plans, including those related to career growth or the start of a new academic pursuit.

The collective tarot card for the week for everyone is the Four of Wands, reversed, so there may be a sense that joy is far from where you are now, and you are unable to appreciate the work you have to do. This can be very normal after the New Moon in Virgo, which took place last week on August 23. Change takes time, and building a structured life is a deliberate process. But it's also an investment in yourself that pays off in significant ways by the end of the week. Let's see what else the tarot has to say for each astrological sign.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign August 25 - 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Six of Swords

Your life is about to level up, Aries. There's a bright future out there for you, waiting for you to find it — but you have to leave the past behind to move forward.

This week is about transitions and making significant changes, likely in your love life, as Venus entering Leo on August 25 emphasizes romantic developments.

You may not feel ready to do something new, but your tarot card, the Six of Swords, encourages you to put yourself out there. You may be pleasantly surprised by how peaceful and serene the journey is.

You'll start to realize that what you thought you wanted isn't what was best for you. Be OK with discomfort, since that's part of the process. Baby steps are all that's needed since this next phase of your life will be so good, you don't want to rush through it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

Taurus, life is good. You are so good at earning money and saving it. If you have ever had any doubt about your capacity to generate income, your weekly tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is here to give you some reassurance. This is the winner, winner tarot card for anyone hoping to see some more green come into their lives.

However, with anything that is excessively promising, there is also a flip side that you need to be mindful of. You don't want to be a greedy person or hoard what you get.

When the universe opens its bounty to someone, it's not just to hide in a bank account. It's a gift for you to help others. So, be willing to identify the needs that you can help solve, and then take action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Tower

Gemini, think first. You are a planner, and that means you think about things before you start them more often than not.

This week, it's good to be mindful of what you say and do. You will have some control over your time and life, but there are often powers outside of your influence that disrupt what you have planned.

The Tower tarot card represents sudden problems that surprise you out of nowhere. You may feel slightly put off by things that were not on your agenda and may become distracted from what you already have planned.

Instead of letting life decide what will happen in your day, make a conscious decision to stick with your plans. Just as you didn't expect something to be disruptive, it may also resolve without your involvement.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Fool

Cancer, it's OK to be you. You may be tired of hearing that you're an emotionally-driven zodiac sign. However, the Fool tarot card for the week of August 25 is hitting that nail on the head again.

This is the week when you may see a door of opportunity open for you, and you want nothing more than to go through it. You may find it hard to resist the urge to take advantage of an opportunity when you have waited for so long. And when you rush ahead, others may think you're foolish.

A part of you may also feel that you are acting hastily. However, if you know in your gut something is meant for you, then follow your heart. Doors open when the timing is right — see where the week takes you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Temperance, reversed

What's out of balance in your life, Leo? The idea of starting the week with the Temperance, the reversed tarot card, may seem unsavory to you.

You have many great things going for you now. With the Sun in your income sector and Venus helping you shine, it would not make sense that things would be described as imbalanced this week.

However, when you reach a new height, that is a change, and changes create a need to adjust how you live. Your viewpoints may be disrupted. You may have to see yourself in a new light. If you're leveling up, it means you have to adapt to a new mindset. Take it seriously and don't fight it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Knight of Swords, reversed

Virgo, be the control freak you love to be. For a zodiac sign that is as controlled as you are, it may be perplexing that a message from the weekly tarot would imply disorganization and a bit of chaos, but isn't that where you shine the most?

How will people know what you're capable of accomplishing if you are only helping maintain the status quo? This week, from August 25 to 31, you're going into boss mode and helping to hit the ground running, making things flow smoothly.

It's going to be one busy week for you, but with the Sun in your sign, you're ready to show what you've got. You are a pro at making life better. Get to work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Seven of Swords, reversed

Libra, tell the truth even if it hurts you or someone else. This week's motto from August 25 - 31 is 'honesty is the best policy', and the message is that you may need to come clean about some things you have been doing that weren't exactly on the up-and-up.

The Seven of Swords, reversed, is a warning tarot card, but it's also an invitation to own your story. What is it, Libra? It's good to know what you experienced and why you may have done things a certain way. Context matters.

Like a crisis manager who works in public relations, you should be the first to talk about what happened if there's a problem. Be willing to accept your role, even if it's not exactly the best version of yourself. Don't hide your flaws; own them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Hierophant

Scorpio, you love rules, and sometimes you love them so much you study them hard. Sometimes, you see a loophole and decide you have to bend or break one for your benefit. Your weekly tarot card for August 25 - 31 is The Hierophant, which represents tradition and the way things are done the old-fashioned way.

Perhaps you grew up with certain beliefs or were raised to think or act in a way that you were taught is appropriate. But this week, you decide that it's not what works for you, and you have to be OK with that decision.

It's not easy leaving what you know behind, but you may be redefining a few things, and it's to make your life function better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

This week, Sagittarius, be sure to keep your voice memos and notes handy on your cell phone. You're about to have a lot of thoughts, but some of them may not feel clear enough to take action on.

Thoughts can be cloudy and hard to understand, but when you have an idea, it's good to mull something over and ponder it for a while.

You may have a spark of creativity that feels slightly unformed and maybe even lost, where you have to piece together what you dreamed about or saw in your mind's eye. So, instead of writing them off totally, organize your ponderings and sparks of genius when you have time to return to them later, you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Nine of Swords, reversed

Money can be a stressor, especially if you feel like you don't have enough of it. The week of August 25 may raise some concerns regarding financial matters, and you will not want to sit around and wait for them to resolve on their own. You have to do something to work them out for yourself.

The Nine of Swords, reversed, is about insecurity as it relates to income. Do you worry about job security or that something you depend on will not come through for you? Don't let your fears hold you back from playing big.

Be the resourceful zodiac sign you are and look for answers that help secure your future, the present, and what you need to resolve from the past.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Aquarius, something new and exciting is brewing in your life. You may be on the brink of a change that redefines how you work or what your daily routines and habits are. This week's tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, is about changes that influence your work and career.

Everything is changing how people do business, and you may have wondered how to future-proof your life or use the latest tools to make your world easier. It's possible, but it will also require that you do the work.

Let your mind grow increasingly curious. Be willing to do what you do best, innovate, but also learn things that relate to your work, but aren't necessarily what you find intriguing.

You may be surprised how things interconnect and are helpful to you in ways you hadn't anticipated. Doing new things can lead to other areas of your world changing and then manifesting what you want in life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Knight of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you are such an ethereal zodiac sign. There's a part of you that is so tender and delicate that your heart isn't always meant for the harshness of this world.

Your tarot card for the week, the Knight of Wands, reversed, is a warning to self-protect and preserve your beautiful energy.

You will want to put some safeguards around your heart and mind this week to avoid letting negative energy, particularly from people with whom you feel uneasy, create harm for you.

Trust yourself. Don't be afraid to close off your emotions when you know it's necessary, even if it's challenging to do so.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.