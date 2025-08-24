5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting August 25

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from August 25 - 31, 2025. Venus starts off the week in the sign of Leo, adding a lot of courage and bravery to our communication. The Libra Moon early in the week will echo the messages from the Venus transit, making the first few days a very creative period.

Then, when the Moon enters Scorpio on August 27, we will feel inspired to take the lead. Sagittarius energy comes in to close the week on August 30, helping us to connect with friends and loved ones over the weekend. Five signs will have the best week since the Venus transit will elevate them, inspire them, and show them how to incorporate the magic of love in their lives.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

The week begins with the Moon in your sign, Libra, which will bring a lot of positive energy. This transit will also help you to strive relentlessly for your goals, especially when the Moon and Mars connect. Jupiter will receive a lot of support from the Scorpio Moon, allowing you to keep your eyes on the prize.

Advertisement

Venus, your ruler, will be in Leo, granting you moments where you could lead and inspire others, especially within your community. The week shows you that the sky’s the limit, so don’t restrict yourself and continue to dream big.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, Venus enters the sign of Leo, shaping your views on what is required for you to thrive in your career. Venus gets you to focus on the practical, and this could be a period when you take action. Once the Moon is in your sign, it will make an aspect to Jupiter, adding optimistic energy and a desire for experiencing new adventures.

Open your mind to new ideas, read up on topics that intrigue you, and focus on pursuing fun hobbies that uplift you. Although you might feel nostalgic, this is a time to focus on the present and future, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

After the Virgo New Moon, getting back on track becomes a lot easier for you, Sagittarius. The Libra Moon connects with Mars to help fuel your ambitions and dreams. If you lack motivation, the Venus in Leo transit supercharges you and brings new, insightful ideas, especially with Mercury also in the same sign.

This week, you should modify your plans, make changes, and focus on efficiency. If you’re overwhelmed, learn to prioritize what is important and allow yourself to put other projects on hold if needed. Uranus might make you want to take on as much as possible, but this is a week for practicality during this essential Virgo season.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus, the planet of love, will enter your sign this week, Leo, meaning plenty of opportunities for financial abundance, social expansion, and new love stories are at your fingertips. The Libra Moon adds excitement and passion, boosting the energy of Venus.

This is your time to shine and be in control of your story. The New Moon in Virgo served as a reset, and you are now prepared to get back in your element and show others what you are made of. Embrace your radiance and charm, but don’t be too self-absorbed.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Aquarius, Venus will usher in a period of excitement and social connections. The Libra Moon starts things off this week, adding more abundant and gorgeous energy to your relationship sector. Yet, you are also given the green light to pursue what your heart desires when it comes to your artistic endeavors.

Spend the week surrounding yourself with lovely people who help you feel optimistic. This is a reminder not to get caught up in gossip, no matter how tempting it may be. Remain diplomatic and be the person whom others look up to.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.