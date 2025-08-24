4 Zodiac Signs Experience Rare, Soul-Deep Connection Starting On August 25

Five zodiac signs experience rare, soul-deep connection beginning on August 25, 2025. When Venus enters Leo, love and beauty take on that zodiac sign's majestic traits, making us a lot more bold in our approach to love and relationships.

August 25 to September 19, 2025 is a period for us to connect with our most authentic selves and understand our potential. The zodiac signs that experience strong connection during this time have been directly impacted by the sometimes overbearing energy of either Pluto or Saturn recently, and now it is time for them to rebuild their ego and rewrite their love story.

Venus in Leo serves as the medicine for the collective, to help us get back to believing in ourselves, to fight for what we want and to not let our past dictate us. Venus shows us our strength and courage as we continue to evolve through these transits.

1. Leo

Leo, the energy shift that Venus in your sign brings allows you to connect with a romantic partner on a deeper level. This can be a learning opportunity, showing you why relationship dynamics are tested. The experiences you have endured have transformed and will continue to do so. During the next several weeks, be honest and transparent. Don’t let the past dictate or warp your views on love. Embrace the beautiful energy that Venus in your sign will bring.

While Venus is in your sign, tap into your creative energy through a project and use it as a way to incorporate healing. Overall, this is going to help you to be mindful, compassionate, and understanding within the realm of love.

If you were holding things back from your partner, this is going to be the perfect time to be vulnerable and express love in a dramatic and vivid way that will ultimately help you to strengthen your bonds romantically.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, starting on August 25, you experience rare, soul-deep connection because there will be a lot of emotional vulnerability with this transit. Understanding how to balance love with your job will also be a theme of this transit. If you’ve been focusing on work and not paying attention to loved ones, these issues can be worked through since Venus in Leo shows you that being present is important for relationships.

The next few weeks will bring more warmth, care, and empathy into your life. Venus will show you that a romantic relationship involves two people being there for one another. With Mercury in the same sign, you will be expected to both talk and listen. Get ready to continue your evolution during this period — and with Mars also in an air sign, you could have magnificent opportunities to make your love story truly magical.

3. Aries

Aries, you experience rare, soul-deep connection starting on August 25 when Venus adds an element of optimism and hope into your life. If Saturn in your sign has made you pessimistic about the idea of love, this beautiful energy helps you to welcome and believe in love once again.

Venus in Leo is extraordinary, dramatic, and thrilling. As a fire sign, you feel like you're back in your element, prepared to take on the world and become victorious. Not only is Venus transforming your romantic sector, but it will also enhance other areas of your life. A new idea or hobby could prove to bring you inspiration and drive in order to work on your goals for the future.

Venus in Leo also activates your financial sector, enabling you to be more practical with your financial goals. Venus awakens your ambition and your drive for achievement, making you even more unstoppable than usual.

4. Libra

Libra, Venus in Leo creates an enchanting energy that will sweep you off your feet. As this begins, you experience soul-deep connection with yourself. While Venus in Leo can (and will) enhance your relationships, it will prove to be even more beneficial for your relationship with yourself since the Lion’s power will show you why you need to have a better connection with yourself.

Saturn in Aries may have made you forget why you needed to pour love onto yourself before you sacrifice your heart and give it to others. Venus in Leo allows you to awaken the parts of yourself that radiate. You will see your own beauty, power, and courage. Venus is here also to show you the potential you have, the amazing things you can create, and the wonderful ideas you may have developed. Venus in Leo may help you embrace the ups and downs you experienced with love, but it will definitely help you forgive yourself if you are still centered on the past.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.