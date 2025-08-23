3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success The Week Of August 25 - 31, 2025

The week of August 25 to 31, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Finances are a major concern right now, regardless of your current income. With how rapidly the economy has changed and prices have risen, increasing your net worth isn’t just a desire but a requirement. While you don’t have control over the state of the economy, you do have power over your own budget and finances, which is what Venus shifting into Leo on Monday, August 25, will remind you.

Venus in Leo is wealthy and abundant, yet an unmistakable power and confidence are also present. This energy can help you to take the initiative in growing your net worth, so that you can feel secure no matter what the economy does next. Focus your efforts not just on growing wealth but on safeguarding yourself against the highs and lows, so that you can truly find a new level of success.

1. Cancer

Do whatever it takes, Cancer. You may have recently received unexpected financial gifts. These gifts were because of past efforts or investments that began rolling in during Mercury retrograde in Leo. While that proved to help financial matters, you are now looking to generate a new level of stability so you no longer have to penny pinch.

Venus will shift into Leo on Monday, August 25, where it will remain until September 19. This energy will help you to land a better-paying job, make a wise investment, or simply attract greater financial opportunities. While you’ve invested work into bettering your finances, Venus in Leo brings in the abundance and gifts that you deserve. Just be sure you’re still focusing on your long-term goals and not blowing your stability on any unnecessary purchases.

2. Pisces

Just because you don’t see instant results doesn’t mean you’re on the wrong path, Pisces. On Tuesday, August 26, Venus in Leo will trine retrograde Saturn in Aries before forming a trine to retrograde Neptune in Aries on Wednesday, August 27. Aries highlights your financial success, while Leo brings positive changes and events through matters of your career.

You’ve been diligently working on improving your situation, yet you’ve had to be patient to see the results. Although there is often a negative connotation to a planet’s retrograde phase, it is actually a time when everything you’ve put out into the universe starts to come back to you. All of your hard work will finally start to pay off.

Be sure you’re not giving up or letting your effort slip, as you can finally achieve the financial stability you’ve been after during this period.

3. Taurus

Weigh your risks, dear Taurus. Uranus recently shifted into Gemini, highlighting financial matters in this new era for you. Uranus brings unexpected opportunities and gifts, and while in Gemini, it also brings options.

At this time, how you earn money will change along with your value system. This energy will become heightened on Thursday, August 28, as Uranus in Gemini aligns with retrograde Neptune in Aries, giving you insight into what your next move should be. Neptune in Aries represents your intuition. This means that you must engage with your inner self in order to know which opportunity to seize in your life.

You will have to weigh your risks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you will receive a guarantee. Instead, you must be willing to put it on the line and try a new way of achieving financial success. This may come through in your career, investment, or a side business. You can be cautious and still take a risk, especially with so much to gain.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.