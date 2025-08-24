Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, August 25 — Venus Enters Leo Today

During today's daily horoscope for August 25, 2025, Venus will enter Leo, where it will stay until September 18. Monday's horoscope marks the beginning of a creative journey where you become curious about entering the spotlight. Venus shines light on your creativity, self-worth, and how you give and receive love from others.

Today's astrological energy asks you a question about how you view love: Are you choosing love that celebrates you or merely tolerates you? What qualities should you be looking for in a life partner? If you’ve been playing it small in matters of the heart or your creative work, find what you need to be happy. Let's explore more about this cosmic portal opening with Venus's help, beginning this Monday.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, your most passionate yearly cycle is about to begin. Venus in Leo sparks romance, and it reminds you that your joy, radiance, and desires are not extra — they are necessary. You need love that's fueled by passion as much as you require oxygen.

On August 25, it's time to give in to what you feel deep in your heart. This Monday, flirt with life and let your creativity take up space without over-editing what it wants to say.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, your private life wants the type of beauty you find when fine dining around lush interiors. Consider how you want to present yourself when connecting with family and indulge in some inner child healing through using your creativity this Monday.

Your heart deserves a throne behind closed doors, too, not just in the public arena. August 25 is about beautifying the parts of you that no one else sees and the things that you show them when you want to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, conversations take on a flirtatious sparkle on Monday. Your ideas seem to catch fire when you say them aloud.

Don’t be afraid to think big and boldly during Venus in Leo. Your genius is your allure, so let it shine on August 25.

What idea have you been afraid to claim as yours because it might actually change everything? Let it loose today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

How you value yourself sets the tone for how others treat you now, Cancer. It's time to start wearing your worth like a crown without negotiating it down to make others comfortable.

ON August 25, spend money, time, and attention on things that make you feel special and valued. How would your life change if you celebrated yourself as fiercely as you do others?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, you are the main event on Monday. Venus in your sign is a permission slip from the universe to bask in attention. Treat yourself like a masterpiece and let love come to you.

Your magnetism is heightened on August 25, and Venus in Leo ensures that what you attract aligns with your new standards.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, something divine is stirring behind the veil of your everyday life. Your dreams are like rituals, and on Monday, your secret longings are aglow with new meaning.

Romanticize solitude during Venus in Leo by turning inward and letting your inner world romance your outer world. Love is less about being seen now and more about feeling spiritually cherished.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, on Monday, you're craving friendships with more heart. There's nothing like a connection that’s generous, inspiring, and maybe just a bit wild.

On August 25, let yourself fall in love with your local community. Or better yet, be the muse who ignites others with your creative fire. Gather with friends who share your joy and interests.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you're attracting admiration not just for what you do, but for who you are when you're in your power.

Your public presence oozes passion and purpose on August 25. Love and ambition don’t have to compete during Venus in Leo. On Monday, your charisma will be your greatest career asset.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your longing for adventure is starting to blend with your craving for romance. Monday, August 25, is the day to say yes to the drama of love and the spectacle of being seen fully even by strangers.

Whether you're planning a trip or studying something new, let pleasure be your compass on Monday.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, as Venus enters Leo on August 25, your walls begin to melt in the heat of something more profound. Sensuality, trust, and intimate transformation take center stage.

Let yourself be vulnerable enough to receive on Monday. Sometimes the boldest thing you can do is let someone love you through your power and your fear.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, relationships are asking more of you in both romance and presence. Don’t resist. Venus in Leo wants you to meet others at the edge of your heart.

When you’ve kept your distance to observe your relationships for quite some time, intimacy might feel a little too close. But on August 25, you can choose courage over cool detachment.

How much richer could your connections be if you stopped protecting yourself with distance?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, pleasure is practical now. How you move through your day, care for your body, and the small ways you express love all matter.

On August 25, treat your daily rituals like acts of devotion. Beauty isn’t just something to admire. Practice it and watch your sense of worth and joy transform.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.