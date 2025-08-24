3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On August 25

Starting on August 25, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity when the Moon opposes Neptune. Intuition and imagination are heightened during this transit, making it easier for three zodiac signs to spot hidden opportunities. This is a day when subtle clues lead to large gains.

We trust our instincts during Moon opposite Neptune, even if the logic doesn't pan out. For three zodiac signs in particular, this energy acts like a beacon toward wealth. We'll be attracting money, quite simply, and who are we to say no to that proposition? August 25 encourages us to follow the path that feels best to us. In other words, it doesn't have to make sense to others. If it feels right to us, then we need to go with it. The universe is pointing the way towards something valuable, and it's up to us to pay attention.

1. Aries

This transit brings out your ability to read between the lines, Aries, and that skill can put you in the right place at the right time. There's vital information hidden in the events of this day, August 25, and once you get to the bottom of it, you'll see a way to grow.

This day brings the right mix of imagination and initiative, and could potentially open doors you didn’t even know were there. You are able to attract both financial flow and creative abundance, so long as you trust your gut, Aries. Moon opposite Neptune shows you that getting involved in things that may appear unconventional is the right road to take.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Moon is your ruling celestial body, Cancer, so its opposition to Neptune heightens your ability to sense where the energy is flowing. On August 25, that vibe is all about abundance, especially if you’re willing to think outside the box.

A hunch about a financial matter could be spot-on, and it may be the perfect time to invest in something radical. Even if it doesn’t make perfect sense on paper just yet, it does seem as if something is leading you towards a promising opportunity.

August 25 reminds you that prosperity is not just about persistence, but about believing in that inner voice. Sometimes you have to take a wild chance, and this may be it, Cancer.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Your natural sensitivity to subtle energies is amplified during the Moon opposite Neptune transit, Pisces. You may pick up on a trend or a particularly weird idea, and because you are willing to take a chance on it, you create room for abundance.

This is also a great day to connect with someone who can help you bring a creative or intuitive project to life. Your magnetism is high, and people are drawn to your vision. Take advantage of that.

August 25 is about letting your imagination guide your next move. If you believe in the value of what you’re pursuing, others will too. You are able to attract anything you want at this point, so it might as well be wealth and riches.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.