Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, August 26 — Venus Aligns With Neptune

During today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 26, 2025, the planet Venus will harmonize with Neptune, creating a beautiful energy that's dreamy and slightly psychic.

Tuesday's astrology brings a cosmic moment where your intuitive nudges are amplified, helping you discover your desires. Ask yourself where your creativity flows effortlessly? Your life may take on a romantic and slightly more poetic tone that feels otherworldly. Let's find out what else this means for your astrological sign starting this Wednesday.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, on August 26, your grandest ideas may feel like cryptic messages written in upside-down hieroglyphs and confusing at first glance. Don’t rush to decode them immediately. Instead, let them swirl in the gallery of your mind’s eye.

Over time, the meanings will reveal themselves like fragments of a secret language. Venus in Leo trine Neptune in Aries is guiding you patiently toward clarity. Trust the process of slow revelation this Tuesday.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, on Tuesday, pay close attention to the subtle sparks that ignite your inspiration today.

Your next step forward won’t come from following a well-worn path or a predictable script. Instead, it lies in the courage to embrace the unconventional.

Allow yourself to witness the horizons on August 26. Go beyond what you thought possible.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the illusions you’ve spun are beginning to solidify into real, tangible possibilities. But before you charge ahead this Tuesday, make sure your vessel is seaworthy.

Sharpen your sleep hygiene and rest well so that you can fuel your plans with full energy. Oil the hinges of your mind and body to maneuver swiftly and effectively.

With your engine primed on August 26, you’ll transform your carefully crafted ideas into high-powered action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, by joining forces with a trusted ally at work on Tuesday, you open the door to new ventures and shared prosperity.

Combining your resources and energies on Tuesday creates a powerful energy that can plant seeds destined to grow into flourishing financial gardens.

This collaboration isn’t just about money, though. It can also co-create an enterprise rooted in a shared mission and mutual trust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, set aside the spreadsheets and the endless planning. Forget the need for perfect clarity.

Instead of mapping every step on August 26, surrender to the flow of creativity and let the unknown guide you. Sometimes, the greatest breakthroughs happen outside of careful analysis.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, on August 26, step into the corridor lined with the framed relics of your past ambitions, dreams, and desires. These antique treasures remind you of the peaks you’ve already scaled and the victories you’ve earned.

To reach for more, you first need to acknowledge and celebrate the treasures you’ve brought down from your own Mount Olympus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re on a mission to shine a light on the shadows lingering from your past selves. It’s the perfect astrological timing to identify old patterns or fears.

There are specific identities that no longer serve you. On August 26, illuminate these ghosts with awareness and compassion, then release them back into the ethers where they can no longer haunt your present.

This cleansing act clears space for your true self to step forward in your life a little lighter than before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, imagine yourself on a film set, drenched in shadows and nostalgia. Let the melancholic tides wash over you as you revisit bittersweet memories.

On Tuesday, consider past loves and those well-worn sweaters knitted by a grandmother that you no longer fit into. Honor what you have experienced and set to rest what no longer serves your journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, abundance begins in the depths of your own feeling body.

Strip away the external markers of worth that you typically cling to, such as money, social status, and personal possessions. Instead, you will come face-to-face with the essence of who you are by the end of Tuesday.

Actual value is an inside job built by excavating and expelling anything that pokes holes in your self-worth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are a myth in the making as each day writes a new vivid scene in the epic of your life. Don’t be afraid to draft the chapters in full color, with every detail and dream stripped bare.

Question your doubts this Tuesday, but don’t let them stop your creative flow. The how is less important than your commitment to submitting the script and living the story.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your emotional foundation may feel heavy with responsibility, but this weight is the strength that anchors your ambitions.

Your resilience is an invaluable asset as you navigate complex terrain on your path to influence and make a meaningful impact. Stay clear-headed on August 26, holding steady to claim what you are owed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your creative wellspring overflows with intoxicating ideas and shimmering visions that seem almost otherworldly. Speak your truth with conviction on Tuesday, allowing your passion and imagination to lure others into your orbit.

Don’t hold back on August 26. This is your moment to make the invisible visible, to bring your magic into the light where it can inspire the masses.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.