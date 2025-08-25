Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For August 25 - 31 — Venus Enters Leo

Weekly love horoscopes are here for August 25 - 31, 2025, revealing a major energy shift that influences each zodiac sign's relationship. This week, Venus enters Leo on August 25. Venus is the goddess of love, romance, beauty, and values, and when she transits through Leo, the heart radiates with extra fire and love. From now until Venus enters a new sign on September 19, relationships are infused with childlike joy, fun, and happiness, along with mutual respect for yourself and others. There will be a great deal of acting out our feelings and people will speak their minds more than normal. Love, affection, and attraction become more passionate, energetic, and romantic in nature. It can make us feel like love is grand, and isn’t this what most of us are really looking for?

Venus in Leo will start out with a bang, so it’s important to be aware of the energy because Venus opposes Pluto and is exact on Tuesday, August 26. This can be a difficult transit to handle because Pluto is obsessive in nature. With this aspect, breakups can occur, new information can be revealed about someone, and power struggles may arise. If you are aware of this energy, you may be able to contain it or at least direct it in a more positive manner, which would be some sort of change or transformation. For example, if there is an issue in your relationship, bring it out in the open and resolve it in a non-contentious way. Venus will also sextile Uranus and trine Neptune (which are positive aspects) at the same time, so try to go in the direction of compassion, creativity, and new adventures rather than obsessive and negative situations this week.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 25 - 31, 2025:

Aries

Aries, this week, the Venus-Pluto opposition falls in your fifth house of love. It is important to be aware of the volatility of this aspect and how it can affect your relationships if you don’t use caution.

Some type of disturbance is likely to occur in your relationship this week. While you can’t control anyone else, you can control your reaction.

Confusion may be part of the issue, and something could be blown out of proportion. However, the Moon in Sagittarius over the weekend should be a much better energy for you.

Taurus

Taurus, you could experience an issue this week if you share a home with a partner, and an argument or issue could occur even if you don’t.

How you handle this could affect the relationship for a long time to come, but if you don’t let emotions control you and find common ground, there's a positive weekend on your horizon.

Gemini

Gemini, communication and how you approach speaking to and communicating with others is something you need to be aware of this week. You could become overbearing in some way, or your partner could.

If this is the case, take some time out and let things blow over because chances are confusion is in the mix. If you can do this, the weekend looks great and all will be forgotten.

Cancer

Cancer, is your self-esteem suffering this week, or do you need to set some boundaries with others?

You may feel as though you are being twisted emotionally like a pretzel as the week begins, but don’t let this set the tone for the entire week.

Communication will be important this week with last week’s New Moon in your third house of communication. Someone significant will reach out with what you need to hear.

Leo

Leo, Venus has entered your first house, and while its first aspect on the 26th isn’t great, after this, it will change for the better.

You could have an issue or feel obsessed with someone as the week begins, but let this go. As the week moves on, you will start to feel pretty good.

With the planet of love and beauty in your sign, this is the time of year you come across at your best and draw others to you. If you are single, there is a very good chance you could meet someone significant over the next few weeks.

Virgo

Virgo, don’t be surprised if you experience some emotional baggage or old negative memories as the week begins. But don't worry — baggage is good for one thing: letting it go! You may have other pleasant thoughts about the past later this week.

If you are single, there may be someone you secretly have your eye on. If you are partnered, you may want to spend time alone with them and in seclusion.

Libra

Libra, you may be reconsidering someone as the week starts, or you could decide someone you have met is not for you.

This is a busy time with Mars in your first house. You are on the go. Venus’s transit through your 11th house will put you in a far more social mood, and by week’s end, it looks like you may be stepping out with a partner or new love interest!

Scorpio

Scorpio, don’t get into your emotions in the first half of the week because if you do, it could take you on a downward spiral. By the same token, obsessing over someone or the past won’t benefit you either.

Don’t take things so seriously this week and you will have a far more positive time. Be ready to step out with someone special later this week or over the weekend.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, communication could get difficult this week. What starts out as a normal conversation could take an ugly turn if you are not careful.

Diplomacy is not always your strong point, but now is the time to develop some. Remember that brutal honesty does not always win friends and especially not partners.

If you meet someone new this week, it may be strictly a physical attraction, so give it some time and don’t jump the gun.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this is generally a very positive time for love, but you may not feel this way the first part of the week. It looks like past issues or subconscious hang-ups may be in play, or alternatively, it could be a disagreement.

Know that this is a temporary setback. The bigger picture is that things are on the upswing when it comes to love, so keep your attitude positive, even if there is a temporary roadblock.

Aquarius

Aquarius, if you have a partner, some emotional issues could lead to conflict this week. Your partner may be feeling like you're not fully present in the relationship.

This is a week to think about how you really feel, and more importantly, be honest about it. If you are truly interested in staying in the relationship, things should work out and improve as the week progresses.

Venus entering your seventh house of partners on Monday will draw potential partners to you if you are single. If partnered, you will start spending more time together.

Pisces

Pisces, you are so sensitive that you are often easily thrown off track emotionally. This may be one of those weeks. Keep your feet on the ground through mid-week and don’t go too far into your feelings, especially if they seem obsessive.

By the later part of the week, all is finally clear. You may feel more up to going out, and if you are in a relationship, things should go well again.

Remember that you are in an overall positive time for love and romance, whether single or partnered!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.