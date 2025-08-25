The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 26, 2025

On August 26, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. Right now, we're looking at emotion and ambition. That's a good thing, too, because during Moon square Jupiter, we're able to channel that energy into something good. All we need is a bit of direction.

Four zodiac signs in particular shine brightly on this day, and so much of it has to do with how we listen to the universe and pick up on what is positive. We may feel especially ambitious during this transit, and if we stay keen and aware, we will be able to take that ambition to the next level. The universe is sending a reminder that it's not just about expanding outward. It’s also about knowing when to stop, reflect, and refine our approach.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you've got that wild and crazy enthusiastic approach going for you on this day, August 26. Those in your circle can't help but feel the power and want in on it, too. You've got the power of persuasion on your side, and you know just what to do with it.

Moon square Jupiter is the universe's way of telling you that timing matters, and using it wisely is key. You've got the vision and the drive. Now it's time to do something about it.

Commitment can be scary, as is the idea of getting yourself in over your head. Alas, this day shows you that if timing is what it's all about, then now is the moment to do the scary thing.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Moon square Jupiter magnifies your emotions, Cancer, which could make things feel a little more urgent than they need to be. That's OK, because the takeaway here is that you won't be making any hasty decisions.

On August 26, you’re encouraged to listen closely to your instincts before acting. There’s no need to force progress. In fact, it's OK to weigh the value of everything before you get into it.

The universe is telling you to trust your gut feeling, but also don't be too afraid to move. Don't let those hyped up emotions take over. Use them for clarity, but know that it's OK to take a chance sometimes.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

With Jupiter as your ruling planet, this square may have you feeling slightly annoyed. Yet, in a way, this is what gets you up and on your feet, Sagittarius. You aren't crazy about feeling confused, and so, you manage to use this transit to get yourself feeling better again.

You can be dramatic at times, but on August 26, you'll feel as though the universe wants you to check yourself. It's OK to be a show off, but this day has you pulling back just a bit. The message is to aim high but check your footing. This day begs you to incorporate practical planning, so you can match your strength with strategy.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The Moon square Jupiter transit brings a rush of inspiration your way, which is very much the Aquarius way, as you already know. While this energy is exciting, you must channel it into something that can last.

August 26 invites you to filter your options carefully. Not every opportunity will be the right one. Even when opportunities seem to be pouring in, you still have to watch yourself. What works best with your values?

This is a day to trust your vision, but also to do the work that the inspiration asks of you. You feel motivated, so don't stop now. This Jupiter energy wants you on board, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.