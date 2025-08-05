These 6 Zodiac Signs Are Living Their Best Lives Throughout All Of August 2025

With so many major astrological shifts taking place so far in 2025, the year has not been an easy one. However, things are finally starting to turn around, especially for the six zodiac signs living their best lives throughout all of August 2025.

"Astrologically speaking, August is BY FAR one the best/lightest overall months of the year energetically," astrologer Joshua Pingley claimed in the comments of one of his TikTok videos. "It really does mark an energetic turning point where things get quite a bit lighter," he said in the video.

While you've likely been trying to keep your head up and remain positive through all of the twists and turns this year has presented, it's probably been increasingly harder to deal with so many setbacks. However, with Venus and Jupiter (the two luckiest planets in astrology) now both in Cancer, expect a lot of good energy to come your way this month — especially if you're one of these six zodiac signs.

1. Leo

If you’re a Leo, then you’re going to be living your best life this month. According to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, “Not only will Venus be going to your sign August 25th, which is going to make you super magnetic and attractive,” but with Mercury stationing direct in your sign on August 11, you'll finally start seeing the results of things you've been working so hard to achieve as you feel more clear-headed and ready for action.

Just note that with Mercury still retrograde for the first half of the month, you might feel more drained and less productive than ever before. However, don’t fret for too long! After this slow start, expect things to improve as you experience a total boost in energy and overall mood.

2. Virgo

The next sign having the best month is none other than Virgo. According to Remmer, in August, Mars is leaving your sign and moving into Libra. Mars is the planet of action and ambition, so while you may have felt extra productive during this time, chances are you're starting to burn out. With Mars entering a new sign on August 6, it may take some time for your energy to start building again, but as Remmer explained, you won't have to deal with as much perfectionist energy, allowing you to actually enjoy the fruits of your labor.

According to Remmer, this month focuses less on karmic energy and more on main character energy. Remmer explained that this energy will pick up in the second half of August due to the New Moon in your sign, so by then, expect to feel more energetic as you become more focused and less sluggish.

3. Cancer

If you’re a Cancer, then congratulations! According to Remmer, you're one of the main characters for this month because “Venus will be in your sign," for much of the month, Remmer explained. "This is gonna make you magnetic and attractive when it meets up with Jupiter in Cancer as well.”

You'll really start feeling these positive effects around August 11 or 12, when Venus meets up with the fixed star Sirius. This is great, as Sirius' mystic energy will bring about the best time for you to find love or manifest a soul mate.

4. Capricorn

If you're a Capricorn, you can look forward to living your best life in August 2025. The two lucky planets are taking up residence in your house of committed relationships, and according to Remmer, “you really do need to use this energy.”

As a hard-working Capricorn, you’ve naturally been more focused on building your career rather than on your connections. However, with these new transitions right around the corner, now is the time to put yourself out there, and according to Remmer, this is especially true if you’re actively wanting to find love rather than solely focusing on your career.

5. Libra

Libra, August 2025 is a very good month for you as Mars, the planet of ambition, moves into your sign. In the past, you might’ve felt completely drained and lacking motivation. But as Remmer explained, now is the time for a boost in productivity as you focus your energy either on your career or your love life.

That being said, “Mars is very debilitated in Libra, because Mars rules Aries, of course, and they’re sister signs.” So, while you might have the energy, expect to feel slightly frustrated, especially by inefficient communication. From people misunderstanding you to some potential arguments, there’s bound to be a bit of chaos thrown into the mix. Even so, if you’re able to handle this with your natural grace, then expect to have a good month as your mentality changes for the better.

6. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're living your best life in August. With a Full Moon in your sign on August 9, now is the time to receive the manifestations you've been focused on. All of this luck will be coming back to you as you get everything you want. Remmer added that with the Full Moon in your 11th house, expect your wishes and dreams to come true as you find fulfillment.

In addition, with Venus entering your seventh house on August 25, you might find yourself even more committed within your relationship. But if you aren’t in one, you can expect to find passion if you’re looking to date.

