Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 29: The Cancer Moon Brings Up Some Old Memories

Written on Oct 28, 2026

daily horoscope Thursday October 29 2026 Design: Micki Spollen, YourTango | Photo: Andrew Poplavsky, Canva
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Your daily horoscope for October 29, 2026 is here. Each zodiac sign should prepare for some long-forgotten memories to come up when the Moon enters Cancer on Thursday.

The Moon is in Gemini for most of the day but since it’s getting ready to enter a new sign, I see it being a little tough to concentrate. It likely won’t get easier to focus as the day goes on because everyone’s gonna be quite preoccupied with thinking about the past. Whatever’s on your mind has some important clues about the future. So write things down! 

Daily horoscopes for Thursday, October 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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A Cancer Moon gives you an even shorter fuse than usual. Keep that in mind when someone in your family really irks you on Thursday.

I think they say something on October 29 that brings up some insecurities you had as a kid. Take a beat before assuming they mean anything by it. Respond, Aries. Don’t react. There’s a difference!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On October 29, a song reminds you of someone you used to know. Your spirit guides often communicate through music, Taurus. This is no random coincidence.

Pay attention to the lyrics of the song rather than romanticizing the person it reminds you of. That’s where you’ll find the true message.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Big Test From The Universe On Thursday

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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That decision you have to make about your future at work can and should wait, Gemini. It’s likely going to feel urgent on Thursday. Don’t let retrograde paranoia get to you!

Decisions made during Mercury retrograde usually don’t work out the way you expect. Wait it out. Write things down as they come to you rather than trying to remember everything.

RELATED: Life Finally Gets Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs When The Moon Trines Venus On October 29

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Since you’re ruled by the Moon, it actually makes you feel more like yourself again when it enters your sign on Thursday. It’s about time!

Pace the energy, Cancer. Otherwise there’s a good chance you’ll burn yourself out quickly. Especially since this retrograde season has you more emotionally sensitive than usual.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You’re working through something on October 29, Leo. I think you feel left out. Don't try to intellectualize or ignore those feelings.

This is all part of retrograde season’s master plan for you. It’s physically impossible to be there for everyone at all times. Sometimes being there for yourself is more important. This is one of those times.

RELATED: The Monthly Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About This November

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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A person you used to work with is on your mind for a reason on Thursday. Don't overthink it. Tall order for you, I know, especially when Mercury is retrograde.

I think this person has some traits you admire. Since your career is on the up and up, sounds like there’s something you can learn from them to keep things going in the right direction. What is it, Virgo?

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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I don’t think you get the reaction you expect at work on Thursday. The Cancer Moon makes you extra sensitive to feeling unappreciated.

I wouldn’t take this personally, Libra. Doesn’t mean your hard work isn’t paying off or that you’re about to lose your job. In fact, there’s lots of evidence to the contrary. Retrograde season is just making it a little hard to see it.

RELATED: Life Gets Noticeably Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of November

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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There’s someone you need to confront. October 29 is not the day to have that conversation, Scorpio. When the Moon enters Cancer on Thursday, it actually changes your perspective.

A conversation does need to be had. That much is true. But I have a strong feeling you’ll see the situation a lot differently by the end of the day. You’re about to figure out the best way to approach it. 

RELATED: Scorpio Season Makes Life Way Less Stressful For 5 Zodiac Signs From Now Until November 21

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, relationships that start during Venus retrograde usually don’t last. So when you get the urge to define the relationship on October 29, don’t.

Keep things fairly casual. Let it happen organically. I know you’re excited about this, but no need to rush. If it’s meant to be it’ll be.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Normally you don’t like getting sentimental about things. October 29 is a little different. The random memory you get on Thursday is actually productive.

I think this memory makes you recognize something about that specific pattern you keep repeating in your relationships. Forgive yourself for past mistakes, Capricorn. You’re ready to move on.

RELATED: Venus Retrograde Is Thankfully Bringing A Terrible Pattern To An End For 6 Zodiac Signs

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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I think you’re a little worn down on Thursday. Retrograde season will do that to you, Aquarius. Your body is giving you all the warning signs

Don’t try to outsmart it! The Cancer Moon requires you to listen to your gut. Literally. Take some time to decompress, will ya? 

RELATED: Life Slowly Starts Getting Better For 5 Zodiac Signs While Venus Is Retrograde

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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I see you being pretty proud of yourself on Thursday. When you cross paths with someone who used to mean a lot to you, you actually think about the reasons why it didn’t work out before romanticizing the good things about them.

This is a good sign that you’re passing the tests that Venus and Mercury retrograde have been putting you through. Good work!

RELATED: This Mercury Retrograde Actually Makes Life Better For 4 Zodiac Signs

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

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