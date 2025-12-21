The Easiest Way To Get Instant Answers From Your Spirit Guides, According To A Professional Intuitive

While it's important to have patience when it comes to signs from your spirit guides, sometimes you want instant answers and clarity without waiting. According to professional intuitive Jenna, those instant answers are easier to get than you might think.

There are a few different ways to know that your spirit guides are trying to communicate with you, such as through angel numbers, dreams, and other synchronicities. Unfortunately, this communication is not always clear-cut. There may also be times when you want to get in touch with them for clarity, but often the ways to do that are complicated and time-consuming. Jenna says getting the answers you need could be as simple as channeling your guides through music.

Advertisement

A professional intuitive says it takes 2 easy steps to get answers from your spirit guides using music:

According to Jenna, you can use music to gain clarity and insight from your spirit guides.

"If you're looking for a message or guidance from spirit," Jenna started, "this is a method that I use all the time, especially when I'm on the go. All you need is a playlist." According to Jenna, the only caveat is that the playlist needs to be something fresh. Something you don't listen to all the time.

Advertisement

Psychic Emily Dexter agrees that using music is a great way to get instant answers from your spirit guides, and both spiritual advisors stressed the easy two-step process to get you started.

1. Set your intention

As Dexter noted, this could either be a situation that you want more clarity on or even a spirit guide that you would like to get to know better. Jenna explained, "I want you to have a clear question in your mind. Anything that you are looking to gain insight on."

2. Ask your guides to send you a song

Dexter explained that it’s important to make the request out loud for your guides to “send you a song giving you the clarity you’re looking for.” For example, Dexter suggested asking something like, “Send me a song that gives me clarity on whether or not looking for a new job is the right choice.”

Advertisement

Your spirit guides will then give you the clarity and answers you need through the song or songs they send you.

Rohappy | Shutterstock

As Dexter noted, "Guides are not subtle when it comes to music. Chances are very good you're going to hear it." Jenna said once you ask your question, getting an answer is as simple as hitting shuffle on your playlist. The answer could be in the song title, the artist's name, and she said, "Really pay attention to the lyrics." This form of divination is called shufflemancy and offers insight without waiting for a song.

You can even, as Jenna explained, "Catch a vibe based on the genre or the type of music as well." Basically, your guides know how to deliver the answers you need, and they will make sure the message is received.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.