3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through November 1

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success this week, from October 26 to November 1, 2026. Hold steady, knowing impulsivity is never the path to wealth.

This is the first full week of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio alongside Venus retrograde now in Libra. This energy does not support any drastic changes in your financial life. Instead, it encourages you to continue what you have already begun. The Full Moon rises in Taurus on October 26, meaning the days ahead are more about your internal process and confidence rather than taking action. Remaining stable in this moment will pay off in the next.

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1. Aries

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You are worthy of an abundant life, Aries. Think back to May and the journey that began then involving your self-worth and finances. Creating greater wealth always starts with you knowing you deserve it. This is about shifting from a mindset of merely surviving to truly thriving. As the Full Moon in Taurus rises on October 26, you're encouraged to reflect on how far you've come this year, so you can see just how worthy you are.

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The Taurus Full Moon helps you to take an honest look at how your beliefs affect your financial choices. But this earth sign isn’t only about wealth. It's also about enjoying your life. While you’re not guided to take any direct action this week, use this moon to reaffirm your worth and take time to notice the abundance that already surrounds you.

2. Capricorn

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Focus on receiving what you deserve, Capricorn. On October 30, the North Node in Aquarius forms a trine with retrograde Venus in Libra, bringing a bonus to your financial life. But it may not arrive in the manner you’re expecting. You are in a period of improving your finances and career; however, it's happening in unconventional ways, which may challenge your traditional perspective. This week, be willing to receive, but also to grow.

The North Node in Aquarius helps you believe that you deserve financial abundance and a life of ease, even if it looks different than you imagined. At the same time, retrograde Venus in Libra brings you the rewards for your previous efforts in your career. But you must be open to what arrives. Pay attention to the new opportunities entering your life around this time, as it is all about you finally receiving what you deserve.

3. Cancer

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Pay attention to your intuition, Cancer. You are intrinsically tied to the universe. Because of this, your ideas and dreams are connected to both your fate and the financial abundance you deserve. But to truly manifest the life you want, you first must pay attention to your intuition. On October 29, the Gemini Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo, helping you do just that. However, this isn’t about taking immediate action but being open to a download that can change your life.

The Gemini Moon plays an important role this week, as it helps you connect to your intuition and stay open to the multitude of ideas that exist around you. You don’t necessarily have to pick only one right now, but you should journal what comes to mind. Whether it’s through your dreams or happens during the day, take notice of what surfaces and the inspiration that comes from finally letting your intuition guide you.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.