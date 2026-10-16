Venus Retrograde Is Thankfully Bringing A Destructive Pattern To An End For 6 Zodiac Signs

Venus retrograde is thankfully bringing a destructive pattern to an end for six zodiac signs. Retrogrades may get a bad rap, but this one is really working in our favor.

The planet of love and beauty went retrograde in Scorpio on October 3 and will move into Libra on October 25 to continue its backward movement. Venus will stay in this air sign until going direct on November 13. This is a time to review our love lives and really connect with our values.

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While Venus has a more difficult time traversing Scorpio, this sign helps us deep dive into the unconscious habits and biases that trip us up. In Libra, we become more social, connecting with people who share the same goals. Any destructive patterns don't stand a chance of making it through November.

1. Scorpio

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Get ready, Scorpio. With Venus in your sign, you are bearing the brunt of this retrograde. But if you are already exploring your deeper motivations and underlying biases and traumas, it should prove to be quite fruitful. With the right mindset, it can be like an inward scavenger hunt, where the prize is the end of a destructive pattern.

This energy is likely to shed light on what others hide as well, something Scorpios have an aptitude for understanding. Lean on your empathy, and when Venus moves into Libra, don't be afraid to act as co-investigators with others who are similarly exploring their inner worlds.

2. Libra

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When Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign on October 25, you will really start to feel the impact of this retrograde. Before then, you might examine financial matters. But when Venus leaves Scorpio, the energy becomes a lot more personal and intimate.

You've grown as a person, Libra, and you might find that your romantic expressions and desires have changed too. This is a time to really vet your values and see whether any corrupting influences have crept in. It’s not an easy transit, as it stops you mid-stride and pushes you to take time for self-examination. Trust that it will be fruitful and bring the end to a destructive pattern.

3. Taurus

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As the other Venus-ruled sign, you will feel this energy in your relationships, primarily with your significant other and any business partners. This will likely have a great impact on how you view the people in your life. Until mid-November, it's easy to spot patterns that exist for good and for ill.

You might also receive some uncomfortable information about how other people perceive you. If that's the case, you need to go within and do some self-reflection. This is your chance to ditch any destructive patterns, Taurus. Though the retrograde only lasts until November 13, it can have some long-lasting effects.

4. Aries

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When in Scorpio, Venus retrograde targets your joint resources and your own need for self-transformation. After October 25, when the planet of love moves into Libra, your opposite sign, you're pushed to re-examine how you approach significant partnerships.

You might notice patterns in who you are attracted to and become more aware of how your lovers see you. With business partners, you might encounter some less-than-wonderful habits and attitudes that keep you running in circles. The good news is that you can change this, Aries. Get ready to make necessary adjustments and put these patterns to rest.

5. Cancer

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With Venus in Scorpio, you feel this energy in your romantic and creative lives, dear Moonchild. This is a good time to reconsider your own attitude towards romance. Are you giving it the attention it deserves? The same can be said for creative self-expression.

However, your focus shifts on October 15. When retrograde Venus moves into Libra, your attention is on how you interact with family members. You might be learning how to be a better son or daughter or perhaps a better parent.

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6. Aquarius

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The start of this retrograde targets your career, Aquarius. This energy pushes you to reflect on how you conduct yourself with your superiors, and if you are a boss yourself, with your subordinates. It could also reveal something about how you interact with competitors.

You might learn some aspects of your reputation that could use some help. This is your chance to ditch any destructive habits. Venus retrograde is not as rough as other retrogrades, but it is just as informative. You're learning what changes you must make to better succeed.

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Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.