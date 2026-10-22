Scorpio Season Makes Life Way Less Stressful For 5 Zodiac Signs From Now Until November 21

Life's a lot less stressful for five zodiac signs from October 23 to November 21, 2026. Scorpio season is a much more peaceful time of year for them.

Astrologically, there's still a lot going on during this zodiac season. For one, several planets are retrograde, including Mercury and Venus. There's a Full Moon in Taurus on October 26 that's actually pretty intense and an equally intense Scorpio New Moon follows at the beginning of November. Through it all, though, these astrological signs have some serious protection from the universe. Life is so good.

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1. Scorpio

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The Sun in your own sign helps you overcome self-doubt. You're about to feel more energized and comfortable in your own skin. Life starts getting way less stressful because the forward movement of Venus and Mercury gives you a lot of clarity. Once Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13, you finally move forward and rectify any lingering issues.

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The New Moon in your zodiac sign on October 9 offers a reset to restore that lost momentum. Additionally, Jupiter and Mars transit your career house during this time, giving you a big boost that can pave the way for some sort of professional recognition. After mid-month, your enhanced concentration makes it an excellent time for making important decisions.

The Full Moon on October 25 falls in your house of partnerships, shifting your focus toward business or personal relationships and potentially finances. Life greatly improves for you over the next few weeks, Scorpio, especially after November 13.

2. Taurus

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During Scorpio season, things change in a positive way for you. You're about to go from six weeks of thinking about the past into outward action after November 13, when both Mercury and Venus turn direct.

This time of year always shines a light on your relationships. Thankfully, Mercury and the Sun in your house of partners make things less stressful. You can finally clear up misunderstandings or confusion you experienced over the past month and a half. Expect to have more momentum after the 13th, when Venus turns direct in Libra. Because Libra naturally rules partnerships, this transit positively affects your relationships.

Jupiter and Mars are transiting through Leo, a bold and determined sign, gives you the courage to fix things at home and with family. Because Leo also rules the fifth house of romance, you're empowered and confident enough to end negative relationship patterns or confidently approach someone new if you are single. Expect to cut away emotional dead weight. Enjoy your liberation, Taurus!

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3. Aries

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Mercury and Venus retrograde have had you thinking deeply about finances. When Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13, it makes life less stressful because they open the door to financial gain. The Sun's transit through Scorpio also sheds light on new possibilities.

Venus direct in Libra until December 5 ushers in a highly romantic phase of your life. You have more chances for love and a lot of support to resolve past relationship issues. Expect to spend more quality time with a partner or love interest during this zodiac season, Aries.

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Meanwhile, Mars and Jupiter are also fueling your desire for romance. These two planets form a powerful conjunction on November 16, which could easily set off some sparks or launch a memorable new romance. Have fun!

4. Gemini

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Fair warning, Gemini. Life might actually seem more stressful at the beginning of Scorpio season because until November 13, you're still navigating retrograde Venus and Mercury. Fortunately, once both planets turn direct, you won't feel so confused. Expect to experience a beautiful sense of personal renewal.

Work issues start straightening out during this astrological season as well. The Sun in Scorpio encourages you to make adjustments and move forward confidently. Ongoing problems with friendships or romances can finally be resolved. Furthermore, Uranus has been in your first house since the summer of 2025, encouraging you to embrace your true, authentic self.

Venus turning direct makes love matters pick up. If you're single, there is a better-than-average chance of meeting someone new. If you are with someone, a renewed sense of romance arrives. Finally, Jupiter and Mars transiting your third house of communication makes your mind sharper than ever. This transit also boosts your social life and daily activities, making this Scorpio season one of your best months of the whole year.

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5. Virgo

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When Mercury turns direct on November 13, it brings welcome mental clarity after weeks of reflection and confusion. This shift can easily trigger a creative breakthrough, especially in any field where communication is vital. Since Scorpio season further illuminates your thinking and social life, there's really not much to stress about for the next few weeks.

Venus turns direct in your second house of money this season. After reflecting heavily on love and finances over the last six weeks, you can now successfully implement the changes you desire. As Venus moves forward, your financial situation should improve, potentially even bringing you a promotion or a new way to increase your income.

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Lastly, Jupiter and Mars transiting your twelfth house have likely prompted deep introspection and brought up old emotional baggage from the past. However, Jupiter's presence here acts like a guardian angel. Get ready to experience profound internal healing and personal growth, making this a pivotal Scorpio season for your spiritual well-being and inner life. Woo!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.