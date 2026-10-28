Life Gets Noticeably Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of November

Life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs this November. By the end of the month, they'll notice a big difference in how they feel about the way their lives are going.

Venus and Mercury retrograde both coming to an end in the middle of the month have a lot to do with this. It also helps that the Sun enters Sagittarius, one of the luckiest signs in astrology, on November 22. Good planetary luck is finally here for these astrological signs. By the end of November, they'll be doing much better.

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1. Sagittarius

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Venus and Mercury retrograde have been hard on you. The Taurus Full Moon on October 26 wasn't very easy for you either. You've been doing a lot of reflecting and possibly reliving past relationship or money issues. Thankfully, these planets both turn direct on November 13. Things get a lot better for you after this, Sagittarius.

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Expect to slowly start feeling more like yourself again this month. The Sun enters your sign on November 22, which is typically quite energizing. You are ready for more interaction with the world as opposed to living in your head. Lucky for you, Venus direct in Libra is a very social placement. It also makes you very attractive to other people.

Mars entering Virgo on November 25 makes some really positive things happen for you at work. Get ready to have more energy for career matters. Since Jupiter is in Leo, I think you have some significant thoughts about where you want to go in life. It’s a new era by the end of November. You're about to feel much better!

2. Scorpio

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Both Venus and Mercury have been retrograde in your sign recently, Scorpio. This has caused a lot of confusion and made life more difficult than it really should be. On October 25, Venus retrograded back into Libra, a transit that usually brings up old subconscious issues. While Venus will remain in Libra for a short time this month, it can only get better after Venus turns direct on November 13.

Mars leaves Leo for Virgo, a sign that is much more compatible with you, on November 26. This is the start of a positive and very social cycle. Expect to do a lot of networking. Mercury is direct in your zodiac sign for a few more weeks so communication is front and center. You will feel extra inquisitive. This also gives you strong mental clarity and a powerful urge for self-expression, which should go well.

The Sun leaving your sign for Sagittarius on November 22 gives your self-esteem a boost. The focus is on increasing your material assets and stabilizing your life. All of this means that by the end of November, I see you being on an upswing and feeling pretty good about life!

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3. Aries

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Aries, you have just been through a phase of having to pay more attention to your finances. Not to mention dealing with past relationships and likely some type of ending. That's retrograde season for you. Thankfully, both Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13. Venus direct in Libra is a great improvement. I see you benefiting in some way from others.

On November 22, the Sun enters compatible Sagittarius. This means new ideas are in the air because this is the time of year you're more interested in learning. Travel is also likely! Jupiter is still in Leo expanding your love life and friendships. November is a very positive and beneficial time for you!

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.