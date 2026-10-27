Life Slowly Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 1

After the Taurus Full Moon, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Not immediately, but they see big improvement by November 1.

The Full Moon's ruler Venus is currently retrograde. The Moon forms a tense T-square with the Sun in Scorpio and Pluto in Aquarius, so staying grounded and focused is a must this week. It's more difficult to see situations clearly for what they are. It is a difficult week, but after a rough first few days of the week, things do improve for these astrological signs.

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1. Taurus

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The Full Moon creates a powerful and difficult T-square that gets you caught between what you want, what a partner wants, and what your job demands of you, creating a pressure cooker of stress that may reach a boiling point.

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Put your ego on the back burner as the week begins. Talk to people from a detached standpoint. Otherwise, things could easily get out of control. Responding emotionally will only make matters worse because Mercury is retrograde.

The good news is that the hardest days of your week are at the beginning. Life gets way better after that, especially since the Full Moon was in your zodiac sign. Get plenty of rest this week, Taurus. Deep self-care may be in order.

2. Scorpio

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The Sun is in your zodiac sign and directly opposite of Monday's Full Moon. Since they create a T-square with Pluto, it looks like a stressful few days concerning work. I wouldn't be surprised if you feel burnt out.

This pressure could easily spill over into other areas of your life. How you handle it can have lasting consequences. The Sun rules the ego, so it is important not to be too prideful. Even if others are getting to you, stay calm and answer questions directly. Leave it at that.

If a change happens or something ends, let it go because Pluto is the planet of transformation. Pluto may bring destruction at times, but it always brings rebirth, so life actually gets better when you go with the flow rather than fighting it.

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3. Leo

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The Sun, your ruling planet, is being challenged by Pluto and the Moon in Taurus this week, creating a potentially contentious situation with someone you partner with. Could be personal or professional.

This powerful T-square has the potential to either destroy or transform. If the relationship is worth preserving, aim for transformation. Only honest, open conversation can get you there. You can handle whatever comes up by disarming your ego and refusing to let it take over. Protect your energy and peace above all.

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This is a week to lower your expectations of other people. Both Venus and Mercury are retrograde, so high expectations will simply lead to disappointment. Give yourself somewhere you can relax without interference and demands from the outside world.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.