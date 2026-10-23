Luck Is Everywhere For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week From Now Until November 1

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between now and November 1, 2026. Pay attention to your feelings in the days ahead, as they are guiding you to the luck you deserve.

The week uncharacteristically begins and ends with powerful lunar transits. The Full Moon in Taurus rises on October 26, while the Last Quarter Moon in Leo peaks on November 1. These lunar bookends give you the chance to choose what is truly best for you.

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It's also the first week of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, and Venus retrograde now in Libra. So, while the Moons are taking you on a journey of authenticity, in many ways so are the planets. Pay attention to how you feel, as your emotions are leading you down a truly lucky path.

1. Virgo

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It's time to leave the past behind, dearest Virgo. You are ready to embark on a new chapter in your life. This is something you’ve dreamed about deeply in recent years, though you’ve also been trying to protect yourself from potential hurt. This week, instead of expecting the worst, start preparing for the best. As the Full Moon in Taurus rises on Monday, you are ready to say yes to the life you’ve dreamed of and leave behind what is no longer meant for you.

The Full Moon in Taurus brings immense luck, but it also reminds you to build your life around how you feel rather than what you think you should do. This might mean your fate will differ from your current plans or that you will have to make some difficult decisions along the way. However, this process is definitely worth it, as you will finally be free to follow your heart and step into your future.

2. Sagittarius

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Love always brings luck to your life, Sagittarius. That is, if you're with the right person. The days ahead are all about romantic love, as well as the love that you feel for your life. This can improve your relationships, but it is really meant to show you that the person you're with dramatically affects the life you lead. On Thursday, the Gemini Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing confidence and luck so you can choose the love and life destined for you.

Take a moment and reflect on your current partner or any past patterns. Think about when you felt truly loved, and the kind of relationship that most aligns with your inner desires. This energy can help you reach out to the person you care about, or the one that you can’t stop thinking of. However, beyond just romance, let yourself answer the call of what resonates with your soul. The luckiest thing you can be is in love with your life.

3. Gemini

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There is no rush to decide what is best for you, Gemini. On Friday, the North Node in Aquarius forms a trine with retrograde Venus in Libra, calling you to take your time deciding your next steps. This will involve your future plans, and everything from work and money to your home and relationships. Yet, these aspects are not separate but deeply connected. Make sure the choices you make align with your priorities, though that may not feel clear at this moment.

Give yourself time to check in with your feelings. The week ahead calls you to review and reassess your professional and personal lives. You are meant to make important changes in a collaborative way; however, you should not sacrifice what is most important to you. There is no reason to rush to a decision this week. Sit with your feelings and be honest about where they are directing you. I promise, it is somewhere lucky.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.