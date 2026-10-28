3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Big Test From The Universe On Thursday

Three zodiac signs are passing a big test from the universe on October 29, 2026. When the Moon aligns with Mars, our patience and will are challenged. But know this: We will get through it.

This day might seem like too much, but it's nothing we can't handle. We all have those days, and we all get past them. This one is no different. The universe is testing us, and we will pass with flying colors.

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1. Taurus

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OK, so what's another test in a sea of thousands? You're used to it, Taurus. No biggie. While it's not a welcome surprise, the day's test isn't all that scary or overwhelming. In the grand scheme of things, it's pretty average. Sure, your patience is being tested, but so what?

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Really, you just feel annoyed and maybe a little frustrated. But you're definitely not feeling defeated, and that's what matters. Will you get through it? Of course you will. There's no question about that.

Thursday's Mars energy may also be revving up your engines unnecessarily, which is why it feels like a test rather than just another day in the life. Mars energy can aggravate, but this time, you'll let it pass. This test stands no chance against you.

2. Virgo

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What really gets on your nerves during this day, Virgo, is other people. Bet you saw that one coming. No big news here, as people tend to bother you a lot. Ah well, that's life, isn't it?

Still, you've come to a place where the little annoyances don't get to you as much as they used to. At least, not usually. Thursday is a bit of an exception. When the Moon aligns with Mars, your anger flares up. But don't worry; it will subside just as easily as it arose.

This is, in a way, a good day for you, even though it might not feel like it. You've started to notice that you don't take it all to heart as you once did. You're growing and learning, and these cosmic tests are a lot easier to pass than they used to be.

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3. Capricorn

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You didn't think you'd get away with the whole month going perfectly well. Life rarely goes that smoothly, so you expected a minor upset or two. Well, Capricorn, you'd be right about that.

When the Moon aligns with Mars on Thursday, an issue rises to the surface, presents itself as mediocre, and then retreats into the shadows, as you knew it would. So, basically, your test is to stay calm. With Mars in play, you might feel the urge to give in to your anger. But if you don't, this will pass so much more easily.

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You've been here before, and you've handled yourself well, so you just need to trust yourself. There's no evidence that you won't do just as well during this Mars-influenced day. Sure, the planet of action complicates matters, but you've never met a test you can't pass with a little effort.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.