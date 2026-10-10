Life Slowly Starts Getting Better For 5 Zodiac Signs While Venus Is Retrograde

For five zodiac signs, life is slowly starting to get better. Venus went retrograde on October 3, and until mid-November, when the planet of love goes direct, we're in what an astrologer named Eleanor calls our "pre-glow-up era"

"It's the best time to go back to the drawing board and plan your glow up," Eleanor explained. But don't make any drastic changes just yet. "By the time Venus retrograde is over, you can start implementing these changes," she continued. "Collect information before you make anything permanent!"

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1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you're ready for a change, and with Venus retrograde in your sign until October 25, this is your chance to figure out how to make it happen. Part of this has to do with your style. "You're going to look in the mirror and realize you want to change your appearance," Eleanor said. Don't do anything permanent now, but you can book that hair appointment for after this retrograde ends.

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Yet this energy is about way more than just your appearance. "You're also going to get your money in order during this retrograde," the astrologer added. "You'll question whether you actually like the life you've built or you've settled." Anything you're doing merely out of habit will become super obvious. Now, you're focusing less on what looks good, and more on what feels truly aligned.

2. Aries

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You know that one person who did you dirty or broke up with you? They might just trigger your glow-up. According to Eleanor, "Somebody's behavior will make you realize you've been doing entirely too much to keep certain relationships alive. You'll stop initiating, explaining, or trying to do everything."

At first, you'll do this to see if they'll pick up the slack. But with time, you'll realize your relationship was only "balanced" because you were correcting the imbalance. Now, done with the one-sided effort, you're pulling back your energy. And if that connection falls apart? So, be it. Your life will be better with people who actually meet you halfway.

3. Cancer

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Between now and mid-November, your standards are changing, and good for you, Cancer. "You're gonna get very picky about who has access to you," Eleanor said. It doesn't matter how hot or smart someone is. If they're draining your energy, you're cutting them out. It won't be easy, but that's how you improve your life.

"Being generous has become part of how you prove that you care," the astrologer continued. "But during this Venus retrograde, you'll realize that you can love somebody without constantly rescuing them." You'll also see who starts showing up less when you stop giving them something.

4. Capricorn

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According to Eleanor, "your glow up is going to start because you're tired of looking at this old version of your life." Whether you're unhappy or just plain bored, this Venus retrograde is the time to start planning your next big move. Perhaps you're ready to change careers or make some new friends. Your appearance could get an upgrade too, Capricorn.

"On top of that, an old goal will make you wonder why you gave up on it in the first place," the astrologer continued. "Something you decided was 'unrealistic' might actually have been badly timed, and you're gonna look at it very differently with the experience/resources you have now." Well, that's good news, isn't it?

5. Libra

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Libra, you're feeling this retrograde strongly, especially once Venus moves into your sign on October 25. "You're going to look back at older versions of yourself and realize that it wasn't that bad at all," Eleanor said. "There were certain insecurities you had [that], looking back, didn't really matter that much."

As a result, you're taking older aesthetics and incorporating them into the new you. You care way less now what people think of you, and that is so freeing. Your goal isn't to be liked or admired anymore. As Eleanor put it, "you'll go from wanting to be chosen, to becoming much more selective about what you choose."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.