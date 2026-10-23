Mercury Retrograde Is Actually About To Make Life Better For 4 Zodiac Signs For Once

Mercury retrograde is here, but don't freak out just yet. While this transit gets a bad rap, it's actually about to make life better for four zodiac signs.

As of October 24, the planet of communication is moving backwards through Scorpio, bringing a lot of changes our way. Transformation is rarely easy, and we might have to make some hard decisions. But don't resist it! The more you embrace these changes, the better your life will get.

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1. Scorpio

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Get ready, Scorpio. "This Mercury retrograde is going to help you tap back into your power like never before," an astrologer named May explained. This is your chance to level up, but don't expect it to happen overnight. In fact, for a while it might seem like nothing is happening at all. Use this time to reflect on what you really want.

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Think about your goals and what makes you feel alive. Does your career spark joy? Do your relationships? Don't be afraid to let go of what no longer serves you. Part of life is outgrowing certain dreams and even people. That's OK. Your life gets a lot better when you let yourself change your mind.

2. Taurus

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The past is creeping up on you, Taurus, and you can thank Mercury retrograde for that. An old misunderstanding might get cleared up, or an ex could reach out. Yet, that doesn't mean you are meant to get back together. With Mercury and Venus in retrograde, there's a big chance you will break up again if you do.

It's more likely this person is coming back to teach you about what you want, and definitely don't want, in a relationship. "The goal of this Mercury retrograde is stronger partnerships," the astrologer said. So if an ex comes back, think about why you broke up in the first place. Was it your communication? A lack of trust? Don't settle for what you already know won't work. By the end of this retrograde, you will have more self-respect and a better life.

3. Aquarius

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You've faced obstacle after obstacle, and quite honestly, you're over it. So, Mercury going retrograde is probably not what you want to hear. But don't worry, Aquarius. For once, it's going to make your life better. "Don't confuse a temporary slowdown with a setback," May cautioned. "You're fine-tuning your next big career move."

This retrograde is all about your career and reputation. But it's not as superficial as that might sound. Mercury in Scorpio is pointing you in the direction you're meant to go. That might mean changing your career or revisiting an old opportunity. Even if you don't know the end goal, keep moving forward. I know it sounds cliché, but trust the process. The universe knows what it's doing.

4. Leo

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You might not expect Mercury retrograde to bring you peace of mind, but that's exactly what this one is doing. "This retrograde is going to help you sort out the little things that have been quietly draining your energy," May said. So, those family conversations you've been dodging? It's time to clear the air. And those bad habits you've had for years? Let them go.

"Once you come out of this Mercury retrograde, you will be sitting in a happier home with stronger family boundaries and an inner security that absolutely nobody can take away from you," the astrologer added. Sound perfect!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.