Life Finally Gets Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs When The Moon Trines Venus On October 29

Life is finally getting easier for three zodiac signs on October 29, 2026. Can you just imagine living a day without worrying? That seems like a tall order. But when the Moon trines Venus on Thursday, we get to push our worries aside.

Yes, that's right, a day free from worry. We may take up the mantle again tomorrow, but for now, Venus shows us that love really does conquer fear. We see many examples of this during the day, and life gets easier because of it.

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1. Gemini

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You may have wondered if you missed the deadline on something you wanted to do. On Thursday, when the Moon forms a trine with Venus, you can rest assured that all is well and that nothing will go wrong. You didn't miss your chance, Gemini.

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You've had a plan for a while now to do something bold that requires guts. Now that your nerve is here and you feel strong, you're able to let go of any doubts and unfounded fears. Life is so much easier when you don't have those hanging over your head.

Suddenly, your love is stronger than your sense of doubt, and that means self-love, too. This is what helps you get past the turmoil and into an easier existence. You have nothing to worry about now!

2. Libra

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You've spent more than enough time worrying, Libra, and you know it. You also know that it's a complete waste of time. Where has all this worrying gotten you? Nowhere good! So, why do you keep doing it?

When the Moon forms a trine with Venus on Thursday, you know that everything will be OK. Suddenly, you feel at peace, and it's easy to accept what's going on. You see no reason to worry when you know all will work out well.

This mindset shift makes your life a whole lot easier and helps you walk away from what you've come to realize is unnecessary stress. Why stress, you may ask yourself? No reason at all.

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3. Pisces

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Worry is basically a part of who you are, Pisces, but it's never been the part you like the most. You tend to worry a lot because you spend a lot of time in your mind, and overthinking comes with the territory. But that doesn't mean you're happy about it. In fact, you really would love to be able to pull away.

When the Moon forms a trine with Venus on Thursday, you get a reprieve. Something, or rather someone, in your life shows you that there's nothing to fear. The truth is that you're driving yourself bonkers for no reason at all.

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That's not to diminish your feelings or invalidate what's going on. It's just meant to give you a reality check. This positive transit shows you that the power of love is far more potent than the power of fear. You'll see! Your life is about to get so much easier.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.