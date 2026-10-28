Great Things Fall Into Place For 5 Zodiac Signs On Angel Number Day 10/29

The Black Eyed Peas sang it best. I got a feeling, and Angel Number Day 10/29 proves it right.

As the 10th month, October promises new beginnings. During the 29th day, you're encouraged to trust your intuition. So, if you have the sense that life is taking a turn for the better, don't question it. Great things are, indeed, falling into place for five zodiac signs on Thursday.

1. Aquarius

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Angel Number Day 10/29 brings a meeting of the minds, Aquarius. Someone who knows and admires you makes a life-changing introduction on Thursday. They've been talking you up to the right person, and because of that, your name is at the top of the list when an opportunity comes up. Don't hold back now.

Your vibrant personality caught their attention, and because you are so authentically yourself, they're channeling ABBA and taking a chance on you. That's what October 29 is all about: trusting your gut and taking a risk. This one pays off. You make one another feel courageous and give each other more purpose. That's by divine design.

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2. Taurus

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You've had a gut feeling that a big change is coming, and you'd be right about that. Your angels are trying to tell you something, Taurus. Stop testing the waters and plant your feet already. This situation is new to you, so you might want to take it slow. But you can only wait so long before you need to act.

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Angel Number Day 10/29 makes it clear you don't need any more time. Move. Now. Stop overthinking it. The fact that you have the opportunity to do what you love is awesome, but it takes courage and a little bit of faith to follow your heart. You can do this. Trust yourself.

3. Sagittarius

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I hope you're in the mood to laugh, Sagittarius. Because Angel Number Day 10/29 is taking something you previously said you would never do and flipping it on its head to prove you wrong. Huh. I guess the universe had another plan in mind.

Why doesn't life come with a rule book? Even if it did, would you pay attention or throw it away and play it by ear? Probably, the latter. You love to explore the world through curious eyes, and there's no need to deny yourself that pleasure. Often, it leads to happy surprises, just like it does on Thursday.

4. Pisces

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Usually, your mind is your favorite place to be, Pisces. But if you're totally honest, you're tired of living your life in your head. This isn't The Sims. You want to live life out loud. In living color. In real time. Angel Number Day 10/29 is happy to oblige.

Are you ready for a situation as exciting as you? Something that keeps you on your toes and encourages you to dream bigger? Yes and yes! Thursday's energy helps with that, but it's also teaching you to focus on one thing at a time. It's not that you can't do everything you desire. You can; just not all at once. Listen to your intuition and figure out where to start. Then give it your all. The rest can wait.

5. Capricorn

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You like logic, Capricorn, but on Angel Number Day 10/29, you need to trust yourself and the universe, even if you don't have physical proof just yet. A little faith goes a long way on Thursday.

You can change the world when you believe in yourself. When you work with your instincts rather than against them, you learn to appreciate the traits that usually get on everybody's nerves. Now you see them for what they really are: divine gifts. Use them to your advantage, and watch what happens. Great things are finally falling into place.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.