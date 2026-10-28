The Monthly Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About This November

The Seven of Swords showed up reversed for November's monthly tarot horoscope. Since both Venus and Mercury retrograde come to an end this month, I consider this a very good card for each zodiac sign.

When reversed, the Seven of Swords represents a clean conscience. This makes so much sense considering Mercury retrograde in Scorpio has been busy exposing people's lies. By the time the New Moon happens in Scorpio on November 9, I don't think people have any more surprises to worry about. By the time Mercury turns direct on November 13, everything is out in the open. It's a new day!

Monthly tarot horoscopes for November 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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November 2026 tarot card for Aries: The Emperor, reversed

The Emperor, reversed, is a sign that you're about to confront some big fears about your future this month. The more you go with the flow the more likely you are to figure out what you need to feel secure.

When you feel secure within yourself, you can pursue and find success in basically whatever interests you. You're becoming a true leader, Aries. A very inspirational one at that.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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November 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords, reversed

When reversed, the Five of Swords is about taking it easy on yourself. Keep this in mind at the start of November when some unhealed emotional wounds come up.

Since Venus retrograde is retrograde, your health is very important. Tend to the areas of your life that feel a little off so that when this retrograde ends on November 13, you know exactly what you need to do to make things better.

You're about to see how important relationships are to your happiness, Taurus. But more importantly, how to enjoy them without losing yourself in the process.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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November 2026 tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords, reversed

The Ace of Swords being reversed for you this month makes sense since Mercury is still retrograde for the first half of November. Be careful this month, Gemini. You're prone to poor judgment until November 13, so try not to make any impulsive decisions.

The best thing you can do all month is clarify your intent. After the Full Moon in your zodiac sign on November 24 you'll have a better idea of what you want and why.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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November 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Two of Swords, reversed

In November, you have an important choice to make. The Two of Swords, reversed, is a tarot card representing decision. But it also signifies being unable to make one without some deliberation.

Your goal is to get unstuck, Cancer. Keep your eyes on that prize. Once Mercury stations direct on November 13, it's safe to take action. Plus you won't feel so confused.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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November 2026 tarot card for Leo: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords symbolizes endings, Leo. November brings a final realization about a lesson you've been learning the entire year. Closure may feel abrupt, but it won't surprise you.

I think that by the end of the month, you feel unburdened by anyone's expectations. What falls away is outdated. You have a sense that the timing of the ending is right.

That goodbye makes space for something even better to take its place. You may not know what that is yet. Just you wait.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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November 2026 tarot card for Virgo: Justice

November brings you to a place where clarity and accountability come together nicely. The Justice tarot card is about balancing truth and making decisions that align with your values.

This month, you enter a season of evaluating the agreements you've made with others. You need to make long-term plans, but do so objectively. Choose your responsibilities with caution and care. What you choose, you do so from a desire to be fair to others.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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November 2026 tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about financial instability. Check what resources you have coming in this month, Libra. If you share finances with anyone, this is the month to do a little audit to make sure everyone's paying their fair share.

When Venus retrograde ends on November 14, it gets easier for you to see where to adjust your expectations. This is the time to start making some real changes. Aim for sustainability.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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November 2026 tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

Scorpio, there's a New Moon in your zodiac sign this month. Fresh starts await! Thankfully, the King of Cups is a sign of true emotional stability, the perfect complement to your solar season.

Your intuition is quite strong this November. Expect to feel more in tune with yourself. Your sense of purpose is clear. You're about to make some powerful decisions so it's a good thing that you're much more self-assured than you were at the start of the year.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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November 2026 tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

November is an encouraging month, Sagittarius. The Hanged Man, reversed, suggests taking action without waiting for the perfect timing. You actually gained a lot of insight earlier in the year. It's about to become very helpful to you.

Towards the end of the month, learning through trial and error is more important than absolute perfection the first time around. Change gets easier to accept too. Enjoy the confidence!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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November 2026 tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

A decision you made earlier in the year comes up for review during the first half of November. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, is about a need to evaluate your goals.

A few minor adjustments now will prevent you from falling back into old patterns or setbacks. Mid- to late-November, I think you'll have a much better work-life balance.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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November 2026 tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups tells me November is a better month for you socially. I see you spending more time with the people who make you feel celebrated rather than simply tolerated.

It actually restores your faith in people, Aquarius. So let yourself say yes to invitations that feel easy and good. Being around people who match your energy is motivating for you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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November 2026 tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is about fairness and the balance between people who give and take equally from one another. November shows you which relationships are truly mutual.

You stop overextending yourself this month, Pisces. You play the game of life a lot smarter. You aim for action that creates a sense of equality for your own stability and peace of mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.