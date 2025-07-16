The 'Handy' 5-Minute Mindset Trick For Getting Everything You've Dreamed Of

Our lives are made of days, and our days are in our hands. We have 24 hours each day. Each collection of 24 hours becomes weeks, months, and years of an entire life. But don't worry, you don't need math for this five minute happiness trick, just your own five digits.

We can live those 24 hours believing we'll only achieve happiness if certain conditions are met or circumstances are just right. Or we can pursue our dreams now and make each moment of every day a moment we love. Of course, that's easier said than done. So instead, let's shift and look at one of your hands to learn to keep your mindset focused on making the most of every single day, simply.

The handy 5-minute mindset trick for getting everything you dream of

Use each finger on your hand to represent one powerful choice you can make to focus on intentionally living a great life!

1. Give each day an enthusiastic 'thumbs up'

Begin your day by setting the intention that you’ll have a great day by giving it a hearty "thumbs up!" Starting every morning with this mindset tells the Universe you know exactly the type of day you want to create.

2. 'Point' your energy in a clear direction

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

Each morning, reset your focus back toward the path you want your life to take. Do you want to be generous, kind, or creative today? Will you open up to new ideas?

Make conscious decisions about who you want to become and where you’d like to go, and then point your awareness and your way of being in that direction to be the person who would walk that path.

3. Give the 'middle finger' to fear and doubt!

What if you just flick off fear, doubt, and worry?

Mentally flick your middle finger at the fears holding you back. You get to decide whether those fearful thoughts control your life or not. Dial down the volume on your fear and turn up the volume of your great attitude instead.

4. Make your goals 'ring' true

fizkes via Shutterstock

Every day, there is something you can do to move closer to living a life you love. We can all be or do something more every day.

Who can you reach out to that can help you move closer to your goals and dreams? Reach out to that person!

What action can you take today to move toward greater happiness and fulfillment? Go ahead and do it!

Marry yourself to your dreams and take a step toward them every day, no matter how big or small. You will see results.

5. Make time to appreciate the 'little things' in life

It’s easy to get lost in the big picture while reaching for our dream, but that big picture is made up of little things we can do to get us there.

If your goal is to lose weight, when you're drinking a glass of water, pause and focus on feeling the cool water in your mouth and throat.

Walking through a door? As you open it, take a moment to feel grateful for a clean, warm place to step into.

Be sure to stop and smell the roses along your journey. Share your positivity and inspiration where you can enjoy coming across people who are smiling, and be grateful for the little things.

When you have:

A thumbs-up attitude

Focus direction throughout each day

The ability to flick fear in the face

Committed action

Appreciation for the little things

Any day can become a great day, and each great day adds up to a happy life you love living.

Mary Morrissey is an international speaker and best-selling author. She is the founder and owner of Life Mastery Institute, the premier training center for transformational coaching. Her work has been featured in HuffPost, Wiley Online Library, New York Law Journal, and the BJGP (British Journal of General Practice).