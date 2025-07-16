The 'Handy' 5-Minute Mindset Trick For Getting Everything You've Dreamed Of

It's easy to lose your way on the road to happiness, but luckily you've already got the map.

Last updated on Jul 16, 2025

Handy mindset trick getting everything you want Luis Molinero | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Our lives are made of days, and our days are in our hands. We have 24 hours each day. Each collection of 24 hours becomes weeks, months, and years of an entire life. But don't worry, you don't need math for this five minute happiness trick, just your own five digits. 

We can live those 24 hours believing we'll only achieve happiness if certain conditions are met or circumstances are just right. Or we can pursue our dreams now and make each moment of every day a moment we love. Of course, that's easier said than done. So instead, let's shift and look at one of your hands to learn to keep your mindset focused on making the most of every single day, simply.

Advertisement

The handy 5-minute mindset trick for getting everything you dream of

Use each finger on your hand to represent one powerful choice you can make to focus on intentionally living a great life!

1. Give each day an enthusiastic 'thumbs up'

Begin your day by setting the intention that you’ll have a great day by giving it a hearty "thumbs up!" Starting every morning with this mindset tells the Universe you know exactly the type of day you want to create.

RELATED: How To Keep A Positive Attitude In A Negative World

2. 'Point' your energy in a clear direction

Handy mindset trick getting everything want focus happiness JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Each morning, reset your focus back toward the path you want your life to take. Do you want to be generous, kind, or creative today? Will you open up to new ideas?

Make conscious decisions about who you want to become and where you’d like to go, and then point your awareness and your way of being in that direction to be the person who would walk that path.

RELATED: I Tried These 10 Mindfulness Exercises And Finally Let Go Of The Emotional Weight I’d Been Carrying

3. Give the 'middle finger' to fear and doubt! 

What if you just flick off fear, doubt, and worry?

Mentally flick your middle finger at the fears holding you back. You get to decide whether those fearful thoughts control your life or not. Dial down the volume on your fear and turn up the volume of your great attitude instead.    

Advertisement

RELATED: There's Only One Way To Stop Being Afraid Of Anything

4. Make your goals 'ring' true

Handy mindset trick getting everything you want focus fizkes via Shutterstock

Every day, there is something you can do to move closer to living a life you love. We can all be or do something more every day.

Who can you reach out to that can help you move closer to your goals and dreams? Reach out to that person!

Advertisement

What action can you take today to move toward greater happiness and fulfillment? Go ahead and do it!  

Marry yourself to your dreams and take a step toward them every day, no matter how big or small. You will see results.

RELATED: Neuroscientist Shares 3 Tips To Stop Your Brain From Holding You Back From Achieving Your Goals

5. Make time to appreciate the 'little things' in life

It’s easy to get lost in the big picture while reaching for our dream, but that big picture is made up of little things we can do to get us there.

If your goal is to lose weight, when you're drinking a glass of water, pause and focus on feeling the cool water in your mouth and throat.

Advertisement

Walking through a door? As you open it, take a moment to feel grateful for a clean, warm place to step into.

More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
How To Build The Relationship You’ve Always Wanted (Without Losing Yourself)

Be sure to stop and smell the roses along your journey. Share your positivity and inspiration where you can enjoy coming across people who are smiling, and be grateful for the little things.

When you have:

Advertisement
  • A thumbs-up attitude
  • Focus direction throughout each day
  • The ability to flick fear in the face
  • Committed action
  • Appreciation for the little things

Any day can become a great day, and each great day adds up to a happy life you love living.

RELATED: Why You Need To Start Writing Down Your Dreams Today

Mary Morrissey is an international speaker and best-selling author. She is the founder and owner of Life Mastery Institute, the premier training center for transformational coaching. Her work has been featured in HuffPost, Wiley Online Library, New York Law Journal, and the BJGP (British Journal of General Practice).

Related Stories From YourTango:
11 Emotional Hygiene Habits Of People Who Are 98% Happier Than Everyone Else
How To Know When It's Time To Quit A Job You Love, According To Researchers
11 Happiness-Draining Habits Highly Intelligent People Have No Time For

This article was originally published at Mary Morrissey. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...