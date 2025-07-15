You're in charge of your life, and it's up to you to discover what you need to improve your emotional hygiene, which means maintaining good mental and emotional health by taking care of yourself. Similar to how we floss and brush our teeth daily, wash our faces and moisturize, we can create emotional or mental health hygiene habits that help improve our long-term health and happiness.

While physical health is incredibly important, so is a person's well-being, and that starts by taking steps to ensure their mind is in the right place. By sticking to the emotional hygiene habits of people who are 98% happier than everyone else, you, too, can begin to turn your life around.

Here are 11 emotional hygiene habits of people who are 98% happier than everyone else

1. They get plenty of sleep

People who get enough sleep are mentally healthy. They tend to set up a bedtime routine to prepare them for a night of fulfilling rest. Unfortunately, those who have sleep problems may have mental health issues. In fact, research published in Cogent Psychology determined that sleeping well can help you deal with stress better.

When you sleep, your brain and body recharge and prepare for the next day. Sleep helps you focus, feel happier, and make more intelligent choices. If you don't get enough sleep, you might feel foggy, cranky, and overwhelmed. So, it's essential to prioritize your sleep and make it a routine to help strengthen your mental health hygiene.

2. They eat nutritious food

People who practice good emotional hygiene are aware that the food they eat nourishes not only their body, but their brain as well. They eat nutritious food and cut out processed or unhealthy junk. As nutritionist Felice Jacka explained, "A very large body of evidence now exists that suggests diet is as important to mental health as it is to physical health. A healthy diet is protective and an unhealthy diet is a risk factor for depression and anxiety."

Nourishing your body means ingesting healthy foods. This may include fatty fish like salmon, trout, and sardines, which have omega-3 fatty acids that support brain health. Leafy greens have antioxidants and other nutrients that protect your brain from damage. Nuts and seeds have vitamin E, preventing cognitive decline as you age. Whole grains have vitamin B6, which helps make serotonin, which regulates mood.

3. They drink plenty of water

One of the most important emotional hygiene habits of people who are happier than everyone else is staying hydrated and drinking water every single day. Doing this is incredibly important for your mental health, as your brain needs water to work well. If you don't drink enough, your thinking skills degenerate.

Not only is hydration linked to better decision-making, but it improves your overall function, including your brain. More water means more serotonin, strengthening your mental health in the process. Not drinking enough water has also been linked to an increased risk of developing depression and anxiety, which is no good for your mind.

4. They cultivate self-awareness

Improving self-awareness is a journey, but it's highly possible. For self-aware individuals, they've done plenty of introspective work to understand their thoughts, behaviors, and feelings, and how they affect people around them. They have a good understanding of who they are at their core and the way they approach their surroundings.

As psychologist Nick Wignall explained, "Self-awareness isn't something you're born into. It's something you build through practice. And the best way to practice being more self-aware is to build habits that encourage it."

Wignall suggested a few ways to become more self-aware, including being curious about your mind, seeing yourself through others' eyes, listening more than talking, and not judging yourself for how you feel.

5. They have empathy for themselves

People who practice being empathetic towards themselves understand how essential it is for personal growth. They accept the way they feel instead of judging themselves, recognizing that this is what makes them not only who they are, but human as well. Not only does this boost resilience, but it's one of the emotional hygiene habits of people who are happier than everyone else.

Loving and respecting yourself is critical to your mental health hygiene, and is associated with psychological well-being. As one study concluded, "Higher levels of self-compassion are linked to increased feelings of happiness, optimism, curiosity and connectedness, as well as decreased anxiety, depression, rumination and fear of failure."

6. They move their body

A great way to have good emotional hygiene is by quieting your mind, letting go of stress, and exercising in any way you find enjoyable. Often, stress gets stuck in the muscles of our body. The more you move your body — whether through walking, sports, running, tai chi, dance, gymnastics, golf, or badminton — the more you release the stress.

Moving your body gives you more energy, getting the blood flowing and bringing nutrients to every muscle and organ. People who prioritize their emotional hygiene understand that exercise isn't just good for the body, but the mind as well, and they make it part of their daily routine.

7. They make meditation or prayer part of their routine

Whether or not they are part of a religious or spiritual community, people with good emotional hygiene get into the habit of praying or meditating on a daily basis. Meditation, in particular, positively affects the brain's physiology, increasing blood flow to the prefrontal cortex, as well as the inferior parietal and frontal lobes.

A great meditation for everyone is through mindfulness. This is a tool to quiet your mind, whether it means taking a walk in nature, focusing on your breathing, using a creative outlet, or just sitting in silence with your thoughts.

8. They cut back on social media

Constant and immediate communication through social media can be very stressful and lead to not only confusion, but a decrease in mental health. What do you believe? Who do you believe? With misinformation at an all-time high, extreme stories and the news cycle can impact our mental well-being.

But limiting social media use is one of the important emotional hygiene habits of people who are happier than everyone else. They notice when they're feeling overwhelmed after being online, and take a break for their own good. They're fully aware of the negative effects of social media, and make sure they don't get stuck in a cycle of gloom and doom.

9. They know when to reach out for help

People with good emotional hygiene habits know they aren't alone in the world. They have family, friends, and colleagues to support and help them when needed. They aren't afraid to reach out for help, and reveal their courage every time they do. Because asking for help makes the world a better place.

So, imagine you're looking for a professional to find someone you feel safe to work with. When you meet them for the first time, you're both discerning if you are a good fit. A good coach or therapist will let you know if they don't think they are a good fit for you and be able to suggest other people, because a good coaching relationship enhances your emotional hygiene.

10. They strengthen their relationships

People with good emotional hygiene are in the habit of tending to their relationships on a daily basis. They know they need friends, whether or not they're in a romantic relationship, so they take the time to nurture those connections. They keep their social circle small, making sure they surround themselves with people who care about them and want the best for them.

You need people in your life that you not only trust, but with whom you can be open and vulnerable. Often, we are so close to our problems that we need someone outside of our close relationships to give us the bigger picture. And a close friend can do just that, without expecting anything in return.

11. They know when to take a break

When they're feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, or just stressed out, happy people who put their emotional hygiene habits first take a break. They won't hesitate to ask their boss for a few days off to rest, relax, and recharge. Even if their schedule is chock-full outside of work, they understand the importance of taking mental health breaks.

When you need time to resent, focus on activities that bring you peace and joy. Don't be afraid to cancel anything you have planned. Good friends, family, and colleagues will respect your need to take care of yourself. It's of the utmost importance to invest in your mental and emotional hygiene and make the best of your life.

Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.