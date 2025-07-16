We all change, grow, and evolve throughout our life. Some of these transformations are well-planned and carefully executed, while others are the byproduct of our life choices and habits. But you can't change your world without causing a shift in other parts of your life, so you might as well choose a path that feels good.

Starting first with taking loving care of themselves, there are other internal changes people make right before they become happier than ever. They know it takes awareness, intention, and willpower to muster up the courage to pull the band-aid off and see who they are at their core. By having faith in the process, they're able to heal and transform their lives for the better.

Here are 8 internal changes people make right before they become happier than ever

1. They find their courage

Aliaksei Kaponia | Shutterstock

Courage is almost always needed to make the best choices on our life journey. You choose what you want and bravely walk the path that leads you there. At first, it might be scary, but the farther and deeper you commit, the more at home it feels. Soon, the journey is not scary at all and the goal is achieved.

As personal empowerment speaker Robert Wilson explained, "Courage is about stepping out of your comfort zone; it means confronting your fears and anxieties while resisting the urge to run away. The good news is discovering the autonomy of courage is liberating, it's empowering, and it creates opportunities."

Advertisement

2. They deeply believe in themselves

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

One of the most essential internal changes people make right before they become happier than ever is to have deep faith in themselves and what they can accomplish. We don't always have a clear plan and must lean into giving ourselves the benefit of the doubt.

So, take the first step, and one day the path will greet you. Eventually, you will intuitively know your way, and it will all be because you believed in yourself and your abilities.

Advertisement

3. They're open to what others have to give

Wayhome Studio | Shutterstock

Living a life that allows you to receive from others will help you stay in the wave of high vibrational shifts and experiences. Rather than shutting people down for the advice or information they give you, listen with an open heart and mind. They may be imparting something particularly helpful that can contribute to your happiness.

"Being more open-minded means embracing new ideas, experiences, and perspectives. It can widen your world — even when it sometimes challenges your old ways of thinking and doing things. It's not just about being tolerant of opposing ideas; it's all about staying curious and adaptable in an ever-changing world," psychology educator Kendra Cherry revealed.

Advertisement

4. They prioritize taking good care of themselves

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

In order to make change happen, getting what we want in life begins with how we treat ourselves — mind, body and soul. It's why one of the internal changes people make right before they become happier than ever is prioritizing self-care.

Whether that means taking a moment in silence, meditating, doing a daily skincare routine, or exercising, you must lovingly care for yourself. Because when you don't feel confident, you won't accomplish anything.

Advertisement

5. They know their strengths

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

You need to be aware of your strengths and how you can use them to your advantage. The areas where your strength lies will surely bring beautiful experiences into your life, which is why it's one of the incredibly important internal changes people make right before they become happier than ever.

According to career coach Megan Randall, there are incredibly benefits to knowing your strengths, including finding good opportunities, helping you stand out, and eventually attaining the success you've wanted.

Advertisement

6. They understand the need to do things differently

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Perhaps you've made the same choices time and time again, only to receive the same results. Unfortunately, when nothing changes, well... nothing changes. But in order to become happier than ever in all areas of your life, it's essential to do things much differently this time around.

Remember that doing anything different than what you have been doing will bring new results. Different input equals different output, after all.

Advertisement

7. They're prepared to pivot

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Sometimes, you need to choose a different course of action, especially when things just don't seem to be going your way. By being entirely prepared to pivot and take a new direction, you're showing how flexible you are when the unexpected occurs.

Whether it's taking a new idea and bringing it to fruition, or using your skills to overcome hurdles, the point is that you don't view change as a roadblock, but a chance to grow and better yourself. And that can bring true happiness.

Advertisement

8. They celebrate their small successes

fast-stock | Shutterstock

Every step you take requires you to believe in yourself. Whether it's cooking a delicious meal for the first time, finishing a book, learning something new, or completing a to-do list, it's not insignificant; rather, it's a time for celebration.

Not every accomplishment is life-changing, but celebrating small wins is essential to living a happier life. As practitioner and professor Lindsey Godwin pointed out, "Progress isn't about perfection — it's about showing up, wobbling a little, and getting back up when we fall... life isn't just about reaching the destination, it's about finding joy in the journey, wobbles and all."

Polly Wirum is an intuitive life coach, spiritual mentor, astrologer, and writer. She helps people connect to the energy of peace via intuitive reading, life coaching, or live channeling sessions.

Advertisement