How The Intense Astrology Of 2025 Influences Scorpio All Year, According To An Astrologer

As a fixed water sign that both Mars and Pluto rule, the Scorpio 2025 horoscope will bring you opportunities to express yourself and your inner power without exerting undue force. Engaging with the treasures 2025 has to offer will help you discover why “being like water” is the most powerful thing one can do in the world. Especially for a Scorpio!

Scorpio 2025 horoscope

The year will kick off for you quickly, right after January 13's Full Moon in Cancer. So expect powerful changes right away and the chance to set the tone for the rest of the year immediately!

Advertisement

February and October are two of the best months for Scorpio.

In February, Scorpio shines the brightest. Two important dates in this regard are February 16, when we have Pallas entering Aquarius, and February 18, when the Sun will change signs to Pisces. Scorpio will experience all the gifts of a watery season with heightened intuition, greater creativity, and the chance to find their soulmate if they wish to manifest that.

Advertisement

The next big boost for Scorpio will occur near the end of the year after Libra season begins on September 22, and then even more when the Sun enters Scorpio on October 22. Most of you will experience a glow-up and may even discover something significant for your life path that shows you why all your efforts in the previous months were worth it and why some of you were called to be more patient in some of the slower months of 2025.

May will be the most challenging month for Scorpio.

Watch out for May 2025, Scorpio! That's the only month during the year when things will take a dramatic turn for you, especially after Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 4. The need to transform, let go of bad habits, and give up procrastination will be strong. Everything that pulls you back or makes you feel small will trigger deep healing in you, causing a purge.

If you stick with it and trust your instincts, you will emerge like the phoenix you are – bold, beautiful, and strong.

Advertisement

Scorpio 2025 career horoscope

In 2025, Scorpio will have a great career season during September and November. But, in general, your star will shine when you choose to be more patient and steady in your pace, with your career trajectory really picking up after September 18 when Mercury enters Libra and in November when Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus.

Don't dismiss any ideas that come to you during these times. Even if they seem strange or unlikely, they will soon reveal themselves as surface tests. Let your Scorpio instincts help you with this and you will strike gold.

Scorpio 2025 money horoscope

In matters of money and finances, Scorpio is advised to be more cautious about their investments and where they spend their cash. If something appeals to you and has intrinsic value, it will be worthwhile no matter what. But if you give in to peer pressure and live to impress others, you may experience setbacks and even losses. August will bring a mentor figure or fresh knowledge helping you increase your wealth and hit some financial goals.

Advertisement

Scorpio 2025 health and wellness horoscope

Health and wellness are an important area of influence for Scorpio in 2025. If you feed this area, you will thrive in other parts too. Your immunity will be strong will recover from muscle strains quickly.

Instilling good health habits into your everyday life throughout 2025 will lead to big rewards on and after September 2 when Mercury enters Virgo. You may even have the chance to become a lifestyle or fitness influencer or experience success and empowerment that transforms your life for the better.

January 2025

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you will have an intriguing January 2025. Part of you will want to continue hibernating like you've been doing since the end of November 2024. But another part of you will realize that something is sprouting within you in the dark, like seeds in soil. Mars retrograde in Cancer will be an especially powerful period for you starting January 6.

February 2025

Design: YourTango

February 2025 will bring out something phenomenal from within, Scorpio. A new dawn, so to speak. Clear out your life and make room for new energy.

Advertisement

All this will amplify once Pisces season begins, but the entire month of February will be empowering for Scorpio in many ways. The Juno in Sagittarius transit on February 19 will also highlight a deep need in Scorpio to make 2025 more than just another year in a string of years.

March 2025

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, try to be more proactive in March. Some of your ideas will come to fruition and new opportunities will knock on your door during this period.

Advertisement

March 3 will be an especially powerful day as Mercury enters Aries, also ruled by Mars, your planetary ruler. You will experience tremendous foresight and clear-sightedness in all areas of life.

April 2025

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

“April showers bring May flowers” is the energy for Scorpio in April 2025. Try to be more methodical about where you exert yourself, but go slow and steady for the best results. When Venus retrograde ends mid-month, the energy is right for Scorpio to experience a glow-up.

May 2025

Design: YourTango

Life will become quite routine for Scorpio by the time May 2025 comes around. But beware! There's scope for complacency. If that sets in, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on May 4 can jar Scorpio out of focus. This serves a purpose, though, forcing you to see which areas of life require your immediate attention and where you must bring new change.

Advertisement

Every challenge will worm under your skin, but conquering them will prove golden.

June 2025

Design: YourTango

Things will settle down again in June with Venus in Taurus on June 6 reminding you to take a break from growth and transformation from time to time. Even soil cannot sustain plant growth forever if it doesn't take time to rest and replenish itself.

Advertisement

This is the perfect time for a vacation and maybe even a cultural retreat that rejuvenates your Scorpio soul.

July 2025

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, if you find yourself doubting your capabilities in July, breathe deep and ground yourself. That will help you break patterns that don't serve you and slowly instill better habits. July 10's Full Moon in Capricorn is also highlighted here as the perfect time for energy clearing, followed by a manifestation ritual for the remaining months of 2025.

Advertisement

August 2025

Design: YourTango

August 2025 will call on Scorpio to rise to the challenges that life throws their way and realize that the smallest things may hide the deepest wisdom. August 9 will be an important day in this respect as the Full Moon in Aquarius heightens Scorpio's intuition and foresight. Some of you may suddenly get inspired to do something different on your life path or forge an alternative way.

September 2025

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As September 2025 comes around, Scorpio will need to assess what has happened so far in the year and ask themselves if something needs to change or evolve. Just make sure to celebrate your victories too, especially on and after September 2 when Mercury enters Virgo!

Once the Sun moves to Libra and Libra season begins, you will once more experience a huge boost of internal success, empowerment, and positivity.

Advertisement

October 2025

Design: YourTango

October is your month, Scorpio! Keep a close eye on things as the days lead up to the beginning of Scorpio season when a grand surprise awaits. You can journal about any odd signs you pick up on these days. This period will be a glimpse of what's to come in 2026 for you and a chance to plant new seeds.

November 2025

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When Uranus retrograde in your opposite zodiac sign Taurus begins on November 7, you will be called on to face a few challenges that will unearth any hidden potential or talents within you. Going into hibernation mode or reducing your social activities will help you lean into this space. Meditation can help tremendously too!

December 2025

Design: YourTango

As the year comes to a close with December 2025, Scorpio will feel as if they are being put through another test by the universe where the lessons of the past many months make a comeback for a second grading, so to speak. Be proactive but not mutinous!

Advertisement

With Neptune direct in Pisces on December 10 highlighted, your creative genius will help you pave the path for 2026.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.