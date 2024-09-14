10 Signs You're A Naturally Curious Person Who Is Way Smarter Than Most People

Curious people are often told that they are nosy or annoying.

But contrary to popular belief, curious people don't pry to be annoying or show off; rather, they do so because they have a drive to learn more. And that makes them incredibly intelligent.

Here are 10 signs you're a naturally curious person who is smarter than most people

1. You fall asleep listening to a podcast or watching videos

If you're the type of person who falls asleep to a video every night, it's a sign you're a naturally curious person. Curious people can't help but seek out information. And because you're actively watching or listening to informative videos or podcasts every night, your brain is learning an implicit form of memory, even while you're asleep.

For instance, according to one study in which participants were exposed to made-up words, participants were able to pick out the correct translations of those words the next day, showcasing the likelihood that people can engage in conditional learning while they're asleep.

2. Your first response is to ask a question

You can't actively learn information unless you ask questions. Luckily, naturally curious people know this. They know that the best way to learn is to stay inquisitive and ever-questioning.

According to research, in an academic setting, asking questions throughout a lecture helps students understand the material better. So, just like students, you shouldn't feel bad if you ask a lot of questions. It really just shows that your mind is craving more information.

3. You change career paths often

Naturally curious individuals likely find themselves frequently changing career paths, unsure of what it is you want to accomplish. Maybe you began with a career in entertainment, but eventually switched to something related to sales. Or, perhaps you even went back to school to obtain a degree in a field totally different from what you've spent a lot of time in.

But changing career paths isn't always such a bad thing and means that you're curious about the world around you. As one study found, curiosity is positively related to one's general knowledge and reasoning ability.

4. You get lost in thought

Many people tend to zone out or daydream, but curious people find themselves constantly in another world, especially when they're not supposed to. It could be at work, school, or even while in the middle of an important task.

As a curious person, your mind is wired to explore and think, leaving little room to ground yourself back in reality. However, daydreaming can actually be beneficial. Research says that those who daydream have a better working memory than their peers.

Just be careful not to overdo it, as constantly having your head in the clouds might make you miss out on valuable moments.

5. You enjoy solving complex problems

You likely find yourself working long hours to figure out complicated problems. That's because curious people can't help but become fixated on problems they don't know the answer to, and will spend hours collecting as much information as possible to find a solution.

On the outside, this might seem over the top, but for you, it's what keeps you motivated. For example, people who train hard in mathematics tend to find an increase in certain thinking skills. Additionally, people who are good at math must have great reasoning abilities to apply their skills to technical problem-solving.

This makes you not only curious, but more logical as well.

6. You research and discuss your views with others

As you well know, studying and researching helps you retain knowledge. Yet the way people research makes a huge difference.

According to one study, online research might make people feel more knowledgeable, but it also might lead to a false sense of security, making them feel like they know more than they actually do.

This is why truly curious people don't just stop at researching. For you, you tend to jot down notes, ask questions, and discuss your views with others. Doing this makes sure your knowledge sticks, and means you truly understand your shortcomings of where you need more information.

7. You're willing to try new things

People with curious minds are always open to new experiences. Wanting to know about the world around them, they're more than willing to try something at least once.

And according to research, this isn't a bad thing. Participants in a study who engaged in adventure had greater resilience and psychological well-being. Adds Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor of Harvard Health Publishing, "Your brain has the ability to learn and grow as you age — a process called brain plasticity — but for it to do so, you have to train it on a regular basis."

Trying new things is beneficial. It encourages and trains your brain, building cognitive skills in the process.

8. You love learning new things, and no topic bores you

If you're a curious person, you're likely never bored. You enjoy learning new things and, because of that, it'd be difficult to find you feeling uninterested in a topic.

Instead, you eagerly dive into any subject open and willing to try or learn something new. You're willing to discuss a wide range of topics, from the most random of things to the most serious, which explains why you're never bored in the first place.

Being open-minded is also an incredible benefit. Collected research has found that openness impacts creativity, while other research has shown that people who are highly creative tend to have higher intelligence.

So, stay curious and open to those any and all conversations, as it reveals incredible things about you.

9. You stay up late

Naturally curious people don't mind staying up late because they're eager to learn new things. Since their minds are constantly at work, it's unsurprising to find these night owls researching or reading up into the late hours.

If you find that you stay up late, it's likely because you're a curious person. But it shouldn't make you feel bad. As one study found, night owls performed better in cognitive tests compared to morning birds. Just be sure that you're getting enough sleep.

10. You listen more than you talk

On the outside, curious people appear closed-off or anti-social, but they're just processing what is being said and storing it for later. When you listen more than you talk, you actually benefit from this silence.

One study conducted on rats found that two hours of silence a day developed new cells in the hippocampus, known for memory, emotions, and learning.

So, don't feel pressured to speak up or fill that awkward silence. Sometimes, people need that five-minute break to process what was said and go from there.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.