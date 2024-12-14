How The Intense Astrology Of 2025 Affects Virgo All Year, According To An Astrologer

As the mutable earth sign of the zodiac ruled by the lightning-quick planet Mercury, the Virgo 2025 horoscope shows a fabulous year ahead in all the ways that count... and then some! Whether you desire greater stability, opportunities to let your inner genius shine, or just be more organized, 2025 will give you all that and more.

There will be some challenges along the way, but as a mercurial earth sign, there's nothing you cannot conquer as long as you choose to.

Virgo 2025 horoscope

The beginning of the year will be a bit laid back for Virgo but things will pick up on and after the March 14 Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo. That will be your period to shine and begin anything new that you envision as flourishing in the future.

Just remember: lunar eclipses carry the energy of both a new and full moon, so you will benefit from focusing on goals with an expiration date. This will allow you to gather the profits and resources from such a venture and put it into something new after the run expires.

The second half of March and the month of September are two of the best months for Virgo in 2025.

As a Virgo, September will definitely be a good month for you as we have Virgo season partway through. September 2 will be a great day (and the period after it) because of Mercury entering Virgo on that day. We also have a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7, so the message relayed above about the lunar eclipse on March 14 will apply here too.

Choose your strengths, double down on them, and you will flourish in 2025 in leaps and bounds!

The beginning of March and April are the most challenging for Virgo.

March 1 will see Venus retrograde in Aries creating a challenging aspect for Virgo. This will impact your love life for sure, but also the area of goal-setting and self-esteem. Try to ground yourself through meditative practices and mindfulness as that will help you combat the emotional fluctuations you will experience.

Mercury retrograde in Aries will not be as much of an issue for Virgo when it begins on March 15, but it will become a challenging energy when Mercury transits to Pisces on March 29. Virgo will benefit from focusing inward during the period until the retrograde ends. This will help you address hidden wounds that might be holding you back subconsciously, recognize who your true friends are and who are not, and know that life is a series of forward and backward motions.

If you can surf the waves with emotional intelligence, you will thrive, no matter what!

Virgo 2025 career horoscope

Virgo will experience success in 2025 when they choose to work with the cosmic energies instead of brushing them aside as inconsequential. As mentioned earlier, the lunar eclipses of this year will have a huge impact on you, so focusing on goals of a set duration and expiry date will be the best for you instead of butting your head against goals that you want to last for an entire lifetime.

You will also have really good luck on and after May 20 once Gemini season begins. It's, after all, your zodiac sibling's month where your ruling planet will be really strong. You will have the power to hit bull's eye after bull's eye during this period — so long as you make up your mind.

Virgo 2025 money horoscope

The arena of money and finances is strong for Virgo in the beginning of 2025, especially on January 13 when we have a Full Moon in Cancer. This watery energy will blend beautifully with your earthy spirit and bring you prosperous connections, exciting opportunities, and even good advice from friends of the heart.

Aries season after March 20 will also be excellent for Virgo for making money and gaining momentum in life! Promotions await those who want it. But you can also jump to other opportunities that benefit you twice as much if you feel disregarded or unappreciated where you are.

Virgo 2025 health and wellness horoscope

Since Virgo is one of the zodiac signs that govern our health, this is an important area for you in 2025, as always. They say your body is your temple because how can you succeed if your body fails? June 6 will be an important date for you in this regard when Venus enters Taurus, bring you an instant glow-up and even more beauty and positivity in all health parameters if you put in the effort to have good habits right from the beginning of 2025.

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7 will also be an important period for you healthwise. Virgo will either experience a health scare during this period as a call to turn back the clock through positive regimes and habits, or you will learn something new that changes your perspective on something health-related. This can be about your diet or lifestyle too.

January 2025

The beginning of 2025 will be slow for Virgo but there will be a change once North Node enters Pisces (and South Node in Virgo) on January 11. You may experience history repeating itself in ways that call on you to end a cycle and pattern. Being more mindful during this period is a must so you don't fall back into bad habits.

February 2025

February will be a good month for Virgo, especially on February 12 when we have Full Moon in Leo. You will discover inner strength and purpose through the most mysterious ways. After all, Leo precedes Virgo and is in the blind spot of your zodiac sign even when it impacts you positively.

March 2025

March will call on Virgo to be more self-aware, especially when the March 1 Venus retrograde in Aries transit occurs. As mentioned earlier, emotional intelligence will be your secret superpower to combat any ill effects.

Since the March 14 Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will usher positive change for you, you will benefit from maintaining a journal during the time as a way to keep your head straight, your goals in check, and sneaky astrological energies in your radar.

April 2025

The energy of March will bleed into April for Virgo, but the April 7 transit of Mercury direct in Pisces will assure you that you are, in fact, talented, strong, intelligent, and capable of anything you set your sights on.

Try to surround yourself with positive role models, whether in real life or online through curated Pinterest boards, social media streams, and other media subscriptions. That will help you hit a home run when you least expect to!

May 2025

May will be a good month for Virgo. But watch out for the May 10 transit of Mercury entering Taurus! Some of your processes and plans may slow down. You will need to draw out patience from within so you can actually work with the cosmic energies instead of against them. Your rewards will come to you suddenly later in the month.

June 2025

The most important thing that will happen to Virgo in June will be on June 2 when we have a First Quarter Moon in Virgo. If you are a writer, whether professionally or recreationally, you will thrive on and after this period. Your poetic streak will be more prominent too, bleeding into everyday life and conversation. This can weird out a few people, but you will trigger something positive and transformational in those who listen. They may suddenly experience an epiphany too, turning you into a collective catalyst. So don't stop being you and expressing yourself no matter what!

July 2025

Virgo, you are encouraged to find ways to diversify in July, whether in personal finances, hobbies and interests, or even romance. Expanding your horizons can help you realize that there are things and experiences out there in the world that resonate with you hat you haven't even discovered yet!

A sense of adventure is called for here, especially after Mercury retrograde in Leo sets in on July 18. Your inner child will definitely come out and play!

August 2025

Things will take a dramatic turn for Virgo in August 2025 when they experience an epiphany. Since the collective will be nearing another lunar eclipse in September, this will be a call to focus on the goals you set for yourself in the previous lunar eclipse in March and wrap up things with a tidy bow.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 will also strongly impact you and be the perfect chance to clear your energies.

September 2025

September will start strong for Virgo with Mercury entering Virgo on September 2. Since we will be in Virgo season during this time, all the blessings will magnify for Virgo... but so will negative spirals. So try to ground yourself and your mind so you don't manifest anything strange accidentally.

October 2025

As we get closer and closer to the end of 2025, things will start picking up pace for Virgo. On October 4, the asteroid Pallas goes direct in Aquarius, positively impacting Virgo. Your intellect will once more become sharper than knives and hit the bull's eye when you choose to focus your energies. Good habits will take you far this month so do invest likewise.

November 2025

The month of November will throw a few cosmic curveballs on the path of Virgo, starting with Venus entering Scorpio on November 6. It will show you that, despite your mercurial yet practical earth sign nature, you are not infallible to misinformation or conditioned beliefs.

Virgo can either choose to see what is holding them back or refuse to because of internal fears and insecurities. One path will turn 2026 into a golden playground for you. The other will do the opposite. So be more mindful in November and maintain a journal if you can.

December 2025

As we reach December, Virgo will feel the transitional pull of 2026. You will benefit from grounding within and choosing your adventures for the next year. December 15 will be especially important in this regard as we have Mars entering Capricorn on that day. This powerful earth sign transit will give you all the resources you need to close out the old year in a good way and succeed in 2026. But your personal choice will be what makes it!

