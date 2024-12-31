What Scorpio Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Scorpio, your 2025 tarot card is the Five of Pentacles, reversed, revealing a year of prosperity. For you, 2025 is about getting out of debt, being paid what you're worth, and creating income streams that support a solid financial future for you and the people you love. If you struggled with debt in 2024, this is the year you can get out of it.

What Scorpio's 2025 tarot horoscope predicts for the year

This year, you're stepping into a world where money and success flow easily to you. Finding financial opportunities will be easy for you, especially since you're one of the three money signs of the zodiac.

January begins with you positioning yourself for success by embracing your area of expertise and subject-matter expert authority. By December, you will have created a world and life you love and can enjoy fully.

January 2025: King of Pentacles

January is about presenting yourself to the world as a mentor or coach who teaches others life lessons you've learned. Your wisdom positions you for profit, and if you've ever considered taking on the role of teacher, writer, or some form of leadership, this is the month to start.

February 2025: Seven of Wands

February is about personal convictions and taking a stand for what you believe. It isn't always easy to pick one topic to be an expert in.

Ask yourself what problems your friends and family ask you to solve. Do you solve similar problems at your job? Write down all your strengths and areas of professional knowledge. The ones that bring you the most joy can become a platform for future career and professional success.

If you are still at the beginning of your career, don't worry. You can focus on career-building opportunities to position yourself as a leader. Use this month to write down your thoughts, life lessons, and insights, or record them on video for future reference. If you want to start live streaming on social media, experiment with various tools that will help you make videos this month.

March 2025: Page of Pentacles

March is about helping others, especially those who look up to you and want to learn from you. You may acquire your first student or mentee this month. You may find that you're a few steps ahead of others who admire your work and want to hear how you got where you are now.

This can be a money-making opportunity for you where you charge others for coaching services. If you post content on social media instead, consider creator programs that pay for views. You can also consider volunteering as a mentor, which allows you to network with others and begin collaborative partnerships that are financially advantageous for you.

April 2025: The Emperor, reversed

April is about remaining humble and kind while exerting power and influence over others. When you begin to teach others and get paid for it, it's easy to become prideful. You will want to be careful not to assume you have nothing to learn. Instead, continue learning about your industry of choice.

Pursue learning opportunities online. It may be smart to get a mentor who can help you understand how to cultivate a balance of trust and leadership. Accept feedback from others. Be open to constructive criticism and do regular check-ins with people who are open and honest with you.

May 2025: The Lovers

May is about distractions and remaining true to your original vision. You may receive a tempting offer that appeals to your ego. Due to the intrigue or mystery associated with an offer, it may appear that letting go of what you have currently is a good idea. You may need to weigh the pros and cons before jumping into a new adventure.

You might be less enchanted with your current social status or business relationships, but that does not mean you should quit to pursue something that promises to be better but remains unproven.

June 2025: Three of Swords, reversed

June is about emotional healing and growth from painful disappointments or shortcomings. You may feel like there are a few things you could have done differently and regret not seeing them sooner. You may feel like you aren't where you should be. This is a month where you learn to forgive yourself for the past and use those lessons as a springboard to a brighter future.

This month, be careful not to become overly self-critical. You may struggle with imposter syndrome and fear being exposed as a fraud. However, this is a great opportunity for you, Scorpio. As a leader, you can be transparent about this experience since it's common for people on an upward trajectory to feel this way.

Your experience could become an inspirational lesson for others, especially people who follow your social media posts or are directly mentored by you.

July 2025: Knight of Swords

July is about choosing the right collaborative business partnerships and friendships. You want to surround yourself with ambitious and motivated people. Choose people who want to see you and themselves succeed. Avoid energy vampires, time wasters, or people with a 'can't do attitude.'

This is a great month for business networking and in-person social networking events. Join memberships and clubs where you can meet others and explore potential partnerships. Keep a business card on hand. Ask for follows or social media connections. Work on your power networking skills, especially if you are shy and uncomfortable with public speaking.

August 2025: Knight of Wands, reversed

August is about perseverance amid hardships. You will be tempted to rush into projects or make hasty decisions as the end of the year begins to peek over the horizon. This is not the time to rush into things out of fear. Instead, consider your long-term goals and accept that the process may take longer. If necessary, set new deadlines for yourself. Be realistic about time frames.

September 2025: The Sun, reversed

September is about seeing the bright side of things, even when life gets hard. You may experience a few setbacks in August and September, but don't let negative emotions get the best of you. You'll find that many of your disappointments were blessings in disguise.

Frame disappointments in a positive light to help you remain optimistic. Write down a few things you are thankful for at the start of each day. End each day with gratitude, recapping your positive experiences and what didn't work out but became a blessing later.

October 2025: The Hanged Man, reversed

October is about choosing yourself over others. You may be waiting for someone else to finish a project or to make an important decision. Waiting on someone else may be an unwise decision since it could hurt your goals in the long run.

While it's never easy to go forward without a teammate or friend, doing more things on your own may be necessary. This could be a month where you decide to end or redefine a professional partnership.

November 2025: Seven of Cups

November is about being picky and making wise choices. Be careful about where you spend money or invest it. You will want to research whatever things you plan to do. You may be tempted to go on a hunch or trust your gut, but don't. Research and project all potential outcomes when investing in business ventures or deciding on a future change.

If doing deep research is not your strongest professional skill, consider hiring or enlisting the help of someone who can do it for you.

December 2025: Four of Cups, reversed

December is about embracing all life without hesitation or holding back. You have worked hard all year to build a life you enjoy and want to live. It can be tempting to keep working as hard as you have been this month, but it's important to step back and enjoy your success.

Plan a future vacation. Travel and visit family and friends. Make memories. Do something that stimulates your mind and feeds your soul.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.