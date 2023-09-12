What To Expect During Ninth House Profection Years

Annual profections is a special branch of predictive astrology that divides our life into cycles of 12 years. Each year is ruled by one house of the zodiac wheel in order, from the first house all the way to the 12th house. As per this, we go through our first house profection year when we are born, then our second house profection year at the age of one, and so on until the cycle begins once more after the 12th house profection year is over.

The ninth house profection year occurs at the ages of 8, 20, 32, 44, 56, 68, 80, 92 and so on. And depending on the conditions of your birth chart and the lord of your natal ninth house, these years can be absolutely phenomenal for personal growth and expansion or can dramatically shrink your sphere.

Meaning of 9th house profection years in astrology

The ninth house profection year in astrology brings experiences and people into our life that help us broaden our vision, expand our mind, and expose ourselves to new cultures and learning.

The ninth house is the natural domain of Sagittarius and is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of fortune and expansiveness. It deals with subjects of higher education, philosophy, long-distance travel, expanding one's horizons, religion, spiritual authority, and forward-thinking. Fire signs do the best in the ninth house, followed by air signs.

It's very common to become focused on one's future or decide to pursue higher education in some form, whether conventional or unconventional, during ninth house years. A lot of people become religiously inclined during ninth house profection years, too, with some even rising to the position of religious leader.

Nevertheless, everyone does not experience ninth house profection years in the same way. The quality of the experiences depends on the house, sign, and aspects of your natal Jupiter and the lord of the ninth house. Transiting Jupiter can also have a small effect on one's ninth house year, but only if it forms any significant aspects with other planets and points in our birth chart.

Benefits and challenges of a ninth house profection year

A well-placed Jupiter in one's birth chart can make one's ninth house profection year absolutely amazing. Jupiter in Sagittarius is the best placement for this, but it also does well in Cancer (since Jupiter is exalted in Cancer) and in Pisces as Jupiter also rules Pisces along with Neptune.

Interestingly, houses that are naturally the domain of air signs are better suited for natal Jupiter with regards to ninth house profection years because they enable higher learning and intelligent pursuits better than fire-sign domicile houses. Fire sign houses can actually add a layer of challenge because of problems with impulse control, egotism, and pride.

The opposite is true too. A poorly placed Jupiter with aspects to malefic planets can create an abysmal amount of challenges during the ninth house profection year, especially with religious authority figures and husbands, since Jupiter represents the husband.

Just remember that the age at which you experience your ninth house profection year is an important consideration for predictions too. After all, you're more likely to experience education-related circumstances when one is eight or 20 years old than when one is 68 or 80. The latter ages, however, may bring experiences that help you find new hope in the twilight years of your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.