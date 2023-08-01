What To Expect During Sixth House Profection Years

There's a special branch of predictive astrology called annual profections that divides our life into cycles of 12 years. According to this, every year of your life, between one birthday to the next, is ruled by one house of the zodiac wheel. It starts with the first house when you are born and progresses in direct order to the twelfth house when you are 11 years old. The cycle starts again with the first house profection year when we are 12 years old, and so on until the end of your life.

As per annual profections astrology, the sixth house profection year is ruled by the sixth house in astrology and occurs at the ages of 5, 17, 29, 41, 53, 65, 77, 89 and so on. And depending on a variety of factors, your sixth house profection years can be absolutely amazing or something that you need to watch out for.

Meaning of 6th house profection years in astrology

During sixth house profection years, people inadvertently find themselves very focused on organizing their life and taking better care of their health. Health scares are also prevalent at this time and so is increased mobility because of work and career opportunities.

To understand the sixth house profection year in astrology, we need to look at the sixth house. Also called the house of work, health, and service, the sixth house in astrology is one of the most practical houses of the zodiac wheel. It is the natural domain of the earth sign Virgo and is ruled by Mercury. The sixth house in your birth chart reveals how you will be of service to others, what kind of employee you will be, your approach to health and healthcare and how you deal with routine, schedules, and responsibilities.

This makes the 6th house profection year very important in the annual profections cycle, albeit less ostentatious than the fifth house profection year.

Of course, everyone doesn't experience their sixth house profection year in the same way. You need to look at your natal Mercury and the Lord of the sixth house in your birth chart to predict whether you will have absolutely fabulous sixth house profection years or must watch out for problems.

Benefits and challenges of a sixth house profection year

A strong natal Mercury, like Mercury in Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, or Mercury in the fire signs, is a great placement to have for a good sixth house profection year. Positive aspects with benefic planets and luminaries like Jupiter, Sun, Venus, and Mars make this even better. Just remember, since Mercury is also the natural ruler of the third house, a strong Mercury will make your third house profection year an excellent one as well. So that's a double whammy!

A weak Mercury with challenging aspects, on the other hand, can lead to problems during one's sixth house profection years.

You also need to look at the Lord of the sixth house in your natal chart to predict whether your sixth house profection year will be good or challenging.

Just keep in mind that you need to consider your age as well while making predictions about your sixth house profection year. The experiences and challenges will be different at the age of 17 vs. 77, even though both are sixth house profection years.

Ultimately, if you can prepare well and keep a positive mindset, your sixth house year will directly influence and create a more promising seventh house profection year for you. Who knows? You may even meet your soulmate then!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.