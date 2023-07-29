What To Expect During Fifth House Profection Years

Annual profections is a special branch of predictive astrology that divides our life into cycles of 12 years. Each year is ruled by one house of the zodiac wheel in order from the first house all the way to the 12th house.

As per this, we go through our fifth house profection year at the ages of 4, 16, 28, 40, 52, 64, 76, 88, and so on. But depending on a variety of factors, these years can be absolutely amazing or something to plan and prepare for.

The meaning of 5th house profection years in astrology

Fifth house profection years are very action-packed for everyone. Some people find their soulmate, others have children, some suddenly go viral on social media, and many unlock their inner power and hidden potential.

To understand the fifth house profection year in astrology, we need to look at the 5th house first. Also called the house of romance and celebration, the fifth house is one of the most powerful houses in the zodiac wheel. It is ruled by the Sun and is the natural home of the Leo zodiac sign. The fifth house represents creativity, good fortune, our relationship with our children, how we achieve fame, our leadership style, and more.

Incidents that occur during fifth house profection years often have a strong tie to fourth house profection year experiences from the previous year.

Nevertheless, everyone does not experience their fifth house profection year in the same way. To predict what you will experience during your fifth house profection year, you need to look at the sign, house, and aspects of your birth Sun and the Lord of the fifth house in your natal chart.

Benefits and challenges of a fifth house profection year

If you have a strong Sun in your birth chart, your fifth house profection year can be one of the most powerful and beneficial years of your life. Placements like Sun in Leo, Taurus, Aries, Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Gemini are indicative of this. So are placements like Sun in the first house (with or without conjunction to Ascendant), fifth house, and 10th house.

Major aspects between the Sun in your birth chart and other beneficial planets add to the good fortune, like Sun conjunct Jupiter or Venus, or Sun trine Mercury and Mars. But you have to put it all together to predict the actual effect during your fifth house profection year.

On the flip side, if you have a poorly placed Sun in your birth chart, your fifth house profection year can be full of challenges and hardships, especially around themes of personal welfare, self-esteem, leadership, and authority. You may feel like you are being overlooked or may find yourself in an adversarial relationship with toxic authority figures.

The position and aspects of the Lord of the 5th house of your natal chart also have an impact on the experiences you have during your fifth house profection year.

It's also important to keep in mind the actual age when you go through your fifth house profection year. The predictions will differ at the age of 16 compared to 52. For example, at the age of 16, you may have your first sexual experience with another teenager or suddenly develop a very pleasing body and appearance. But at the age of 52, you may sell a company and decide to become a venture capitalist yourself.

Ultimately, whether you have an excellent fifth house profection year or a challenging one depends a lot on your mindset and how well you prepare yourself during the previous year. Even beneficial planets cannot save you if you become too proud and cocky. Likewise, malefic placements won't be able to harm you truly if you are sensible, strong-willed, and well-prepared.

The success (or failure) of your fifth house profection year will have an impact on your sixth house profection year next year. But you can always turn the script on its head if you choose to.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.