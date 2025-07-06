People who are sensitive to energy might be encountering a build-up of negativity. Whether it's from daily work stress, personal relationships, or situations beyond their control, they might notice a difference in how their space feels. Negative energy builds up and will make a home feel heavy and static, rather than open and light. And it can start to take a toll on how a person feels.

Unfortunately, when a person can feel the bad energy — making them sad, angry, stifled, or as if there's tension brewing — it's time to take action. Luckily, there are easy ways super positive people banish negative energy from their homes, including not only a change in mindset but a full shift in how energy flows.

Here are 15 easy ways super positive people banish negative energy from their homes

1. Energy clearing

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

According to energy healer Patricia Bonnard, "Energy clearing relates specifically to a situation where you have energy that does not serve you and the proper course of action is to release it. Energy clearing is releasing the energy that doesn't serve you." Because your own energy can develop a negative charge, you might as well start with yourself.

Take an Epsom salt bath, which is known for its detoxifying properties, soaking for 10 to 20 minutes and relaxing while the salt does the work. Another way to clear your energy is to spend time in nature. Running water offers negative ions, which improve mood and eliminate excess positive ions pumped out by electromagnetic fields that are all around you.

Another long-time proven method for calming your energy field is meditation. Sitting quietly for even five minutes while counting your breaths will instill a sense of peace and calm in your body and mind.

Advertisement

2. Sweeping the front stoop

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

Intuitive life coach Ronnie Ann Ryan suggests sweeping your front porch or stoop to banish the negative energy from your home. "This is similar to washing your front door, but people tend to sweep daily. This cleans away old unwanted energy and makes room for the new, fortunate energy. Keeping the front entrance tidy features your good energy. You can also do this at the back door," she revealed.

Sweeping with a broom does more than clear away dirt and debris from the front or rear entrance to your home — it also removes unwanted or negative energy. Many Asian cultures sweep every morning to start the day fresh. This is also a feng shui practice for clearing and moving energy.

Advertisement

3. Smudging their home

Dasha Petrenko | Shutterstock

One of the easy ways super positive people banish negative energy from their homes is by smudging. This Native American tradition uses the smoke from sacred herbs like white sage to cleanse the energy of your body and home. Sometimes, a blend is used, which helps, because sage merely clears, but you don't want to leave the energy empty.

A blended smudge stick might include juniper and sweetgrass, so while cleaning the energy you are replacing it with good energy at the same time. Palo Santo wood is another option that's less smoky with a light fragrance that some people prefer.

Start by lighting the wood or the bundle of herbs. Then blow out the flame, which allows it to smoke lightly as you walk around your home to clear the space and air. You can also smudge your body to clear the energy.

Advertisement

4. Clearing any clutter

New Africa | Shutterstock

If you have items lying around your home, whether in boxes or out in the open, it's time to start putting things away. Perhaps it's old stacks of books or magazines lining your living room, files piling up on your desk, or clothing strewn across the room. No matter what type of clutter you have, it's essential to clear and open up the space in your home.

Clearing clutter begins with purging the items that no longer serve you, opening up your windows and blinds, and vacuuming every corner of your home.

As feng shui consultants explain, "Feng shui sees clutter as inherently bad, preventing the good flow of chi energy and lowering your spirits. This is thought to then drain you of energy, making you feel uncomfortable at home and encouraging you to see the negatives in everyday life as opposed to seeking out the positive. As a result, feng shui sees clutter that needs to be moved on, as soon as you see it accumulating."

Advertisement

5. Lighting a Himalayan salt lamp

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Rough-cut pink or peach-colored salt crystal chunks have been crafted into lamps. Keeping the lamp lit warms the salt and allows it to gently cleanse the energy of a room. Salt chunks have also been carved into candle holders to serve the same purpose.

Salt lamps work by attracting water molecules in their air and then evaporating them on the lamp's warm surface. Those negative ions go through a change in electric charge, which means the negative energy in the room is removed.

Advertisement

6. Sprinkling salt water

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Salt is a traditional energy cleansing agent that purifies, as it's been considered a protective and cleansing agent for centuries. According to spiritual mentor and energy healer Andrea Donnelly, "Salt has been used to cleanse our bodies and homes for eons... Purifying your space with salt is a powerful way to restore energetic alignment and remove energy that does not resonate, feels stagnant, or falls into the category of 'bad vibes.'"

Mixing salt with water is a great way to clear your home of negative energy. Just put a small amount of water into a bowl and add Himalayan rock salt. Then, with your fingers, sprinkle the areas outside all doors leading into your home. You might sprinkle salt water on the thresholds of your home and set an intention that all who enter bring peace to your home.

Advertisement

7. Visualizing clearing the energy

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

In order to banish negative energy, consider putting on quiet meditation or yoga music and then sitting in a comfortable position. Allow your body to relax as you breathe deeply. When you feel ready, imagine you're clearing away all vestiges of negative energy from your home.

You could visualize a special air vacuum that removes all negativity, leaving the space clear and fresh. Or you might picture some other sort of cleaning, like mopping or dusting to eliminate the negativity. Once completed, picture a white and gold light that moves in from the heavens to fill the space with positive vibes that nourish and support you. Visualizations like this are powerful.

Advertisement

8. Cultivating house plants

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Bringing a bit of nature into your living space is one of the easy ways super positive people banish negative energy from their homes, because it keeps the energy fresh and vibrant. Plus, plants add oxygen to your environment as they use the carbon dioxide that you expel.

In addition to clearing negative energy, caring for indoor plants has incredible benefits. Not only does it improve focus and productivity and lower stress levels, but can positively impact the autonomic nervous system. So, if your green thumb is untested, try something easy to care for, such as a philodendron, which doesn't need a lot of direct sunlight or water. If you're already a plant enthusiast, you might want to grow herbs too so you can use them in your cooking.

Advertisement

9. Positioning crystals

Amina 'ently | Shutterstock

Crystals are minerals or rocks with special metaphysical properties. If you want to clear the negative energy from your living space, try a combination of selenite and amethyst. Selenite is a powerful cleansing stone, able to sweep away negativity.

Simply sweep the selenite down in front of your body. This works especially well for overwhelming and excessive thinking. You can also walk through your home slowly waving the selenite through the air and along the walls and doorways.

When you complete this process, place amethyst points or tumbled stones in the corners of your most lived-in rooms, or through all of them. When it comes to protection and clarity, amethyst is a true champion.

To keep the crystals working, clear your amethyst weekly by submerging in salt water, or place it along with your selenite outdoors in the sun or moonlight for cleansing.

Advertisement

10. Diffusing essential oils

New Africa | Shutterstock

One easy way to give your home a good clearing is to diffuse essential oils. Be sure to choose a quality brand made with an organic process to get the highest vibration possible. Try an oil like lemongrass, which is a powerful energy cleanser, or cilantro, which detoxifies negative emotions. You might also consider melaleuca, also called tea tree oil, which clears away negative baggage.

In addition, essential oils pump up your positive energy. Try lime, which promotes a zest for life; cypress, which fosters energetic flow; or wild orange to uplift spirits and encourages abundance.

Spiritual healer and coach Susan K. Edwards added, "Essential oils have been used and considered precious for their many healing properties for thousands of years, and, yes, they have been found to instantly soothe or enliven people's energy. They are well known for their ability to uplift us physically, spiritually, and emotionally."

Advertisement

11. Chanting, praying, or singing

fizkes | Shutterstock

Almost all spiritual practices include chanting or singing along with prayer. You automatically elevate your vibration when you use your vocal cords in a positive way. When you speak or sing, your vocal cords vibrate to make the sound, which runs throughout your body.

As you walk around your home singing, praying or chanting, you spread those good vibes everywhere. Sound healing is also shown to reduce stress, which will lighten the energy in your home even more.

Advertisement

12. Setting up mirrors

Mariia Korneeva | Shutterstock

When used properly, mirrors are a great way to shift the energy of your home and absorb all the bad energies that may remain. You can place mirrors on your dining room walls, in hallways, in the living room, or in the bedroom. However, be sure to never put two mirrors opposite one another, and avoid putting mirrors above beds and couches, or in the kitchen.

As feng shui expert Patricia Lohan explained, "Mirrors are really powerful reflectors for duplicating the energy of what is in the mirror... Take a walk around your home and take notice of what your mirrors are reflecting and duplicating. Find what is being duplicated because you're getting a good look at it in your home. So for example, if the mirror is doubling a beautiful bouquet of gorgeous flowers, great — it's twice the beautiful fresh flowers, it's making a double."

Advertisement

13. Removing objects with negative energy

pikselstock | Shutterstock

Certain objects in your home may carry with them negativity, particularly items that have bad memories associated with them — books, photographs, or clothing, for example. Other objects to avoid keeping in your home include art or pictures that depict depressing scenarios (like war or anything relating to sadness), thorny plants, bowls or plates with chips in them, and dying or wilting plants.

It's one of the incredibly easy ways super positive people banish negative energy from their homes: simply removing those negative items, and being mindful of the energy of certain objects added to the home.

Advertisement

14. Rearranging furniture

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to feng shui, rearranging furniture and other pieces in your living spaces can create balance with the natural world, bringing harmony and positivity. If your home is cluttered, it blocks the flow of chi (energy) from flowing. You want your furniture to be placed in such a way that energy can move freely throughout.

Some tips to keep in mind when rearranging furniture is to never face a bed towards the door, to arrange furniture in a square or rectangle, and to be mindful of the accessories you choose to place.

Advertisement

15. Starting a weekly cleansing practice

fizkes | Shutterstock

With plenty of energy clearing options to choose from, you can cleanse your home and purify your living space on a daily or weekly basis. This way, you won't need to wonder or worry if you're doing everything in your power to banish the negative energy all around. A weekly practice will keep the good vibes flowing.

However, if you have a particularly stressful day or something big happens, you can always clear the energy instead of waiting until the end of the week. Keeping your personal energy clear as well as your home's will help you focus, be more creative, and experience better moods.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an intuitive coach, past life reader, Reiki master, and author of six books. She covers spirituality, lifestyle, and relationship topics, and has appeared on ABC, NBC, NPR, BBC, Huffington Post, and eHarmony, among others.