It'd be ignorant to assume that happiness is always determined by personal resilience and choice, at least, according to experts from the Greater Good Science Center, because while there are many rituals and choices we can make to promote a happier attitude, the societal and institutional pressures we face often hold more weight. From financial hardship to relationship complexities and even access to information or support, every person faces their own unique challenges when seeking happiness and comfort.

Of course, there are still practices and behaviors that can promote a sense of autonomy over mental and emotional well-being. The little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of may seem silly, but they can spark a comforting sense of control in your routine. They won’t have the power to completely overcome or disintegrate the societal issues you face, but perhaps they’ll help you cope with the stress and anxiety they tend to burden us with.

Here are 11 little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of

1. Cozy furniture arrangements

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a living room promoting social interaction and connection with cozy chairs or a kitchen with enough natural light to comfort an arguing couple, furniture arrangements can truly amplify the connections we make in our personal lives, right from home. It may seem silly, but it’s one of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of.

Like the Harvard Study of Human Development findings suggest, good genes and health are important for bolstering happiness, but the most influential player is our relationships. When we foster healthier relationships and invest in fulfilling connections, we profoundly heighten our chances for achieving happiness in the long run.

Advertisement

2. A gratitude journal

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

According to experts from Harvard Health, giving thanks can genuinely make you happier. Of course, true happiness isn’t about fleeting moments of reactionary excitement, but rather about long-term security, intentionality, and connection. You can be happy and still face the ups-and-downs of life and emotional turmoil, and investing in practices like journaling can ensure you’re being intentional with navigating it all.

Even if you’re expressing gratitude in other ways, you still harness the power of improving your mood and general happiness, because you’re making time to look at the big picture, connect with others, and truly appreciate all the good that’s already in your life rather than what’s missing.

Advertisement

3. Plants

pikselstock | Shutterstock.com

According to a study conducted by the University of Rutgers, having natural elements, greenery, and plants in your home can promote a sense of peace and calmness, which is why they’re one of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of.

Of course, it’s not just about the sensory experience of having fresh flowers or plants that makes a difference in a person’s happiness, but also the act of nurturing them and helping them grow. Caregiving and nurturing, even if it’s plants and nonhuman things, helps to promote better mental and psychological outcomes in people who prioritize them.

Advertisement

4. Meaningful artwork and photos

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock.com

Meaningful artwork and family photos are some of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of. From cultivating positive energy with uplifting artwork to intentionally placing family photos around their space to spark intentional gratitude, these seemingly small choices can make a big difference in wellbeing and mood.

Having family photos is profoundly important for promoting happiness and also tends to support children’s development in the home, sparking higher rates of self-esteem, belonging, and community, according to mental health counselor Jaclyn Gulotta.

Advertisement

5. Books

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

Of course, investing in a library at home that promotes curious education and the pursuit of tangible knowledge can be important, but for people focused on maximizing their happiness, reading books for enjoyment is more important.

They’re intentional about mindful habits at home, which is why they tend to shape their living space to practically serve their routines. When they get home, they want to see a book they’re excited to read on their bookshelf, rather than a library or collection of things that bring their energy down.

Advertisement

6. Musical instruments

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Nature Medicine journal, having hobbies and passions to indulge in our personal time is associated with higher levels of happiness and personal health. Whether it’s reading, drawing, or playing a musical instrument, we’re happier when we have intentional and mindful hobbies to unwind, recharge, and connect with rather than doomscrolling or digesting mindless entertainment.

Another 2024 study on music therapy argues that playing musical instruments can promote better emotional intelligence, balance, and happiness, helping the average person to cope with stress, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm in their daily life.

Advertisement

7. Tea

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Even if it seems subtle and even silly, drinking tea at home is associated with better brain cognition and mental health, according to a 2019 study. So, it’s not entirely surprising that it’s one of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of.

Whether they’re drinking it alone to feel more productive working from home or sharing a mug with a friend in a cozy nook of their home, it can make a big difference in their current emotional state and their long-term well-being.

Advertisement

8. Creative supplies

Dusan Petkovic | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, being creative and indulging creative hobbies can make you happier, which is why creative supplies and projects are some of the little things that happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of.

Truly happy people are intentional about how they spend their personal and free time, but regardless of whether it’s social interaction, healthy solitude, or a creative hobby, they know that it’s going to promote a more balanced and healthy state of mind.

Advertisement

9. A place to workout

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s an entire at-home gym or a yoga mat tucked away in the corner, a place to work out is one of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of. Like a 2010 study suggests, exercising and moving your body can help to regulate mood, emotional well-being, and health, promoting a healthier and happier mindset in the long run.

Even if it’s just a de-stressing activity amid a chaotic routine, exercising and having the convenience to do it at home are two things that truly happy people generally benefit from.

Advertisement

10. A secure and safe space

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

While it may seem obscure and a little misleading to simply state that a “safe place” at home is the key to happiness, it is one of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of. It’s about carving out a space for the kind of intentional solitude and alone time that studies prove is beneficial for emotional and mental health, as well as having a space to recharge and unwind outside the chaos of everything else going on.

It looks different for everyone. For some, it might just be a spot in the kitchen where the kids won’t bother them. For others, it’s their entire bedroom — a room perfectly curated to promote creativity, rest, or relaxation. Regardless of where it is or what it looks like, having a space that’s for you is key to promoting a happier attitude, even when things are stressful or difficult.

Advertisement

11. A timer or hourglass

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock.com

A timer or hourglass is one of the little things happy people always have in their homes that most people would never think of. When they’re managing tasks, doing chores, or even working from home, having a timer helps them to manage their time and carve out intentional moments for rest amid the chaos.

In many cases, especially for people who work from home or have tons of responsibilities to attend to in their living spaces, excelling at time management can promote a healthier, happier, and more present state of mind.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.