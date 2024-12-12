13 Magical Rituals To Prevent Brain Rot And Create A Smart Mind

Believe it or not, there are simple bits of everyday magic that are sure to be a huge help in improving your well-being. These easy techniques will allow you to clear your energy and bounce out of a funk to enjoy what's good right now.

But first, let's define what exactly I mean by "magic"? According to psychic and tarotist Tea Jones, "Real magic is meant to be uncovered and examined, played with, and experienced. It is the tool everyone has access to and the superpower lying dormant in us all."

Advertisement

To me, it's much simpler than that. Magic is my connection to all that is divine, and that assists me in remembering that I am divine and a part of everything.

Here are the magical rituals to prevent brain rot and cultivate a smart mind:

1. Infuse your morning coffee with good vibes

Place your hands on both sides of your cup and focus on feeling happy, satisfied, fulfilled, or whatever you want. Imagine sending those vibes into your morning beverage. Then, when you drink your tea or coffee, you ingest and absorb those positive frequencies.

2. Start your day with an affirmation

Sora Shimazaki / Pexels

Advertisement

Nothing like starting your morning with a powerful affirmation. Set your intention for a great day with this affirmation or one of your own: "I am open to the magic all around me." Being open to the magic helps you recognize the synchronicities that can guide you along the highest path.

Hypnotherapist Kelly Rudolph echoes the power of expressing positive thoughts out loud. "The reason you feel better when verbalizing positive thoughts is because the positivity of good thoughts, memories, and ideas in your mind enhances your psychological well-being and causes chemical changes in your body that tell us we're happy," Rudolph explains.

She cites examples like during your morning shower when you get up in a crabby mood. "You truly begin to feel happier because your body is programmed to feel good when you smile," Rudolph continues.

Advertisement

3. Watch something inspirational

Take a few minutes to read, listen to, or watch something inspirational. Focus on stories that lift your spirit which is a strong part of everyday magic. From TEDx talks to spiritual blogs or publications, there is something available for everyone.

4. Expand your aura

It's a scientific fact that we are surrounded by an energy field, also called your aura. Close your eyes and imagine your field growing larger and spreading out.

An expanded aura makes room for more happiness and manifesting your dreams. You can let it grow beyond your body, the room you are in, the building, neighborhood, state, or hemisphere.

Bigger is better, so go for it. When you're feeling done, simply imagine coming back into your body.

Advertisement

5. Ground yourself

Felipe Borges / Pexels

Close your eyes and sit quietly while taking several slow, deep breaths. Let yourself settle in. Then, start visualizing sending roots down from the bottom of your spine deep into the earth.

Advertisement

Allow the roots to travel into the earth’s crust. Next, allow earth energy to gently come up into your body, filling you with a warm, nourishing, and caring vibration. Being grounded helps you feel calmer and more at ease, so you have the energy to live your best day.

6. Get into your body

Doing even a few yoga poses will help you get into your body instead of being in your head. The deep breathing that goes along with your practice also works to ground you.

Getting out of your head and all that overwhelming mental energy can be a huge relief that drags down your mood.

7. Dress consciously

Working with color is a powerful kind of everyday magic. That's one reason why it’s important to choose your clothing consciously rather than just throw on anything at all.

Advertisement

Color has a vibration with emotional aspects as well. If you need more joy, wear cheery yellow.

Looking to feel more love? Put on something pink. Or, if you want to feel more powerful, choose red (even if it’s your underwear!).

8. Craft an evening ritual

Ending your day with a little everyday magic helps you acknowledge what's going right in your life. This is also a wonderful way to feel positive about your day and set yourself up to sleep well. But how to do it?

"For myself, I like to practice rituals using tarot and a scrying mirror," explains Jones, who also works as a Reiki master. "At times, I have incorporated pendulums and Reiki as well, as I find these are highly energetic tools to connect with this influence."

Advertisement

9. Journal about gratitude

Expressing gratitude is pure magic and the lift to your spirit is guaranteed. When feeling unhappy about something you don't have and don't know how to get, you often forget all that's going well in life.

Recognizing how much is currently going your way is the key. That's some powerful everyday magic. Practicing gratitude has been shown to improve your mood, according to Harvard University research, and psychologist Sharon Saline, who specializes in ADHD, anxiety, and mental health issues, agrees.

"Taking a moment to consider what you are grateful for and expressing appreciation will nourish and sustain your spirit and foster calm," Saline explains. "Practicing gratitude also strengthens your relationships with people in your life and boosts your self-esteem."

Advertisement

10. Connect with the oneness

Once you rest your head on the pillow, take a moment to imagine connecting with the oneness of all there is. This divine energy will allow you to feel a sense of peace and will help you drift off to sleep and into sweet dreams.

11. Create a happy list

What makes you smile? Is it animal videos, sunshine, listening to music, or doing something creative? Make a list of several quick things you can do that are sure to lighten you up and make you feel happier. Then when you feel down, pull out your list and pick one.

12. Walk in nature

Marcello Smith / Pexels

Advertisement

Moving your body helps clear your head and eliminate the thought loops that are bringing you down. Walking in nature is truly fabulous everyday magic. Fresh air and beautiful landscapes easily buoy your spirit.

13. Create a happy playlist

Music elevates your mood almost instantly. There's plenty of research on why your favorite playlist can often feel like your own personal therapy session when life is chaotic, says Dr. Cortney Warren, clinical psychologist and adjunct professor of psychiatry at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

"Given the emotionally charged nature of music, it can be an incredibly effective way to express ourselves and cope with challenging life circumstances — because sometimes, life is really hard," Warren explains. "Whether you resonate with rap, classical, house, techno, country, alternative, heavy metal, or blues, music is an incredible vehicle for expressing emotions and capturing your internal experience of life. In times of strife or newly-discovered truths, use it to find your true voice."

Advertisement

Want to feel happier? Make a playlist of old and new favorites to boost your mood and energy.

In the end, you're at the center of any form of everyday magic. Magic is all around you and these suggestions will help you recognize that more frequently. The more you play with this kind of thought and mood-shifting magic, the more you realize how much you are in charge.

Try one or all of the tips to increase the everyday magic in your life. Lift your spirits, feel more joy, and benefit from the uncanny synchronicities that will guide your life's path.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.