Feng Shui Consultant Reveals How To Organize Your Home To Attract Wealth And Abundance

There are various ways you can attract more wealth and abundance into your life beyond manifestation affirmations and vibrational alignments.

While being a hard worker at your job certainly plays a primary role in your wealth, your perception and attention to the energy flow of your space also contribute significantly to how you attract money. A feng shui expert claimed that how you organize your space can greatly impact that energy flow and, if done correctly, can attract wealth and abundance.

A feng shui consultant revealed how organizing your home a certain way can impact the abundance you attract.

Jemma, who goes by @home_abundance on TikTok, took to the app to share some insight on how understanding feng shui can help you bring more abundance into your home.

According to National Geographic, feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice rooted in Taoism that involves arranging furniture, objects, and space in an environment to achieve a harmonious and balanced flow of energy. The term feng shui translates to “the way of wind and water,” signifying a natural energy flow that brings peace and prosperity.

The art is based on the Taoist belief in Chi, or Qi, the vital life force energy that flows through everything and everyone in our environment.

“If you want to attract money and abundance into your life, then focus on your home’s entryway,” Jemma began her video. “The entryway is such an important part of your home in feng shui because it’s where Chi … enters your home.”

She explained how the Chi of your home will invite opportunities for wealth and abundance into your life, but only when your Chi is of “good quality.”

“The first thing you need to do is make sure that Chi can actually enter your home,” Jemma advised.

Ensure the pathway into your home is free and clear so your Chi can enter seamlessly.

“Make sure there’s nothing blocking your front entrance,” Jemma said. “If you’ve got shoes, boxes, objects, clutter in the entryway, then that’s blocking the opportunities from coming into your home.”

The entrance of your home is like a portal through which energy flows constantly, so it’s important to be mindful of the type of energy that surrounds your front door. Jemma explained how a dark and cluttered entryway can stifle the quality of your chi, thus inhibiting your reception of abundance.

She expressed how having “to step over things to get inside,” feeling “frustrated,” and dreading coming home will directly reflect the type of opportunities your home’s Chi will attract.

Rido | Canva Pro

“You’ll be surrounded by circumstances that make you feel frustrated, opportunities that are difficult, and situations that just don’t make you feel good,” Jemma detailed.

To avoid attracting this unwanted energy, she encouraged viewers to make the entrance of their home “inviting, bright, and open” so that “positive” and “prosperous” opportunities enter their home.

“Decorate it nicely so that every time you walk into your home, you feel good, you like what you see, you’re in a good mood,” she said. “The chi will be at that high vibration which is what is needed to be able to attract those high-level opportunities like wealth and abundance.”

Utilize feng shui elements to enhance your ability to attract abundance in your life.

Ultimately, the energy you create and bring into the entrance of your home will mirror the opportunities and experiences you attract. But there’s more to feng shui than simply decluttering your space.

To further raise your home’s vibration and chi, incorporate natural elements around your home, like plants, wood, and water. Specific symbols representing wealth and good fortune include fish tanks, a red doormat, or a lucky bamboo plant.

The position of your furniture and the balance of elements around your home additionally impact the quality of your Chi. An example of this is arranging certain pieces of furniture, like your bed or your work desk so that your back is not facing your door.

In essence, keep your home clean and free of clutter or obstacles that pose tripping hazards, and frequently cleanse the energy of your space so that your home doesn’t harbor any lingering energy that no longer serves you.

Do this regularly, and you can expect an influx of abundance and prosperity in your life.

