7 Rare Signs You Have High Spiritual Intelligence & See People's True Colors

Spiritual intelligence helps you rise above what the material world has to offer. It allows you to access and enjoy the energy that isn't visible to other people.

People with spiritual intelligence feel like they are a part of something so much bigger than themselves. It's an achievement everyone should aim for. But you may not even be aware that you possess this type of intelligence.

Here are 7 signs you have high spiritual intelligence

1. You know that doing harm to others hurts you in the long run

Los Muertos Crew / Pexels

Many people do harm to others for their own good. They think this is good for them, and in the short-term and in the small picture it might be. But in the long-term and in the big picture, it's not.

When you produce harm to others, two things happen. They are sad, which prevents them from doing good things and sending out good energy. And they are bitter, which causes them to do further bad things and send out bad energy.

Since they're now less likely to do good things and more likely to do bad things, they will do bad things to others, who will in turn be more primed to do bad things. And it keeps going in this cycle.

Somewhere along the line, it's going to come back to the person who started it. But you understand this because of your high spiritual intelligence. You understand that energy spreads. You understand that we are all one. And you understand that it all comes back, sooner or later.

That is why you do good things. Not just selflessly, but logically as well. Since you understand that in the bigger picture, you will reap the benefits.

Advertisement

2. You believe in fate

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Life exists in two very discreet pockets.

There are events you can control. To reduce your misery and increase your happiness here, just do what it takes. It's simple, if not always easy. But then there are events you cannot control. Otherwise known as what we call fate.

How do you deal with fate, especially when it's bad? Do you hate it? Reject it? Deny it? Nietzsche says that you should learn to love it. That's what "amor fati" is — not just an acceptance of fate, but a love of it.

This makes sense, because any event has several different consequences — some good and some bad. When you learn to love fate, you bias yourself to look at the good consequences, not the bad. And that leads to happiness.

Advertisement

3. You feel overwhelmed by feelings of gratitude

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

People with high spiritual intelligence never feel the need to practice gratitude. And it's not because they haven't had their share of suffering; rather, it's because a lack of gratitude is a silly concept.

Even though you, as a person with high spiritual intelligence, may have suffered, you have also been blessed by some truly wonderful things. In essence, gratitude overwhelms you, so you have never had to actually take time out to practice gratitude.

No matter who we are, life is tough in one way or another. But no matter how difficult things get, we have more blessings than we can count.

And all you need to do to develop high spiritual intelligence is to realize that and let the gratitude for those blessings overwhelm you.

Advertisement

4. You have a deeply empathetic nature

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Some people like to make others suffer. Some people don't care about other people's suffering. Some want other people's suffering to stop when they have caused it and they feel guilty.

And then there are some people who have a strong inner urge to make other people's suffering go away, irrespective of who or what has caused it. This type of person has high spiritual intelligence.

People who are empathetic in this way realize that all humans are one, and so, they truly wish to stop other people's suffering.

5. You know what lies at the core of evil people

Keira Burton / Pexels

On the surface, yes, people might seem evil. They might do truly horrendous things that certify their evilness.

However, spiritually intelligent people understand that no one is inherently evil, they're just hurt deep down — and their hurt is remedied by taking ugly outlets.

As Thích Nhất Hạnh said, "When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself, and his suffering is spilling over. He does not need punishment; he needs help."

And it makes sense, because a truly happy person can never want someone else to be unhappy.

Advertisement

6. You're in awe of the universe

Lucas Pezeta / Pexels

Some humans have egos so big that they tend to place themselves at the center of the universe. But not you — you're in awe of the universe.

You look at the night sky and realize that you're nothing but a speck of dust on the galactic scale. You still feel small when you stand in front of the ocean.

You realize that the universe is billions of years old and has endless light-years of vastness. And your few decades of life is nothing in front of it.

In essence, this awe keeps you from being arrogant. And it serves as a reminder of how spiritually intelligent you truly are.

7. Your 'empathy sadness' exceeds self-sadness

Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels

This is one of the biggest signs of high spiritual intelligence because it's truly very hard to achieve.

Empathy sadness is when you suffer because you feel bad for others. And self-sadness is when you suffer for your own shortcomings in life.

This achievement is only possible when you're so spiritually enlightened that your suffering in life starts to vanish into oblivion. Of course, all of it is never going to go away.

But you keep getting closer to the minimum amount. And, at the same time, you feel so at peace in life, and you realize how good it can get, that you wish it for everyone. And when you realize that other people don't have the peace you do, your empathy shoots up — way more than your own residual sadness.

Akshad Singi, M.D. is a writer whose work has been published in Better Humans, Mind Cafe, Medium, and more.

Advertisement