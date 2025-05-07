People who are high-level thinkers are calm under pressure, emotionally intelligent, and able to see past the little things to focus on the big picture. They observe problems, but immediately start considering viable solutions instead of dwelling on what is wrong. High-level thinkers strategize and plan properly to get the best outcomes.

To function as your highest self, you must have a place of solace, peace, and clarity, where you can think cognitively and make good decisions. Before high-level thinkers head out to conquer the world, they start by making their homes an environment that supports their superior intellect and gives them the energy they need to fight the good fight.

People who are high-level thinkers usually have these 11 things in their home

1. A tidy environment

Studies have shown that a dirty home can make you feel stressed out and anxious and might even lead to depression. It's like the clutter in your house is synonymous with your state of mind; disorganized and chaotic. When your home is messy, it's hard to formulate clear, concise thoughts and makes problems seem insurmountable.

But having a clean and organized space makes you feel in control. It provides a sense of calm that allows you to concentrate on what really matters. High-level thinkers are keenly aware that a clean house supports better mental clarity, leaves them at ease, and lifts their spirits.

2. A private space

Home should be a place where you can shut out the world, should you so choose, and prioritize yourself and your own individual needs. But in reality, most of us live with people whom we definitely love, but need to remove from our space from time to time. That is why high-level thinkers carve out a corner of their home that is just for them.

Whether it be a complete office, a man-cave, or just a corner in the family room, the space dedicated to going within is off limits to everyone else. They know that it is strictly dedicated to one person to do as they see fit. That alone time gives high-level thinkers time to clear their minds, meditate, work on a project, or anything that brings them joy and purpose.

3. A vision board

Anyone with a dream needs a vision. Whether you believe in the power of manifestation or not, having a visual representation of your goals keeps them front of your mind, so you take continuous action. According to Dreams Manifest LLC, a vision board or book can clarify your values, reignite your purpose, prioritize your wellbeing, embrace your joy, and help set boundaries, things high-level thinkers need.

High-level thinkers have a clear path for their lives in mind and know just how to get there. A vision board is sectioned into spaces where you place pictures or words that represent your goals. These goals can be romantic, business-related, personal, about your health, or any other aspect of your life. But the idea is that they are right there every day, and when you walk past, you are reminded of what you need to do.

4. A place to do positive affirmations

Positive affirmations work by rewiring neural pathways in your brain, leading to reduced stress and anxiety. These powerful words put you in a positive emotional state, shifting any negative thought patterns, while boosting your self-esteem. When you use positive self-talk via affirmations, your ability to process emotions, regulate yourself, and stay motivated improves drastically.

People who are high-level thinkers have positive affirmations throughout their homes. They can appear in various places, like cups, journals, t-shirts, and even wall art. You might find phrases such as, "She turned her can'ts into cans, and her dreams into plans," or "He believed he could, so he did". These encouraging statements remind high-level thinkers to stay the course to reach their desired outcomes.

5. Plants and flowers

Studies have shown that not only are plants and flowers a beautiful addition to your home, but they also provide benefits that help high-level thinkers stay grounded and focused. Keeping plants and flowers in your home can bring better mental clarity and concentration. They also have a positive impact on stress, focus, and memory.

It's not just having the plants that boosts your mood; working on them by pruning and watering can be therapeutic, too. They limit the risk of dementia, depression, and anxiety, and may even increase your productivity while working. You might find several beautiful blooms in a high-level thinker's home.

6. Books and journals

Highly intelligent people are curious about life and have an eagerness to learn anything they don't yet know, so it makes perfect sense that they have books that allow them to gain more knowledge in their homes. Many high-level thinkers are avid readers who have an impressive bookshelf where they cover a wide range of topics.

Journaling is another practice that high-level thinkers tend to engage in. They commemorate important events in their lives, keeping track of where they've been, so they know where they are going. By journaling, new ideas and solutions to complex problems are formed.

7. Technical gadgets

We already know that high-level thinkers tend to be early adopters of technological advances, so it's no surprise that you might find tech gadgets around their homes. People of superior intellect like to work smarter, not harder, and use the latest technology to keep their productivity high and understand what is going on in the world.

Some of the gadgets utilized might be the latest smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, and software. These tools are used as a resource for research, analyzing data, and learning new things.

8. Healthy snacks and beverages

You've heard the phrases, "You are what you eat," and "Junk in, junk out." They illustrate the need to feed your body good things so it does good things for you. Everyone has their guilty pleasures, but high-level thinkers balance their diet with healthy snacks and beverages that give them the nutrients they need to perform.

These foods and drinks might consist of high-protein items that contain healthy fats, such as nuts, or nutrient-dense foods like fruits and vegetables. They track their water intake to make sure they are staying hydrated and focused throughout the day.

9. Fitness equipment

Exercise improves mental health. It can also reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and act as a natural stress reliever. Regular physical activity improves mood, can increase your self-esteem, and enhances the quality of your sleep. Good mental health helps high-level thinkers do their best work.

We know that the smarter folks among us have advanced cognitive thinking, and regular exercise enhances it even further. Yoga mats, free weights, treadmills, or stationary bikes are just a few of the fitness tools you might find in a high-level thinker's home.

10. Candles and essential oils

Mindfulness is vital to high-level thinkers. They need things in their homes that enhance mental well-being and cognitive function. Essential oils provide a range of potential benefits. They can improve your mood, relieve pain, and support immune function.

Candles offer the same benefits, but can also enhance your mood, reduce stress, and improve your memory. Scented candles have the added value of bringing forth memories of times of nostalgia, taking you back to places you want to hold onto forever.

11. Networking tools

Just because high-level thinkers are spending time at home does not mean they are shutting the world out. They are fully aware that they need people and that the connections they have a important, so they make sure they have the tools and resources to stay available to their peers and colleagues.

Phone, computers, Google Meet, Zoom, or Teams meeting accounts help them stay connected remotely, so they are always at an arm's length. But high-level thinkers don't let these resources consume them. They manage them in a way that promotes a healthy work-life balance.

