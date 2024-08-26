5 Changes To Make To Your Home To Attract Good Vibes, According To Feng Shui Master

Life will be lived the way it is designed. So prepare your home, your mind, and your body, and be conscious of the environment so you can attract all the things you desire in your life.

Your home should be your “red bird” so that it reflects your promising future. This is a feng shui expression and it is a powerful tool that can help you create abundance in all areas of your life and, according to research, has been shown to increase comfort in people.

Your mind and body should be refreshed, renewed, and ready to accept opportunities. Do one good thing for Mother Earth and we are one step closer to a better world.

Here are 5 changes to make to your home to attract good vibes, according to a feng shui master:

1. Clean and de-clutter

This changes the energy and prepares the space to celebrate the wonderful things that are about to come into your life.

Cleaning your home has been proven to help with mental health, studies from Indiana University show.

Helena Lopes / Pexels

2. Use the cleansing properties of sea salt to create fresh energy in your spaces

To cleanse your home of old energies and create room for fresh energy follow these easy steps:

In a small bowl place 2 tablespoons of sea salt

Add 2 cups of warm water

Moisten a cotton cloth or dish towel with the solution

Wipe down your front door and all of the doorknobs in your home

3. Update your lighting

Include earth-friendly compact fluorescent light bulbs or LEDs. Just changing the six incandescent bulbs you use most often could save you over $100 a year on your energy bills.

4. Add red touches to rooms

Fresh flowers or decorative pillows in this auspicious color are sure to set the atmosphere for a joyful, promising day.

5. Light a candle

Then make a list of all the things you want to come into your life this year, burn the list, and release your wishes so the universe can provide them. Open your front door to allow this new energy to enter.

Large or small revisions help to welcome new energy. These tips can be accomplished on any budget, so no excuses — let go of the past, especially if you've had challenges or troubles. Process them in your mind and then clear out your thoughts and emotions.

Let go of expectations and make room for positive energy flow. Embrace optimistic thoughts, dream, laugh, and love.

Debra Duneier, the President and Founder of EcoChi, LLC, is a Feng Shui Master Practitioner, an accredited LEED® Green Associate, a Certified Eco-Designer, and a Graduate Gemologist.