Our perception of the world is inherently shaped by our own interests, quirks, and experiences. But whether it's their self-awareness or open-mindedness, complex thinkers who see things differently than most usually have these high-level traits. From social interactions to their unique hobbies and interesting relationships, they’re able to re-imagine and inquire about their reality to a higher degree than the average person.

While social interactions and connections are suggested to greatly influence our worldly perception, according to philosopher Shaun Gallagher’s book “Normativity in Perception,” these people harbor unique, eccentric, and inquisitive traits that not only help to form their authentic identity, but the way they live their lives.

Complex thinkers who see things differently than most usually have these 12 high-level traits

1. They’re curious and ask lots of questions

pics five | Shutterstock

Similar to how successful education curricula promote the use of questions to learn new material for students, people can implement this kind of curiosity in their own lives to make better sense of their connections, the world, and themselves. And for complex thinkers, curiosity is essential.

It sets apart the complacent, stagnant, and ignorant from the self-aware, interested, and empathetic. They’re engaged in every conversation, always yearning to learn something, and are intrinsically curious about the world around them. This allows them to make connections with nearly every person they meet, because they're genuinely interested in what they have to say.

Advertisement

2. They’re empathetic

bbernard | Shutterstock

Complex thinkers who see things differently than most usually are incredibly empathetic, which is a very high-level trait to have, especially in today's social climate. While the majority of people navigate life with an inherently inward focus, unbeknownst to the stress of strangers and potential interactions around them, these people are incredibly compassionate to everyone, even individuals they don't know.

According to resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, "Through identification and compassion, we can allow ourselves to feel the feelings and learn how to use the information from our emotions as guides, not as directives that have power over us... Shifting to a place of being an observer of our emotions can cultivate self-discovery and awareness building."

From emotional recognition in other people to genuinely trying to understand their perspectives and struggles, these complex thinkers learn more about themselves and others by being radically emotionally aware.

Advertisement

3. They have niche hobbies and interests

Syda Productions via CanvaPro

Going hand in hand with innate curiosity, complex thinkers tend to have very unique and niche hobbies and interests. They might have a specific reading genre they love to indulge in or an artistic outlet that’s entirely self-serving in their routine.

They cultivate healthy habits and de-stressing activities that serve them, rather than jumping on trends or trying out hobbies that have a shareable output driving external validation. Because they’re more interested in learning about the world, they’re also more likely to come across a niche interest or creative outlet in their impromptu investigations than the average person.

Advertisement

4. They’re self-aware and introspective

ElenaLeonova via CanvaPro

Change causes stress — it’s only human nature — as author Harry Edelson argues in an investigation on positivity. So, how we learn to navigate it, support ourselves, and pave a new path forward will define the happiness and fulfillment we experience throughout our lives.

Complex thinkers, who tend to see things differently than most people, tend to be more self-aware than others — with emotional intelligence that gives them the confidence to be uncomfortable. It’s profoundly important that they're happy and secure in their own identity, especially when they go out into the world and start connecting with others.

Advertisement

5. They’re committed to a healthy routine

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

Health can be defined in a million different ways, but complex thinkers invest in routines that are “healthy” for them — whether that means reading 10 pages of a book per day, going to bed before midnight, or prioritizing a social meal a couple times a week. A review of research on routines published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine reveals that they’re incredibly impactful for everyone in every stage of life.

Whether we’re healing from an illness, working towards a new lifestyle goal, or simply working to give ourselves some peace of mind, the right routine can help support you in the things that matter — connections, love, happiness, and fulfillment outside of the house. For complex thinkers who see things differently than most people, they aren’t stressed about chaos or individual struggles in their own lives 24/7, because their routines, habits, and priorities passively address them.

Advertisement

6. They’re open-minded

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Complex thinkers who see things differently than most are usually very open-minded, a high-level trait that’s widely sought-after, but relatively misunderstood. According to one study published in the journal Philosophy, open-mindedness is defined as a three-pronged trait, where we synthesize and screen new information that could potentially shift or inform our belief systems, without a layer of outward judgment.

Intelligent people who have a complex thought process don’t always have a solid belief system or clear values, although most do solidify their own with a curious intellect. When they have conversations with other people, expressing opinions and debating, they’re not closed off or ready to defend, regardless of the topic and its closeness to their identity.

This kind of open-mindedness helps them to harbor a more fulfilling life, with closer unexpected connections and less unwieldy stress in their daily lives.

Advertisement

7. They’re comfortable being alone

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study published in Developmental Review, as we grow older, we tend to think less negatively of the time we spend alone. Not only is it more comfortable with old age, as alone time during adolescence is primarily for identity formation and developmental growth, it’s more important for our self-awareness and confidence.

Our realities become more chaotic, stressful, and sometimes challenging outside of the house as we grow into adulthood, which requires more rest and reflection. But complex thinkers, who are incredibly comfortable with spending time alone, are innately aware of that need for introspection, and often appreciate the de-stressing activities they engage in, whether it's meditation, journaling, or relaxing to music.

Advertisement

8. They’re humble

Los Muertos Crew via CanvaPro

Humility, especially amongst intellectuals and self-aware individuals, tends to be difficult to channel in our current societal structure. Many of us thrive on external validation, recognition, and appreciation from others, without even realizing it. But for complex thinkers, who are committed to humility and their connections with others, thrive because of it.

They don’t process the world in a self-serving manner; rather, they think about what they can contribute and learn from it. Their relationships are founded on a level, curious, and empathetic playing field, whether it’s a conversation with a stranger or their long-term partner.

Advertisement

9. They’re not afraid of change

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Complex thinkers, who are curious about the world and new experiences, are not typically afraid of change in the same way that their anxiety-ridden peers are. Change is always disruptive, but not always negative. And while many people are fearful of what they don't know, because of the way their minds work, complex thinkers embrace the disruptiveness of change in their lives.

Whether it’s an influential life event, a disappointing rejection, or the end of a relationship, they take time to understand and heal before moving onto the next thing with excitement. They don’t process these events as the universe taking something away, but rather, being given the chance to move forward, towards experiences and people that are better suited to them.

Advertisement

10. They’re emotionally intelligent

Petar Chernaev via CanvaPro

Many studies, including one from American Psychologist, argue that there’s a distinct difference between emotional intelligence and a general set of eclectic traits that exemplify pure positivity, and oftentimes they get confused with one another. But while emotional intelligence isn't something that everyone has, it's one of the high-level traits complex thinkers who see things differently than most usually have.

These thinkers tend to be innately emotional intelligent, which they define as a “sophisticated information processing ability” that helps people to understand their emotions in a way that informs their interactions, thinking, and behavior. Emotional intelligence informs a healthy mindset for people to meet others, learn new things, and explore unique interests without the stress of judgment.

Advertisement

11. They set healthy boundaries

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

The act of setting boundaries is entirely unique for every person and situation, but complex thinkers tend to find a way that works for them. Cognizant of their need for space in certain situations and self-aware enough to draw those lines, they tend to harbor healthier relationships than their peers.

Many adopt a specific strategy for setting boundaries — whether it's direct communication, consistency, or practicing self-care — that helps to relieve stress and prioritize a balance in their relationships. While setting boundaries isn't easy for even the most intelligent person, complex thinkers understand just how essential it is.

Advertisement

12. They pursue passion projects willingly

Yaroslav Shuraev via CanvaPro

While financial struggles and social barriers can keep the average person from pursuing a passion project or a career change better suited to their interests, complex thinkers find unique ways to integrate their interests into their daily lives. Even if something seems impossible to an average person, these intellectuals are able to see a way forward.

Whether it’s finding a new schedule a work that integrates some of their interests or adopting a reasonable hobby that turns into a passion project, complex thinkers prioritize the exciting parts of their lives in an important balance. They see things much differently than most people, prioritizing activities and practices that add fulfillment to their lives.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.