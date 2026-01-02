Have you ever thought to yourself:

“I’ll be happy once I have (insert material item).”

“I’ll be happy once (insert person) validates/loves me.”

“I’ll be happy once I’m (insert experience).”

I know I have. And you probably have too at some point because most of us are conditioned to wrap our happiness into contingencies. But when we do this, we give away our power. Happiness is our birthright. It’s not some elusive, out-of-reach state of being — it’s a choice. Happiness is my choice. And it’s your choice too.

And every day when you wake up and feel your life pulsating inside of your body, you get to decide whether you’re going to be happy or unhappy. I know sometimes that choice doesn’t feel easy, especially when you’re facing hard times or challenging circumstances, but it’s always up to you.

Here are 21 things happy people do alone without feeling self-conscious:

1. Meditate

Sit quietly by yourself. Breathe in and breathe out. Feel your lungs as they fill up with air. Isn’t it incredible how your body knows exactly what to do to keep you alive?

Meditation, when practiced regularly, will help you get clarity on what you want out of life, reduce stress and anxiety, and make you happier. The best part? It’s absolutely free and can (and should) be practiced primarily alone!

2. Sit in the sun

Sunshine does wonders for the mind, body, and soul! When you sit in the sun, you’ll soak in vitamin D, which is proven to reduce depression and increase immunity, researchers have found. Meaning you’ll literally radiate from the inside out! So, the next time the sun is out, spend a few minutes basking in its happiness-inducing rays! And of course, wear sunscreen!

3. Go for a walk

Uriel Mont / Pexels

Feeling overwhelmed? Stressed? Stir-crazy? Or just need to get out? Go for a walk outside! Walking outside will allow you to clear your mind, process your thoughts, and exercise while you’re at it!

Getting outside for a walk can seriously lift your mood and ease anxiety and depression. A 2022 study found that nature walks help people feel more positive emotions while melting away stress.

4. Read a book

Want to learn a new skill? Improve your vocabulary? Get lost in another world? Expand your mind and put your imagination to use by reading a book!

Books nourish your mind the same way food nourishes your body (here are some of my personal favorites!). Try to read at least one new book every month. You’ll feel happier, uplifted, and more productive.

5. Journal their thoughts

Sometimes our minds are so cluttered with nonsense that we have a hard time gaining clarity and making decisions. By journaling your thoughts, you’ll be able to purge the internal clutter onto paper, gain control of your emotions, and improve your mental health.

What’s more, journaling is proven to relieve stress and help with anxiety and depression because it encourages you to release your emotions and work through them. So, grab a piece of paper or a notebook and free your thoughts.

6. Travel

Tranmautritam / Pexels

Solo travel does WONDERS for your mind, body, and soul. Regardless if you’re taking a day trip somewhere new, exploring a different part of your city, or heading across the world, traveling alone will push you outside of your comfort zone and into a whole new world of experiences.

You’ll learn things about yourself you never knew. You’ll appreciate the world more. And you’ll probably meet some amazing people too.

7. Make a list of their goals

What are your 30/60/90 day goals? Where do you want to be in 5 years? What kind of a life do you want to lead? Make a list of your goals. Start small and granular. Then go big. Then bigger. By constantly setting and achieving goals, you’ll quickly turn the “impossible” into “I’m possible."

8. Give thanks to the universe

We’re all energetic beings, and everything in our world carries a vibration. Quantum physics tells us “like attracts like,” so when you focus on the good things you already have in your life, you’ll start to attract more of those good things.

If you don’t know where to begin, start simple. For example:

Thank you for my family. I’m grateful I have people in my life who love and support me.

Thank you for my job. I’m grateful I have money to pay my bills.

Thank you for my breakfast. I’m grateful I have this food to nourish my body.

There’s no wrong or right way to do this exercise, as long as you’re doing it, that’s all that matters. Maybe you want to write your three things down, or maybe you want to say your three things aloud when you’re in the shower, and no one can hear you. Maybe you want to go super granular and say thanks for the tea you’re drinking, or super broad and say thanks for another year of life.

Whatever the case may be, just do what makes you comfortable. Above all, be sincere about what you’re thankful for in your life — the whole purpose of this is to allow the flow of positivity and gratitude to reemerge in your life.

9. Go to the movies

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Laughter is a proven antidote to unhappiness, stress, and depression, so pick a funny, light-hearted movie that’s guaranteed to make you laugh until it hurts. Turns out laughter really is medicine for your mental health and can knock down stress and depression. Research suggests that watching comedy significantly improves well-being by boosting positive emotions and releasing tension.

10. Write a letter

Write a letter to a loved one (family member, friend, partner) and let them know how much they mean to you. Not only will you make their day – it’ll make you feel good too.

Taking time to write gratitude letters can give your happiness a real boost and help you feel more satisfied with life. Kent State University researchers found that people who wrote gratitude letters for just 15 to 20 minutes once a week for three weeks felt happier and less depressed.

11. Organize their room

Doesn’t it feel so good to have a clean, organized room? No clutter. No dirt. No laundry. Just peace and relaxation. Spend a few hours one night organizing your room and turning it into a tranquil place that you feel good in.

Living in clutter can actually spike your stress hormones, while tidying up calms you down and lifts your mood. University of Connecticut research found that clearing out clutter directly cuts stress and makes people feel happier and more confident.

12. Create something

Turn off the TV. Stop scrolling through social media. Put your phone down. Go unleash your inner artist and create something. All of us are creators, and we were placed on earth to create.

When we don’t honor this, we often feel unhappy and lost. Get yourself out of this non-creation funk by diving into a new project: Write a story. Paint a picture. Compose a piece of music. Build a DIY project. Make a vision board. Oh, and don’t wait for inspiration to hit (you might be waiting forever), just begin — you’ll be glad you did!

13. Do something nice for someone else just because

Have you ever had a really terrible day, and then someone randomly did something kind for you, and your entire day seemed to get instantly better? Look around your life. Is there someone who could use a helping hand, or a few words of encouragement? Do something nice for someone else just because you want to, and you’ll both reap the benefits of your good deed.

14. Make themselves dinner

Ready to get creative? Look up a recipe you’ve been wanting to try, and make it for yourself! Even if you’re not great in the kitchen, this will take you out of your comfort zone and push you to try something new! Plus, you might discover you actually love cooking!

15. Eat at a restaurant alone

cottonbro studio / Pexels

I know this suggestion might seem odd because when we think of a restaurant in Western society, it’s often with one or more people. But, hear me out: eating alone at a restaurant will change your entire experience. You’ll be able to explore your palate more intensely as you focus on everything you’re eating.

What’s more, you might even meet some nice people while you’re out, or at the very least experience heightened senses because you’ll be hyperaware of what’s going on around you.

16. Browse a bookstore

Take a trip to your local bookstore and spend a few hours immersed in a world of imagination and possibility. Browse the aisles for different options, and see what books capture your attention. Then spend a few hours reading. You might find your next great book or be inspired to try something new.

17. Make a vision board

Turn those goals of yours into an inspirational and eye-catching vision board that will continue to motivate you to take another step towards your dreams. Hang your vision board in a high-traffic area that you’ll walk by constantly so you’re always reminded of what you want to manifest.

Vision boards work by firing up brain pathways that make your dreams feel more real and keep you pumped to chase them. Research shows that picturing your desired outcomes activates the same brain pathways as actually living them.

18. Watch a sunrise

Want to feel totally in awe of nature, and at peace with yourself and the world? Get up early and watch the sunrise. Not only will the dancing rays of color remind you how incredibly beautiful nature is, but you’ll also feel refreshed, grateful, and ready to start the day off right.

19. Volunteer

Liza Summer / Pexels

As often as you can, spend some time volunteering. By volunteering, you’ll make a positive impact on other people's lives, be humbly reminded of how blessed you are, and feel full of purpose.

People who volunteer regularly feel more satisfied with their lives and enjoy better mental health than those who don't. A Journal of Happiness Studies study found that volunteering at least once a month brings real mental health perks and increases happiness.

20. Have a picnic in the park

Pack a bag with some of your favorite snacks, a good book, and a blanket, and go have a picnic in the park. Listen to the birds’ chirp. Feel the wind against your skin, and the grass against your feet. Breathe in fresh air, and enjoy being outside.

21. Watch a sunset

One of the most magical conclusions to any day’s end is to watch the sunset. The sky turns from blue to crimson and burnt orange, the clouds seem to dance and part all at once, and you’re again reminded how precious and fleeting this life is.

Soak it in. Breathe it out. Give thanks. And always choose to be happy because you are worthy and deserving of happiness.

Antasha Durbin of CAJ Spirituality is a spiritual writer, life-long student of the universe, and psychic tarot card reader dedicated to casualizing the spiritual experience and making it attainable for anyone, anywhere, anytime.

