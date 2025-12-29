We’ve all heard this saying at some point in our lives: you need a hobby. It can be frustrating to hear at times. Usually, when someone is encouraging you to pick up a new skill, you’re going through something difficult. Believe it or not, their advice is well-meaning. Certain hobbies can make you mentally stronger. Taking them on will be something you can turn to in good times and bad.

Hobbies are special on many levels. They give you something to entertain yourself. Not only that, but they can be beneficial in building mental endurance. Mentally strong people are resilient. They are always learning valuable lessons and applying them to their daily lives. They can also make you smarter. Mentally strong people know that sometimes they have to disconnect from reality to help themselves. By doing these hobbies, they are doing just that, while also practicing mental strength.

People with these 11 hobbies are mentally stronger than everyone else

1. Reading

It’s no surprise that avid readers are mentally stronger than everyone else. Reading both fiction and non-fiction improves our ability to be empathetic. We can put ourselves in other people’s shoes easily after reading stories. Not only that, but reading can be an escape that allows us to disconnect from the world around us. It can be a way for people to comfort themselves during times of trouble, making them mentally stronger than everyone else.

Of course, there are other benefits from reading, especially when it comes to learning. Research in psychology has discovered that those who read more narrative fiction activate their frontal precortex more, which allows a better connection with others. It will make you both book-smart and relationship-smart.

2. Exercising

You have heard about the health benefits of daily exercise a million times. Consistent movement is powerful for your physical health. However, did you know that people who take on fitness as a hobby are mentally stronger than everyone else? The positivities your body experiences while working out are also sent to your mind. It’s a special hobby to have.

A study discovered a connection between regular exercise and mental health. Participants in the study were found to sleep better, have more endurance, reduced tiredness, more mental alertness, and less anxiety and depression. Psychologists use physical activity as a useful mental health treatment. If you’ve taken on this hobby, you’re likely more mentally strong than everyone else.

3. Journaling

Journaling is one of my favorite hobbies. Sitting down with a blank notebook page and getting out my thoughts makes me feel so much better. When you put pen to paper, you can let your deepest feelings out on the page. It allows you to be reflective and move past the things that are holding you back. It’s a method I use to improve my mental health.

“When you have a problem and you're stressed, keeping a journal can help you identify what’s causing that stress or anxiety. Once you’ve identified your stressors, you can work on a plan to resolve the problems and reduce your stress,” says the University of Rochester Medical Center. “Keeping a journal helps you create order when your world feels like it’s in chaos. You get to know yourself by revealing your most private fears, thoughts, and feelings. Look at your writing time as personal relaxation time. It's a time when you can de-stress and wind down.”

4. Puzzles

Believe it or not, there are so many benefits to taking on puzzles as a hobby. They can improve your mental strength by increasing your memory. It also benefits your problem-solving abilities through the trial and error it takes to complete a puzzle. This can be a physical, traditional puzzle, or a word game like Sudoku. Whichever route is taken, people who have this hobby are mentally stronger than everyone else.

Honing in on a puzzle increases the ability to focus. Not only do these positive habits come from doing the puzzles, but they also provide an escape like reading. Those who need a break from the stress of their day can turn to puzzles to focus on. It’s a hobby that makes people mentally stronger than others.

5. Hiking

Hiking is more than just a way to build physical strength. Studies discovered that time outdoors is good for both physical and mental health. People who have this hobby are mentally stronger than everyone else and find that strength outdoors. They are grounded and connected to the world around them. This gives them moments of pause and reflection, allowing them to process their thoughts more easily.

It allows you a break from overstimulating situations. Through that, we disconnect from the world around us. Mental strength comes from navigating our problems, and those who can calm down through being grounded in nature nurture that skill.

6. Mediation

For some, taking the time to slow down and meditate sounds difficult. I know that I struggle to be alone with my thoughts. This is a hobby that does not come naturally to me. However, those who do take on a meditation practice have a unique form of mental strength. They are comfortable clearing their heads and taking a moment to reflect. Their special ability to focus, paired with their patience in practice, makes them mentally strong.

“Some forms of meditation may help you develop a stronger understanding of yourself, helping you grow into your best self,” says Healthline. “For example, self-inquiry meditation aims to help you develop a greater understanding of yourself and how you relate to those around you.” It can also be a helpful remedy for anxiety and sleep trouble.

7. Volunteering

Volunteering is the most important thing I do. I spend time helping both animals and people. It’s taught me invaluable lessons. From empathy to vulnerability, I am mentally stronger because of the work I do. It’s something that has changed me as a person, and a hobby I recommend to everyone.

Helping others feels good, but it also boosts our mental health. One study found that providing support through volunteering helps with anxiety and depression, and also reduces mortality. Not only do those with this hobby make themselves mentally stronger, but they are also providing strength to their community. It’s a win-win.

8. DIY projects

I know that people who take on do-it-yourself projects for fun are mentally stronger than I am. They have patience I could never tap into. If you love spending time improving things with your hands, you may not only make your home better, but also your health. This doesn’t have to look like a home renovation project. Things like knitting and crafting also reap the same benefits. Making something is good for calming down and relaxing.

Are you not into DIY projects, much like me? There is also mental strength to be found in starting a new hobby. That’s right, by taking up a small home project or picking up those knitting needles, you are lowering your cortisol. People who get into the habit of doing these things are mentally stronger than most.

9. Playing musical instruments

Some people are naturally musically inclined. They can pick up an instrument and figure it out with ease. Some of us are not as lucky. However, if you’ve been wanting to learn how to play guitar or violin, now is the time to start. People who play music as a hobby can be stronger mentally than other people.

A Belfast study shows that music therapy, which means both listening and performance, reduces anxiety and depression in children, teens, and even older adults. The authors of another study state that “people who play a musical instrument generally feel healthier and are less depressed than those who don’t.” It also plays a major role in improving mood. “Because playing an instrument is a skill, it also helps to bolster low self-esteem by imparting a sense of achievement. The dopamine surge and good mood that come with performing can be a healthy way to cope with low mood or forms of mental illness,” says the Community Music Center of Boston.

10. Learning new languages

If music isn’t your thing, maybe taking on a new language is the strengthening hobby you’ll be more drawn to. Of course, this is no easy feat. With that comes the time to develop mental strength. Learning a new language teaches patience, something we all could benefit from these days. Discovering a new language can change your brain for the better.

By studying a new language, you push yourself to expand on the skills you already have. Applying your understanding of how your native tongue works and reshaping it through the language you want to understand. It strengthens your brain and nervous system. People who are always interested in studying linguistics are mentally strong in a unique way that most of us do not have.

11. Yoga

Yoga is a hobby I have taken on in recent years. It’s made me not only physically stronger but also mentally healthier. It allows you not only to calm down, but it also enhances your mental abilities.

“Studies using MRI scans and other brain imaging technology have shown that people who regularly did yoga had a thicker cerebral cortex (the area of the brain responsible for information processing) and hippocampus (the area of the brain involved in learning and memory) compared with nonpractitioners. These areas of the brain typically shrink as you age, but the older yoga practitioners showed less shrinkage than those who did no yoga. This suggests that yoga may counteract age-related declines in memory and other cognitive skills,” found Harvard Medical School.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.